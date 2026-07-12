This is a "Shortcut" episode. It’s a shortened version of this week’s more detailed full episode, which is also available on our feed.

Before becoming a celebrated author, lecturer and playwright, Ray Mooney spent years inside Pentridge Prison after being convicted of rape at 19.

While incarcerated, he became an advocate for prisoner rights and formed relationships with some of Australia's most notorious career criminals, including Christopher Dale Flannery, better known as Mr Rent-A-Kill.

He joins us to discuss that period of his life, and his time inside the college of knowledge, Pentridge Prison.

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CREDITS:



Host: Meshel Laurie

Guest: Ray Mooney

Executive Producer/Editor: Matthew Tankard



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