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About Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker
A month by month neutral, document-based comparison of presidential actions against published Mandate For Leadership Project 2025. The podcasts were sourced from AI extraction from government websites and audio generated using AI. Human verification was done. Entertainment Purposes Only.Podcast website
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Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker
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