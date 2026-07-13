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Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

Kevin Bupp
BusinessEducation
Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp
Latest episode

1008 episodes

  • Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

    How to Fund Your Next Commercial Real Estate Deal with USDA Financing | Ep. 996

    07/13/2026 | 37 mins.
    When investors hear the term USDA loan, they tend to picture small towns, farmland, and niche financing. In reality, they may be overlooking one of the best—and least understood—government-backed loan programs available for commercial real estate.

    In many cases, the USDA loan is an even better option than both the SBA loan and conventional financing. To explain why, we’re joined by Jordan Blanchard, commercial lending expert and co-founder of X-Caliber Rural Capital. With more than 30 years of banking and lending experience, Jordan has built a career out of helping investors unlock borrowing opportunities—like USDA financing—many don’t realize exist.

    Jordan unpacks the loan’s biggest advantages and trade-offs while dispelling the biggest misconceptions surrounding it. He also shares exactly what investors need to know before applying, as well as how to layer other financing options and tax credits into an efficient capital stack.

    There’s no sugarcoating it: USDA loans can be difficult to qualify for. But for investors needing large amounts of capital, flexible terms, and a lower-money-down alternative to conventional financing, the payoff is well worth it.

    Insights from today’s episode:

    USDA loans—how they work, who they’re for, and common misconceptions

    How to quickly determine if you’re eligible for a USDA loan

    USDA versus SBA versus conventional financing (pros and cons)

    The ideal capital “stack” for funding commercial real estate deals

    Inside the $185 million deal Jordan and his team recently closed

    The five most common reasons why operators default on commercial loans

    00:00 Intro

    03:05 USDA Lending 101

    08:12 2 Common Misconceptions

    11:52 Longer, More Flexible Terms

    14:36 Creating Your Capital "Stack"

    21:20 Who Is USDA-Eligible?

    22:55 Biggest Investor Mistakes

    32:08 5 Rapid-Fire Questions!

    35:42 Connect with Jordan!



    Connect with Jordan on LinkedIn

     

    X-Caliber Rural Capital

    Email Jordan at jordanb@xrcusda.com

    Recommended Resources:

    If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, click here for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team. 

    Accredited Investors, you’re invited to Join the Cash Flow Investor Club to learn how you can partner with Kevin Bupp on current and upcoming opportunities to create passive cash flow and build wealth. Join the Club!

    Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com. 

    Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.

    Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, tax, or legal advice. Consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
  • Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

    She Oversees $150M Acquisitions: Here’s What “Smart” Operators Are Doing Today w/Hannah Hammond

    07/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    The real estate investors who are thriving in today’s market are the ones who ignored the pressure to buy questionable deals during the boom years. While many operators fell for floating-rate debt, banked on unrealistic rent growth, and underwrote for best-case scenarios, a more “patient” group focused on the fundamentals.

    Hannah Hammond, founder and CEO of the capital advisory firm and commercial mortgage brokerage HB Capital, has a unique vantage point on this dynamic. Through thousands of relationships with operators and lenders nationwide, she sits at the intersection of capital markets and commercial real estate investing. Not to mention, Hannah has scaled her own multimillion-dollar residential real estate portfolio.

    But the principles that guide her investment decisions today were shaped by more than market cycles. Raised in a family that struggled financially, Hannah believed money was the key to peace, happiness, and opportunity. This was only partially true. What she discovered after quitting corporate America for entrepreneurship, starting multiple businesses, and achieving financial freedom was that real “wealth” had much more to do with a life rooted in flow, not force.

    In today’s conversation, she shares about the painful experiences that shaped her, lessons from failed partnerships, and why the “disciplined” investors from a few years ago are the ones capitalizing on opportunities emerging from market distress.

    Insights from today’s episode:

    Hannah’s personal journey from financial hardship to financial freedom

    Why Hannah quit her comfortable engineering career to go all-in on real estate

    Lessons learned from failed partnerships and risky private lending experiences

    How Hannah’s engineering background has influenced her underwriting and risk tolerance

    The three fatal mistakes that cause operators to go underwater on assets

    Why true wealth stems from being fully aligned with your values and purpose—not money

    How to craft a daily routine that allows you to live through flow, not force



     

    Connect with Hannah on Instagram

     

    HB Capital

    Recommended Resources:

    If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, click here for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team. 

    Accredited Investors, you’re invited to Join the Cash Flow Investor Club to learn how you can partner with Kevin Bupp on current and upcoming opportunities to create passive cash flow and build wealth. Join the Club!

    Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com. 

    Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.

    00:00 From Scarcity to Abundance

    04:09 Quitting Corporate at 21

    06:15 Where Operators Are Winning

    12:17 Inside the Phoenix Market

    18:56 Taking "Calculated" Risks

    21:59 Learning from Loss & Failure

    25:44 Launching HB Capital

    30:08 Attracting Top Talent

    34:58 What Is Real "Wealth"?

    41:18 Hannah's Daily Routine

    45:43 The Next 5 Years

    49:36 Connect with Hannah!

    Disclaimer: This podcast is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, tax, or legal advice. Consult with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
  • Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

    He Left Goldman Sachs to Bring Residential Real Estate to “Normal” Investors | Ep. 994

    06/29/2026 | 36 mins.
    Real estate has arguably been the largest wealth generator in history, but for many years, most opportunities have been out of reach for those without large bank accounts.
    Alex Blackwood is on a mission to change that with fractional real estate. While working at Goldman Sachs’ private equity group and delivering 15%-20% annual returns to investors, he started dreaming of a company that would lower the barrier to entry and bring these opportunities down to the average person.
    In 2022, that dream became a reality when he launched Mogul, a real estate investing platform that allows users to buy fractional shares of residential properties in a matter of clicks. Think Airbnbs in vacation markets, quadplexes with long-term tenants, and even single-family homes that are rented by the room.
    With new offerings weekly, investment minimums of just $250, and all the benefits of direct ownership—but without any of the normal landlord responsibilities—everyday people can now buy affordable shares of rental properties in top markets across the U.S.
    Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just beginning your journey, this conversation will challenge what you thought was possible with real estate investing and the resources required to build real, long-term wealth.
    Insights from today’s episode:
    Why Alex left Goldman Sachs to start a fractional real estate investing platform
    How to reap all the benefits of rental property ownership without being a landlord
    The Mogul “model” that delivers higher annual returns than many REITs
    Residential real estate opportunities with $250 investment minimums
    The high-ROI real estate markets Alex and his team are targeting across the Sun Belt

    Connect with Alex on LinkedIn
    Mogul
    Recommended Resources:
    If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, click here for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team. 
    Accredited Investors, you’re invited to Join the Cash Flow Investor Club to learn how you can partner with Kevin Bupp on current and upcoming opportunities to create passive cash flow and build wealth. Join the Club!
    Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com. 
    Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.

    00:00 Intro
    01:21 What Is the Mogul "Model"?
    06:22 Managing the Properties
    09:06 High-ROI Sun Belt Markets
    16:03 Mogul Property Performance
    21:50 Advantages Over REITs
    26:28 Weathering the Airbnb "Storm"
    34:03 Investing with $250!
    35:26 Connect with Alex!
  • Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

    Industrial Real Estate Did the Last Thing He Expected (And It Made Him Wealthy) | Ep. 993

    06/22/2026 | 57 mins.
    Industrial real estate might look simple from the outside. You buy a large box, lease it out, and collect rent. But like with any asset, you can lose your shirt just as easily as you can make a fortune.

    Joel Friedland, founder of Brit Properties, understands this better than most. Two years ago, he and his team were bracing for another industry lull, largely driven by high interest rates and sluggish rent growth.

    In the industrial space, the opposite happened.

    As new construction came to a screeching halt in many of Joel’s markets, supply constraints drove rents higher, particularly for many of his class-B investments.

    But that’s just the most recent cycle. Joel’s thesis has been tested repeatedly throughout his 40-plus-year career, and he’s survived it all—not because he’s immune to failure, but because he stuck to fundamentals while the syndicators around him played with fire and got burned.

    His no-debt model has made raising capital significantly more challenging, but it’s also helped him weather storms that have wiped out riskier investments. Joel doesn’t use unrealistic pro forma to gain an edge. Instead, he focuses on mitigating risk, playing the long game, and hunting down off-market opportunities most operators don’t have the patience to pursue. It’s helped him win strong deals—and it could help you do the same.

    Insights from today’s episode:

    Why industrial real estate has outperformed other asset classes in many markets

    The three biggest red flags Joel avoids on industrial real estate deals

    The economic factors that caused industrial rents to double in the last four years

    Creating an edge in your market with off-market investing opportunities

    Why location and size matter more than the purchase price of industrial buildings

    The conservative approach to leverage that gives you more staying power



    Hear Our Last Interview with Joel

    Connect with Joel on LinkedIn

     

    Brit Properties

    Recommended Resources:

    If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, go to InvestWithKB.com for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team. 

    Accredited Investors, you’re invited to Join the Cash Flow Investor Club to learn how you can partner with Kevin Bupp on current and upcoming opportunities to create passive cash flow and build wealth. Join the Club!

    Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com. 

    Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.

    00:00 Intro

    02:00 What Happened to Industrial?

    10:20 Creating an Edge

    14:37 Joel's "Problem" Property

    15:29 The 4 D's

    27:46 Managing LP Expectations

    35:39 The No-Debt Investing Model

    50:48 Biggest Deal "Killers"

    54:58 Connect with Joel!
  • Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp

    Pioneering a Prudent Path in Industrial Real Estate | [Replay Ep. 686 ]

    06/22/2026 | 42 mins.
    Before you check out episode 993, get up to speed with Building a Resilient Industrial Portfolio: Lessons from Joel Friedland.
    In this episode, Joel Friedland, founder of Brit Properties and seasoned industrial real estate operator, shares his journey of transforming his investment philosophy after the lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis. Discover how a focus on risk control, no debt strategy, and deep tenant relationships have shaped his resilient approach to real estate investing.
    Main topics - Key insights:
    Joel's early entrepreneurial start and entry into industrial real estate
    The lessons learned from the 2008 recession and their impact on his investment philosophy
    The shift from leveraging assets to pursuing low or no debt deals for stability
    How to identify and source industrial properties with strong tenant stickiness
    Strategies for deal structuring, including sale-leasebacks and niche tenant focus
    The importance of location, layout, and deal assumptions in industrial real estate
    Current market conditions and outlook for distressed assets and overbuilding risks
    Joel’s vision for the next three to five years, emphasizing stability and long-term value
    Hear Our Last Interview with Joel
    Connect with Joel on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joel-friedland)
    Brit Properties (https://www.britproperties.com/)
    Recommended Resources:
    If you’re a high-net-worth investor with capital to deploy in the next 12 months and you want to build passive income and wealth with a trusted partner, go to InvestWithKB.com (http://investwithkb.com/?utm_source=podcast&utm_medium=shownotes&utm_campaign=rei4cf&utm_content=ep993) for opportunities to invest in real estate projects alongside Kevin and his team. 
    Accredited Investors, you’re invited to Join the Cash Flow Investor Club (https://kevinbupp.com/join/) to learn how you can partner with Kevin Bupp on current and upcoming opportunities to create passive cash flow and build wealth. Join the Club (https://kevinbupp.com/join/)!
    Looking for the ultimate guide to passive investing? Grab a copy of my latest book, The Cash Flow Investor at KevinBupp.com. 
    Tap into a wealth of free information on Commercial Real Estate Investing by listening to past podcast episodes at KevinBupp.com/Podcast.

    00:00 - Introduction to Joel Friedland and his investment philosophy
    00:58 - Joel’s entrepreneurial beginnings and early real estate experience
    01:44 - Lessons from the 1981 leasing market and mentorship influence
    04:16 - Transition from brokering to property ownership and syndication
    05:55 - Unpacking Joel's first industrial deal and key learnings
    08:07 - The importance of property geometry and tenant needs in industrial
    09:34 - Structuring early deals: legal and investor considerations
    11:05 - Managing vacancy and lease strategy to attract user buyers
    12:48 - Why the property was vacant and how tenants are typically found
    14:19 - Impact of the 2008 recession and Joel’s personal and business recovery
    16:38 - The shift to no-debt or low-leverage investing post-2008
    17:35 - How Joel evaluates risk and manages investor expectations
    20:06 - Market evolution and current overbuilding concerns
    22:24 - Stress cracks in the real estate market and risk mitigation
    24:39 - Market segments Joel is focusing on for stability
    26:21 - Tenant-centric strategy and exit paths for industrial buildings
    27:46 - Sale-leaseback opportunities and niche tenant strategies
    30:22 - The ideal size and price points for industrial properties today
    32:23 - Market catalysts that could challenge the industrial sector
    34:58 - Overbuilt assets and overbuilding risks in large distribution centers
    37:08 - Joel’s business outlook for the next three to five years
    39:16 - Approach to deal sourcing and maintaining a conservative portfolio
    41:53 - The importance of location, fundamental quality, and timing in industrial investing
    42:22 - How to connect with Joel and stay updated on his ventures
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About Real Estate Investing for Cash Flow with Kevin Bupp
There are a lot of real estate podcasts out there, most of which focusing on the residential fix and flips or wholesaling, but Kevin Bupp believes there's a smarter way to build long term cash flow and generational wealth. On the Real Estate Investing For Cash Flow podcast, you'll learn firsthand how the most successful commercial real estate investors in the world have learned to leverage their multifamily and commercial properties to create a steady stream of passive income. We'll spend time with industry experts who will teach you how to take your Real Estate Investing business to the next level. Whether you're a brand new Real Estate investor or someone who's looking to make the transition into bigger and more profitable deals, this is the show for you. This is where the BIG BOY RE Investors come to play...ARE YOU READY? On our show, we'll feature industry experts and discuss topics such as: * Commercial Real Estate Investing * How to get started * Creating Passive Income from CRE * Syndication * Retail Shopping Centers * Mobile Home Parks * Medical Office * Multifamily Apartments * Industrial * Office * Self Storage * Industrial * 1031 exchanges * Development * Investing via your self directed IRA * Private Lending * How to buy your first commercial property * And much, much , more
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