Directly Current: The EV Politics Podcast

11: The State of US EV Policy with Former Tesla Exec. Rohan Patel
Max picks the brain of White House and Tesla alum Rohan Patel, who pivoted from advising Obama on climate policy to working at the world's leading EV player for eight years making pivotal business and policy decisions.
With the state of the Inflation Reduction Act in question given a new administration and Republican control of Congress, what does Rohan think of the US' current place in the race to transition to green energy and EVs against China—even if not everyone's on board?
10: What Trump's Win Means for EVs with Jamie Butters of Automotive News
Max is joined by Mike Murphy as well as Executive Editor of Automotive News, Jamie Butters, to talk EVs in the wake of a big Election night for Republicans across the board. Trump and Elon's alliance looms large, as do headwinds for EVs in the US amidst the march of ever more available and cheaper vehicles. It's not all doom and gloom, we promise!
9: Election Night Eve and EVs with John Heilemann
Max speaks to John Heilemann, journalist with Puck News and analyst with NBC to discuss how the candidates are treating (or not treating) EVs in the final sprint to election day, and WTF is going on with Elon Musk and Trump.
8: Tesla's Continued Dominance & Robotaxi Shenanigans with Corey Cantor (BloombergNEF)
There’s no question when it comes to selling EVs in the US, or making a profit on them, Tesla is king. But between an erratic CEO, public scrutiny over delay after delay on self driving promises, and signs of flagging demand in key markets like California, there’s some reason to have doubts. Nonetheless, their recent Q3 results exceeded expectations and saw an ambitious growth forecast. To break it down, I needed someone who has a handle on not just Tesla as a stock, but the auto industry at large in this strange but precipitous moment.
On this episode, Max speaks with Bloomberg’s Corey Cantor, who works for their NEF division specifically covering electric vehicles and the auto market. Let’s talk Tesla, emerging competition from Hyundai Motor Group and General Motors, and the long-term future of the EV market in the US amidst booming hybrid sales.
7: Building Chargers & Promoting Jobs with Pete Buttigieg, DOT Secretary
Max speaks with Secretary of the DOT, former South Bend Mayor, and 2020 Demoratic primary candidate Pete Buttigieg to talk EVs, jobs in the USA, and improving infrastructure with NEVI. Spoiler: his office doesn’t think every American needs to get an EV tomorrow, but he wants to set the US up for success in the global stage so that we don't fall behind.
EV journalist and law student Max Patten speaks to experts in government and the auto business to disentangle electric cars away from misleading partisan talking points. These vehicles are going to mean a great deal to American jobs and industry at large—let's get to know them better!