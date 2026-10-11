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Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker
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Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

Gemini Aldo
Government
Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker
Latest episode

46 episodes

  • Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

    Episode 17: May 2026 - Project 2025 to Presidential Actions

    10/11/2026 | 19 mins.
    A deep dive of the Presidential Actions and the relationship to the Mandate For Leadership Project 2025
  • Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

    Episode 16: Apr 2026 - Project 2025 to Presidential Actions

    10/10/2026 | 22 mins.
    A deep dive of the Presidential Actions and the relationship to the Mandate For Leadership Project 2025
  • Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

    Episode 15: Mar 2026 - Project 2025 to Presidential Actions

    10/10/2026 | 21 mins.
    A deep dive of the Presidential Actions and the relationship to the Mandate For Leadership Project 2025
  • Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

    Episode 14: Feb 2026 - Project 2025 to Presidential Actions

    10/10/2026 | 23 mins.
    A deep dive of the Presidential Actions and the relationship to the Mandate For Leadership Project 2025
  • Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker

    Episode 13: Jan 2026 - Project 2025 to Presidential Actions

    10/10/2026 | 20 mins.
    A deep dive of the Presidential Actions and the relationship to the Mandate For Leadership Project 2025
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About Project 2025 Presidential Actions Tracker
A month by month neutral, document-based comparison of presidential actions against published Mandate For Leadership Project 2025. The podcasts were sourced from AI extraction from government websites and audio generated using AI. Human verification was done. Entertainment Purposes Only.
Podcast website
Government

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