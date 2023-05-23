Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Politics Weekly is a weekly bipartisan roundup of the news of the week. Rated five stars out five on Apple Podcasts, Politics Weekly features the biggest politi... More
Government
Politics Weekly is a weekly bipartisan roundup of the news of the week. Rated five stars out five on Apple Podcasts, Politics Weekly features the biggest politi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 153
  • Politics Weekly Episode 116 - Miami Mayor Announces GOP Run For White House
    Politics Weekly is a nonpartisan podcast featuring some of the most significant political names, portraying the week's most prominent political stories through both left and right-leaning lenses. Hosted by award-winning journalist Nolan Cleary, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Hudsonian newspaper and contributed to The North Shore Leader, Politics Weekly has been listened to by over 20,000 people worldwide. This week, Mike Imbasciani from The Freedom Chronicles podcast joins Nolan to discuss the entry of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez into the race, the attempt to censure Adam Schiff, and other stories. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
    6/21/2023
    25:09
  • Politics Weekly Episode 115 - Trump Indicted Again
    Politics Weekly is a nonpartisan podcast featuring some of the most significant political names, portraying the week's most prominent political stories through both left and right-leaning lenses. Hosted by award-winning journalist Nolan Cleary, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Hudsonian newspaper and contributed to The North Shore Leader, Politics Weekly has been listened to by over 20,000 people worldwide. This week, national security expert and NYU Professor Patricia DeGennaro joins Nolan to discuss Trump's second indictment, candidates running for President, Pat Robertson's death, Karine Jean-Pierre violating the HATCH Act, and the Supreme Court ruling against Alabama. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
    6/14/2023
    25:57
  • Politics Weekly Episode 114: Ron DeSantis Launches 2024 Presidential Bid
    Politics Weekly is a non partisan podcast featuring some of the biggest names in politics, and portraying the biggest political stories of the week through both left and right leaning lenses. Hosted by award winning journalist Nolan Cleary, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Hudsonian newspaper and contributed to The North Shore Leader, Politics Weekly has been listened to by over 20,000 people worldwide. This week we discuss Ron DeSantis and Tim Scott’s entry into the Presidential race in 2024. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
    5/30/2023
    28:40
  • Politics Weekly Episode 113 - Can Biden Prevent a U.S. Default?
    Politics Weekly is a non partisan podcast featuring some of the biggest names in politics, and portraying the biggest political stories of the week through both left and right leaning lenses. Hosted by award winning journalist Nolan Cleary, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Hudsonian newspaper and contributed to The North Shore Leader, Politics Weekly has been listened to by over 20,000 people worldwide. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
    5/23/2023
    48:28
  • Politics Weekly Episode 112 - 20K LISTENER SPECIAL feat. Mayra Flores
    Politics Weekly is a non partisan podcast featuring some of the biggest names in politics, and portraying the biggest political stories of the week through both left and right leaning lenses. Hosted by award winning journalist Nolan Cleary, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Hudsonian newspaper, Politics Weekly has been listened to by over 20,000 people worldwide. On our special 20k listener special, we’re joined by former Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores. --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
    5/9/2023
    19:15

About Politics Weekly

Politics Weekly is a weekly bipartisan roundup of the news of the week. Rated five stars out five on Apple Podcasts, Politics Weekly features the biggest political guests like activist Vermin Supreme and presidential candidate Marianne Williamson. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/nolancleary/support
