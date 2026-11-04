Our condolences to the friends and families of Patrick Stewart, Walter Koenig, and Eric Bauza. Everyone who loves Star Trek will miss all of them dearly. Our 1st AHA Movie Club episode was posted last week. And an entirely new AHA Podcast is in the works! 111-inch OLED TVs are coming, along with expected price […]



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