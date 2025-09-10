Rebuilding Lives Podcast: Stories of Growth and Redemption

Episode 30 The Role of Therapy and Counseling in Recovery: Rebuilding from Within

Today we are looking at The Role of Therapy and Counseling in Recovery: Rebuilding from Within Recovery is rarely a journey you can walk alone. When someone emerges from prison or battles addiction, the weight of their past can feel overwhelming. The shame, trauma, and deep-seated patterns that led to destructive choices don't simply disappear when the cell door opens or when someone decides to get clean. This is where therapy and counseling become more than helpful resources—they become lifelines.