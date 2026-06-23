Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z

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Kerry Leichtman, Camden and Rockport tax assessor and newly appointed member of the Real Estate Property Tax Relief Task Force, shares his first impressions of the Progress and Poverty Institute‘s interim report. While Kerry found the data to be thoughtfully presented and thoroughly analyzed, he believes further study is needed to fully understand the core issue. As he puts it, the central question remains—do property owners simply dislike paying taxes, or as he suspects, are many genuinely unable to afford their tax bills. Podcast hosts, Rebecca Lambert and Amanda Campbell discuss the key issues Kerry believes the task force should prioritize as it enters its second year of work.