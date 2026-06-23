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Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z
Maine Municipal Association
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59 episodes
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It’s a celebration 250 years in the making. In this festive edition of the Potholes & Politics podcast, hosts Rebecca Lambert and Amanda Campbell shine a spotlight on how municipalities around Maine are marking this milestone quarter-millennial anniversary.
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Kerry Leichtman, Camden and Rockport tax assessor and newly appointed member of the Real Estate Property Tax Relief Task Force, shares his first impressions of the Progress and Poverty Institute‘s interim report. While Kerry found the data to be thoughtfully presented and thoroughly analyzed, he believes further study is needed to fully understand the core issue. As he puts it, the central question remains—do property owners simply dislike paying taxes, or as he suspects, are many genuinely unable to afford their tax bills. Podcast hosts, Rebecca Lambert and Amanda Campbell discuss the key issues Kerry believes the task force should prioritize as it enters its second year of work.
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In the May 11 edition, your podcast hosts, Rebecca Lambert and Amanda Campbell met with members of MMA’s Legislative Policy Committee to discuss the roles and responsibilities of the illustrious committee. This edition continues that conversation with Elaine Aloes (Solon) and Roberta Boczkiewicz (Castine), who bring the elected official’s perspective to the discussion.
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MMA’s 70-member Legislative Policy Committee, comprised of two members elected by the councils and selectboards in each of Maine’s Senate districts, plays a critical role in shaping the association’s priorities on the issues before the Maine State Legislature. As the election of the 2026-2028 LPC gets underway, current members Steven Buck, Marc Meyers, and Dwayne Young join Rebecca Lambert and Amanda Campbell to discuss the process and its importance.
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About Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z
Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z is a podcast about municipalities in Maine and the people and policies that bring local government to your doorstep. Through stories, experiences, current events, and interviews with municipal officials this podcast will spotlight the everyday challenges and successes of local governments in our home state. Potholes & Politics is brought to you by Maine Municipal Association. Comments and suggested topics can be sent to mmapodcast@memun.orgPodcast website
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