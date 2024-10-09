Directly Current: The EV Politics Podcast

8: Tesla's Continued Dominance & Robotaxi Shenanigans with Corey Cantor (BloombergNEF)

There’s no question when it comes to selling EVs in the US, or making a profit on them, Tesla is king. But between an erratic CEO, public scrutiny over delay after delay on self driving promises, and signs of flagging demand in key markets like California, there’s some reason to have doubts. Nonetheless, their recent Q3 results exceeded expectations and saw an ambitious growth forecast. To break it down, I needed someone who has a handle on not just Tesla as a stock, but the auto industry at large in this strange but precipitous moment. On this episode, Max speaks with Bloomberg’s Corey Cantor, who works for their NEF division specifically covering electric vehicles and the auto market. Let’s talk Tesla, emerging competition from Hyundai Motor Group and General Motors, and the long-term future of the EV market in the US amidst booming hybrid sales. Learn More About The American EV Jobs Alliance Subscribe To Us In Your Podcast App