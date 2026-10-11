Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
456 episodes
They Escaped the NXIVM Cult on Camera... Do They Regret Processing Their Trauma on Film?10/11/2026 | 1h 2 mins.Support the Show: Patreon.com/PreacherBoys
✖️✖️✖️
Grab YOUR copy of A Little Bit Culty Here: https://amzn.to/4AUAW33
The book is also available on Audible! Prime members get four months of Audible free for just 99 cents! Try it out here: https://amzn.to/4AfEDQw
[As an Amazon associate I may receive a small commission from purchases made from links on this channel.]
Culty shit is everywhere—and this book shows you how to spot it, escape it, and heal from it.
From former NXIVM insiders turned whistleblowers and hosts of the hit podcast A Little Bit Culty comes a gripping, practical, and surprisingly hopeful guide to understanding how manipulative people and systems get their hooks into us—and how to get your life back when they do.
Drawing from their harrowing experiences inside NXIVM, their roles in HBO’s The Vow, and hundreds of conversations with survivors and experts, Sarah Edmondson and Anthony “Nippy” Ames pull back the curtain on the tactics of coercive control: love bombing, gaslighting, identity erosion, charismatic leadership, toxic spirituality, trauma bonding, and more.
Blending memoir, survivor wisdom, cultural commentary, and hard-won humor, A Little Bit Culty decodes the red flags hiding in plain sight—in relationships, workplaces, wellness communities, social media movements, churches, and anywhere someone claims to have all the answers.
Whether you’re untangling your own experience, worried about someone you love, or simply curious how smart, capable people get drawn into high-control groups, this book is the compassionate, no-BS field guide you’ve been waiting for.
Part cautionary tale, part survival manual, and part rallying cry, A Little Bit Culty will leave you wiser, stronger, and far less likely to fall for anyone promising “transformation” at the cost of your autonomy.
Welcome to the club—the one that helps you stay out of cults.
✖️✖️✖️
CONNECT WITH THE SHOW:
preacherboyspodcast.com
https://www.youtube.com/@PreacherBoys
https://www.facebook.com/preacherboysdoc/
https://twitter.com/preacherboysdoc
https://www.instagram.com/preacherboyspod
https://www.tiktok.com/@preacherboyspod
To connect with a community that shares the Preacher Boys Podcast's mission to expose abuse in the IFB, join the OFFICIAL Preacher Boys Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1403898676438188/
✖️✖️✖️
The content presented in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. All individuals and entities discussed are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due legal process. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers.
✖️✖️✖️
Music by Lou Ridley — “Bible Belt” | Used with permission under license.
- Support the Show: Patreon.com/PreacherBoys✖️✖️✖️How did songs beloved by white evangelicals become the soundtrack of Christian nationalism? Author and former worship leader Rick Pidcock joins Eric Skwarczynski to unpack his new book, Weapons of Worship: How the Songs of Evangelicalism Form the Soundtrack of Extremism.We cover the history of the Christian entertainment industry, how a handful of megachurches control worship music, how money shapes the biggest hits, and why the sexualization of female worship leaders is built into the system.Grab a copy of Weapons of Worship: https://amzn.to/4edQi93Rick's. book is also available on Audible! Prime members get four months of Audible free for just 99 cents! Try it out here: https://amzn.to/4AfEDQw[As an Amazon associate I may receive a small commission from purchases made from links on this channel.]✖️✖️✖️CONNECT WITH THE SHOW:preacherboyspodcast.comhttps://www.youtube.com/@PreacherBoyshttps://www.facebook.com/preacherboysdoc/https://twitter.com/preacherboysdochttps://www.instagram.com/preacherboyspodhttps://www.tiktok.com/@preacherboyspodTo connect with a community that shares the Preacher Boys Podcast's mission to expose abuse in the IFB, join the OFFICIAL Preacher Boys Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1403898676438188/✖️✖️✖️The content presented in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. All individuals and entities discussed are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due legal process. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers.✖️✖️✖️Music by Lou Ridley — “Bible Belt” | Used with permission under license.
Sex Educator Reacts to Bad Evangelical Sex Advice and Purity Culture Preaching09/27/2026 | 1h 19 mins.EVERYONE who signs up to our giveaway wins a FREE spicy toy or gift card for toys! https://bbvibes.com/preacherboys
#bbpartner
✖️✖️✖️
Support the Show: Patreon.com/PreacherBoys
✖️✖️✖️
Erica Smith — sex educator and author of The Purity Culture Recovery Guide — is back on the Preacher Boys Podcast for another reaction episode, and this one is packed. Host Eric Skwarczynski shows Erica some of the worst clips circulating from evangelical influencers, purity culture preachers, and "manosphere" commentators talking about sex, modesty, masturbation, pornography, and relationships — and gets her honest, expert reaction to each one.
Get a copy of The Purity Culture Recovery Guide: https://amzn.to/46FFlJt
*As an Amazon associate, I receive a small commission from purchases made from links on this channel.
✖️✖️✖️
CONNECT WITH THE SHOW:
preacherboyspodcast.com
https://www.youtube.com/@PreacherBoys
https://www.facebook.com/preacherboysdoc/
https://twitter.com/preacherboysdoc
https://www.instagram.com/preacherboyspod
https://www.tiktok.com/@preacherboyspod
To connect with a community that shares the Preacher Boys Podcast's mission to expose abuse in the IFB, join the OFFICIAL Preacher Boys Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1403898676438188/
✖️✖️✖️
The content presented in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. All individuals and entities discussed are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due legal process. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers.
✖️✖️✖️
Music by Lou Ridley — “Bible Belt” | Used with permission under license.
- EVERYONE who signs up to our giveaway wins a FREE spicy toy or gift card for toys! https://www.bboutique.co/vibe/preacherboys-podcast
#bbpartner
✖️✖️✖️
Support the Show: Patreon.com/PreacherBoys
✖️✖️✖️
Want deeper insight into this topic? Grab a copy of The New Age of Sexism: How AI and Gender Bias Are Reinventing Misogyny: https://amzn.to/4hAIS1IThis book is also available on Audible! Prime members get four months of Audible free for just 99 cents! Try it out here: https://amzn.to/4AfEDQw[As an Amazon associate I may receive a small commission from purchases made from links on this channel.]
✖️✖️✖️
This episode of the Preacher Boys Podcast covers the weaponization of AI image generation tools to create non-consensual sexual content, deepfakes, and child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
This episode covers:
— How X's AI tool Grok has been used to generate non-consensual sexualized images of real women at scale
— Grok's own admission that it complies with sexualization requests with little to no safeguards
— The alarming lack of age verification in AI image generation tools
— Real cases of church leaders and Christian school staff using AI to create CSAM
— The legal gray areas around AI-generated deepfakes, including a Wisconsin case where a CSAM possession charge was dismissed on First Amendment grounds
— State-level fights over deepfake and "nudify" app legislation, including Minnesota's law and xAI's lawsuit against it
— Why women already navigate a heightened sense of vigilance and safety, and how accessible AI tools are compounding that fear
— The current federal stance on AI regulation and what it means for victims going forward
✖️✖️✖️
CONNECT WITH THE SHOW:
preacherboyspodcast.com
https://www.youtube.com/@PreacherBoys
https://www.facebook.com/preacherboysdoc/
https://twitter.com/preacherboysdoc
https://www.instagram.com/preacherboyspod
https://www.tiktok.com/@preacherboyspod
To connect with a community that shares the Preacher Boys Podcast's mission to expose abuse in the IFB, join the OFFICIAL Preacher Boys Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1403898676438188/
✖️✖️✖️
The content presented in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. All individuals and entities discussed are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due legal process. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers.
✖️✖️✖️
Music by Lou Ridley — “Bible Belt” | Used with permission under license.
- Purchase a copy of Damned if She Does: https://amzn.to/4xpoNAc
Sarah's book is also available on Audible! Prime members get four months of Audible free for just 99 cents! Try it out here: https://amzn.to/4AfEDQw
✖️✖️✖️
Support the Show: Patreon.com/PreacherBoys
✖️✖️✖️
Ordinarily, women are more religious than men. But these are no ordinary times. In America, where Christianity is still the most common religion, women are vacating churches. In the past decade, 16 million women have left the church. Younger women are disaffiliating from religion faster than men. For some women, leaving is like a dramatic divorce; for others, as one woman tells Stankorb, it's more like women and the church "stopped calling each other."
Exploring trends from the 1980s to today, Damned If She Does is an intimate account of women whose stories got missed during the Christian Right's headline-grabbing rise to power. Their exodus is marked by harm, disillusionment, and drift: from pastors' wives and a national Christian TV show host, to girls whose horrific abuse gives another face to the Catholic sex abuse crisis. Some couldn't stand by a church that cast out their queer friends. Others were maligned for who they loved. Churches with strong opinions on sexual purity and abortion stood beside men with histories of assault. With horror, women who loved the church watched the rise of Christian nationalism and saw their faith bastardized.
Finally, they've had enough. Some are atheists. Others are forging new spiritual avenues through astrology or energy work or connection to their ancestors. Some have a Christian faith they no longer entrust to an institution. Attuned to emotional subtlety, women's agency, and religious longing, Stankorb asks what happens when a woman realizes that she's damned both if she stays and if she leaves. This consequential work of narrative nonfiction is a poignant reminder that women deserve better, and a tale of what happens when they don't get it.
✖️✖️✖️
CONNECT WITH THE SHOW:
preacherboyspodcast.com
https://www.youtube.com/@PreacherBoys
https://www.facebook.com/preacherboysdoc/
https://twitter.com/preacherboysdoc
https://www.instagram.com/preacherboyspod
https://www.tiktok.com/@preacherboyspod
To connect with a community that shares the Preacher Boys Podcast's mission to expose abuse in the IFB, join the OFFICIAL Preacher Boys Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1403898676438188/
✖️✖️✖️
The content presented in this video is for informational and educational purposes only. All individuals and entities discussed are presumed innocent until proven guilty through due legal process. The views and opinions expressed are those of the speakers.
✖️✖️✖️
Music by Lou Ridley — “Bible Belt” | Used with permission under license.
✖️✖️✖️
As an Amazon associate I may receive a small commission from purchases made from links on this channel.
More Christianity podcasts
Trending Christianity podcasts
About Preacher Boys Podcast
An ex-fundamentalist sheds light on the dark side of the church… from the pulpit to the pews.Podcast website
Listen to Preacher Boys Podcast, Street Preachers and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Preacher Boys Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Preacher Boys Podcast: Podcasts in Family