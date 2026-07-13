Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

The real estate investors who are thriving in today’s market are the ones who ignored the pressure to buy questionable deals during the boom years. While many operators fell for floating-rate debt, banked on unrealistic rent growth, and underwrote for best-case scenarios, a more “patient” group focused on the fundamentals.



Hannah Hammond, founder and CEO of the capital advisory firm and commercial mortgage brokerage HB Capital, has a unique vantage point on this dynamic. Through thousands of relationships with operators and lenders nationwide, she sits at the intersection of capital markets and commercial real estate investing. Not to mention, Hannah has scaled her own multimillion-dollar residential real estate portfolio.



But the principles that guide her investment decisions today were shaped by more than market cycles. Raised in a family that struggled financially, Hannah believed money was the key to peace, happiness, and opportunity. This was only partially true. What she discovered after quitting corporate America for entrepreneurship, starting multiple businesses, and achieving financial freedom was that real “wealth” had much more to do with a life rooted in flow, not force.



In today’s conversation, she shares about the painful experiences that shaped her, lessons from failed partnerships, and why the “disciplined” investors from a few years ago are the ones capitalizing on opportunities emerging from market distress.



Insights from today’s episode:



Hannah’s personal journey from financial hardship to financial freedom



Why Hannah quit her comfortable engineering career to go all-in on real estate



Lessons learned from failed partnerships and risky private lending experiences



How Hannah’s engineering background has influenced her underwriting and risk tolerance



The three fatal mistakes that cause operators to go underwater on assets



Why true wealth stems from being fully aligned with your values and purpose—not money



How to craft a daily routine that allows you to live through flow, not force



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Connect with Hannah on Instagram







HB Capital



Recommended Resources:



If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, click here for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team.



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Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com.



Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.



00:00 From Scarcity to Abundance



04:09 Quitting Corporate at 21



06:15 Where Operators Are Winning



12:17 Inside the Phoenix Market



18:56 Taking "Calculated" Risks



21:59 Learning from Loss & Failure



25:44 Launching HB Capital



30:08 Attracting Top Talent



34:58 What Is Real "Wealth"?



41:18 Hannah's Daily Routine



45:43 The Next 5 Years



49:36 Connect with Hannah!



Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, tax, or legal advice. Consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.