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20 episodes
- Our condolences to the friends and families of Patrick Stewart, Walter Koenig, and Eric Bauza. Everyone who loves Star Trek will miss all of them dearly. Our 1st AHA Movie Club episode was posted last week. And an entirely new AHA Podcast is in the works! 111-inch OLED TVs are coming, along with expected price […]
The post AHA HT #004: Pure Honest Podcast appeared first on AV Rant.
- Welcome to Actually Honest Advice Movie Club! It’s our 1st episode. We’re kind of winging it. Full Spoilers! Let’s discuss “The Last House”. 00:00:00 – Intro 00:01:53 – Contact Info 00:03:09 – Listeners of the Month 00:04:32 – The Last House – Preamble 00:06:18 – Our Immediate Take 00:06:34 – No Spoiler Description 00:11:28 – […]
The post AHA MC #001: The Last House appeared first on AV Rant.
- Warning! Rob vents about some local politics right at the top, so skip ahead if you hate hearing that stuff. In happier news, watch for the 1st AHA Movie Club episode later this week! 83-inch QD-OLED TVs are probably coming next year. And Sony appears to have discontinued the last of their Ultra HD Blu-ray […]
The post AHA HT #003: Apple TV 4K Audio Fixes appeared first on AV Rant.
- What’s with the old intro & outro music? Growing pains. Apple has a new, expensive Apple TV 4K. And Joe Klusnick makes his first AHA HT appearance to share his slideshow from his in-person visit to Value Electronics. Pictures shown in this episode: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjD8iWw 00:00:00 – Intro Where’s that new, placeholder music Rob mentioned? 00:03:41 – […]
The post AHA HT #002: Joe at Value Electronics appeared first on AV Rant.
- Welcome to the 1st Actually Honest Advice Home Theater Podcast episode! Pardon our dust. It’s a bumpy start. And farewell to AV Rant. It’s AHA HT from here on out. NVidia Shield TV Pro gets a $100 price hike, despite being over 7 years old. HDTV Test crowned their picks for the Best OLED and […]
The post AHA HT #001: Soft Launch appeared first on AV Rant.
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