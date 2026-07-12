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Australian True Crime

Bravecasting
True Crime
Australian True Crime
Latest episode

750 episodes

  • Australian True Crime

    Shortcut: Inside Pentridge Prison with Ray Mooney

    07/12/2026 | 13 mins.
    This is a "Shortcut" episode. It’s a shortened version of this week’s more detailed full episode, which is also available on our feed.
    Before becoming a celebrated author, lecturer and playwright, Ray Mooney spent years inside Pentridge Prison after being convicted of rape at 19.
    While incarcerated, he became an advocate for prisoner rights and formed relationships with some of Australia's most notorious career criminals, including Christopher Dale Flannery, better known as Mr Rent-A-Kill.
    He joins us to discuss that period of his life, and his time inside the college of knowledge, Pentridge Prison.
    ATC Plus subscribers can listen to this episode ad free here.
    You can watch our episodes by visiting our Youtube Channel here.
    Join our Facebook Group here.
    Do you have information regarding any of the cases discussed on this podcast? Please report it on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.
    Wanting to hear about certain kinds of crime? Check out our Spotify playlists for a curated list of our episodes.
    For Support:
    Lifeline on 13 11 14

    13 YARN on 13 92 76 (24/7 crisis support phone line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples)

    1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

    Blue Knot Helpline: 1300 657 380

    CREDITS:

    Host: Meshel Laurie
    Guest: Ray Mooney
    Executive Producer/Editor: Matthew Tankard

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Email the show at AusTrueCrimePodcast@gmail.com

    Follow the show on Instagram @australiantruecrimepodcast and Facebook
    Got a question or comment you want played on the show? Get involved by sending us a voice message on Speakpipe here.
  • Australian True Crime

    Inside Pentridge Prison with Ray Mooney

    07/12/2026 | 41 mins.
    Before becoming a celebrated author, lecturer and playwright, Ray Mooney spent years inside Pentridge Prison after being convicted of rape at 19.
    While incarcerated, he became an advocate for prisoner rights and formed relationships with some of Australia's most notorious career criminals, including Christopher Dale Flannery, better known as Mr Rent-A-Kill.
    He joins us to discuss that period of his life, and his time inside the college of knowledge, Pentridge Prison.
    ATC Plus subscribers can listen to this episode ad free here.
    You can watch our episodes by visiting our Youtube Channel here.
    Join our Facebook Group here.
    Do you have information regarding any of the cases discussed on this podcast? Please report it on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.
    Wanting to hear about certain kinds of crime? Check out our Spotify playlists for a curated list of our episodes.
    For Support:
    Lifeline on 13 11 14

    13 YARN on 13 92 76 (24/7 crisis support phone line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples)

    1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

    Blue Knot Helpline: 1300 657 380

    CREDITS:

    Host: Meshel Laurie
    Guest: Ray Mooney
    Executive Producer/Editor: Matthew Tankard

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Email the show at AusTrueCrimePodcast@gmail.com

    Follow the show on Instagram @australiantruecrimepodcast and Facebook
    Got a question or comment you want played on the show? Get involved by sending us a voice message on Speakpipe here.
  • Australian True Crime

    True Crime Tonight: The New Mafia

    07/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    This week on True Crime Tonight we discuss:
    Podcast recommendations from a listener
    The New Mafia by Sanne de Boer
    The Pete Bates Project
    Hosted by Meshel Laurie, True Crime Tonight airs Sundays from 6-7pm on KIIS, breaking down the biggest crime stories, documentaries and cases everyone’s talking about.
    Got a question or comment you want played on the show? Get involved by sending us a voice message on Speakpipe here.
    Host: Meshel Laurie
    Producer/Co-host: Ruby Bartzis
    Editor/Co-host: Matthew Tankard
    For Support:
    Lifeline on 13 11 14

    13 YARN on 13 92 76 (24/7 crisis support phone line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples)

    1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

    Blue Knot Helpline: 1300 657 380

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Follow the show on Instagram @australiantruecrimepodcast and Facebook

    Email the show at AusTrueCrimePodcast@gmail.com
  • Australian True Crime

    From Prison to Preventing Violence Against Women

    07/08/2026 | 36 mins.
    Unfortunately, we don't hear many stories about long-term prisoners successfully transitioning back into society, but we have one for you today.
    Pete Bates runs The Pete Bates Project, a fast-growing platform dedicated to exposing coercive control, post-separation abuse, and the behavioural patterns that put women and children at risk. He joins us to talk about his mission.
    You can learn more about the Pete Bates Project on social media and at https://petebatesproject.com/
    You can watch our episodes by visiting our Youtube Channel here.
    Join our Facebook Group here.
    Do you have information regarding any of the cases discussed on this podcast? Please report it on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.
    Wanting to hear about certain kinds of crime? Check out our Spotify playlists for a curated list of our episodes.
    For Support:
    Lifeline on 13 11 14

    13 YARN on 13 92 76 (24/7 crisis support phone line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples)

    1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

    Blue Knot Helpline: 1300 657 380

    CREDITS:

    Host: Meshel Laurie
    Guest: Pete Bates
    Producer: Ruby Bartzis
    Executive Producer: Matthew Tankard

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Email the show at AusTrueCrimePodcast@gmail.com

    Follow the show on Instagram @australiantruecrimepodcast and Facebook
    Got a question or comment you want played on the show? Get involved by sending us a voice message on Speakpipe here.
  • Australian True Crime

    Shortcut: From Prison to Preventing Violence Against Women

    07/08/2026 | 12 mins.
    This is a "Shortcut" episode. It’s a shortened version of this week’s more detailed full episode, which is also available on our feed.
    Unfortunately, we don't hear many stories about long-term prisoners successfully transitioning back into society, but we have one for you today.
    Pete Bates runs The Pete Bates Project, a fast-growing platform dedicated to exposing coercive control, post-separation abuse, and the behavioural patterns that put women and children at risk. He joins us to talk about his mission.
    You can learn more about the Pete Bates Project on social media and at https://petebatesproject.com/
    You can watch our episodes by visiting our Youtube Channel here.
    Join our Facebook Group here.
    Do you have information regarding any of the cases discussed on this podcast? Please report it on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1800 333 000.
    Wanting to hear about certain kinds of crime? Check out our Spotify playlists for a curated list of our episodes.
    For Support:
    Lifeline on 13 11 14

    13 YARN on 13 92 76 (24/7 crisis support phone line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples)

    1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732

    Blue Knot Helpline: 1300 657 380

    CREDITS:

    Host: Meshel Laurie
    Guest: Pete Bates
    Producer: Ruby Bartzis
    Executive Producer: Matthew Tankard

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Email the show at AusTrueCrimePodcast@gmail.com

    Follow the show on Instagram @australiantruecrimepodcast and Facebook
    Got a question or comment you want played on the show? Get involved by sending us a voice message on Speakpipe here.
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About Australian True Crime
Think nothing ever happens in your town? Australia's suburbs are home to some of the most mysterious and disturbing true crime cases in the world. Meshel Laurie is a true crime obsessive, and with the help of expert interviews with writers, victim/survivors, investigators and perpetrators, she probes the underbelly of our towns and suburbs, and uncovers the darkness at the heart of Australian life.
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True Crime

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