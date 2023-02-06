Cecilia Steyn has been called “the Charles Manson of South Africa.” The criminal mastermind helmed a quasi-Christian cult and convinced her followers to kill 11... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Episode 2: Under Satan's Hammer
As the followers of Electus per Deus begin enacting Cecilia’s willful revenge plot, they put their loyalty – and their brutality – on display. In doing so, these true believers… get a taste for blood. They believe these heinous murders to be acts of faith. How far will Electus per Deus go to defend Queen Havoc’s honor?
Follow us for more on Instagram. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/30/2023
31:39
Episode 1: Queen in the Making
When an unsuspecting Christian group called Overcomers Through Christ meets Cecilia Steyn, a 42nd generation witch fleeing Satanism, they welcome her with open arms. Their leader, Ria Grunewald, strives to save Cecilia’s soul from the devil. But when Cecilia begins changing the group’s agenda – to fight Satan instead of praising the Lord – who will she alienate, and who will she indoctrinate? With her newfound influence, the fledgling cult leader makes her first moves toward intimidation… and violence.
Follow us for more on Instagram. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/30/2023
35:37
Introducing: Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult
Cecilia Steyn has been called “the Charles Manson of South Africa.” The criminal mastermind helmed a quasi-Christian cult and convinced her followers to kill 11 innocent people, without spilling a drop of blood herself. Join host and filmmaker Kurt Kubicek as he travels to the mining town of Krugersdorp, SA to unravel this twisted history through exclusive interviews with the lead detectives, journalists who covered the case, and even the incarcerated murderers themselves.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Cecilia Steyn has been called “the Charles Manson of South Africa.” The criminal mastermind helmed a quasi-Christian cult and convinced her followers to kill 11 innocent people, without spilling a drop of blood herself. Join host and filmmaker Kurt Kubicek as he travels to the mining town of Krugersdorp, SA to unravel this twisted history through exclusive interviews with the lead detectives, journalists who covered the case, and even the incarcerated murderers themselves.