From the Public Service Commission to the Bench: A Conversation with Judge Nazarian
Judge Doug Nazarian of the Appellate Court of Maryland speaks with his former law clerk, Kat O'Konski, about career paths in state government and state energy regulation. Together, they discuss Judge Nazarian's past experience regulating utilities as Chair of the Maryland Public Service Commission and his path to the bench, offering unique insights for law students and professionals alike.
The Power of Storytelling: How Stories Drive Climate Action
In this episode of Recharged with the State Impact Center, Tiernaur Anderson (the Center's former Digital Media Manager) sits down with Director of Storytelling and Engagement at Project Drawdown Matt Scott. Matt shares his personal journey into climate storytelling, inspired by his own life experiences. This episode discusses the transformative role of storytelling in advancing climate solutions and how Project Drawdown's initiative, Drawdown's Neighborhood, uses personal narratives to inspire action. Matt emphasizes the importance of uplifting underrepresented voices in the climate space, highlighting stories from Black, Indigenous, and queer communities. This episode also explores how storytelling can empower decision-makers and influence climate policy, especially at the community level.Legal professionals and advocates will find valuable insights on how they can approach climate justice issues in a way that centers both community voices and actionable policy outcomes. A key takeaway of this episode is that individuals' stories can be powerful tools in shaping climate policy.
The Art of Storytelling with Journalists Neel Dhanesha and Tik Root
Neel Dhanesha and Tik Root discuss the art of storytelling in environmental journalism, covering topics including coastal erosion in Louisiana, citizen science, youth-led climate cases like Held v. State of Montana, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Supporting Environmental Justice at State AG Offices: A Conversation with New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin discusses supporting environmental justice at state AG offices, focusing on New Jersey's environmental justice work and career opportunities at the Attorney General's office.
Exploring ESG: A Conversation with Minnesota AG Keith Ellison and David Glasgow
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and David Glasgow, Executive Director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at NYU School of Law, discuss ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues, including DEI practices, greenwashing, and the role of state attorneys general in addressing these matters.
