I hate this episode because I missed almost every point I wanted to make about political amnesia / why having a clearer understanding of history creates a road map to facilitate the unity needed for social change which is so dumb of me (need to stop recording at midnight) so maybe I’ll revisit this one when I have read more books and make more sense lol https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/mere-royaume

talking about how i got started on youtube and how weird of a time that was and how i found my team. and then about the ego and how I recently discovered that isn’t just a bad word to use for people with an inflated sense of self but actually an important and useful part of us all

About Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy

Feeling lonely in your 20’s is to be expected... but, Madeline Argy feels it’s better to be alone, together. From her bed, car or wherever she’s alone that week, Madeline explores the unspoken conversations we all have with ourselves, but are too afraid to speak out loud. She discusses a wide range of topics, including navigating anxiety, imposter syndrome, the intricacies of sexuality and mental health, as well as the complexities of relationships, boundaries, break-ups, and friendships. As someone in her early 20’s, Madeline offers a witty and unpredictable commentary on the highs and lows of everyday life making you feel like you’re on Facetime with your best friend. Pretty Lonesome with Madeline Argy invites you to join her every Friday in embracing the beautifully chaotic adventure of being human.