What We Learned Today - xTech Success
A commercial company creating software applications and embedded systems for wireless communications, signal processing and machine learning is now working with the Army's national research laboratory. We talk with the CEO and an Army researcher about the partnership.
6/30/2021
What We Learned Today: X Tech
The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, also known as ASA(ALT), launched a nationwide competition to revolutionize the way the Army attracts and encourages innovation. It is called xTech!
The competition has evolved into something much broader. Now in its fifth iteration, xTech has grown into something of an incubator for promising new defense and dual-use technologies.
In this episode of we speak with Dr. Matt Willis, the U.S. Army’s director for prize competitions out of ASAALT and Zeke Topolosky from the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory and the xTech program manager about how the Army is jump starting innovation by investing in new ideas.
For information on the program, visit https://www.xtechsearch.army.mil/
6/2/2021
What We Learned Today - Interdisciplinary science combines ideas to make Army stronger
Senior Research Scientist Dr. Stephen Lee talks about Army investments in science and technology. To maintain global leadership in science and technology, the U.S. Army strives for excellence in a wide variety of disciplines in order to maintain a competitive advantage over its near-peer adversaries on all fronts.Learn more... https://www.army.mil/article/242582
4/6/2021
What We Learned Today - How Neuroscience will help Future Soldiers
Research in human cognition prepares Army for high-tech warfare. Listen to a senior Army scientist explain how computational neuroscience can enable Soldiers to tap into their brain’s full potential. Read more... https://www.army.mil/article/241902/
4/6/2021
What We Learned Today - The Science Behind Human-Robot Teaming
Scientists at the U.S. Army DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, are researching agent transparency to support Soldier-autonomy teaming. We talk with the Army's senior research scientist for Soldier Performance in Socio-Technical Systems, Dr. Yun-Sheng "Jessie" Chen about this advanced research. Read more at https://www.army.mil/article/240350/
We speak with Army scientists and engineers about the science and technology that will modernize the U.S. Army and make our Soldiers stronger and safer. Each episode introduces an engaging interview with lab researchers to explore a wide range of scientific disciplines and discuss technological advancements for the future Army.