Immortality sounds like a good deal until you read Death's fine print. This week we take on Chakan, covering the Sega Genesis and Game Gear games as separate entries. Two swords, potion mixing, supernatural monsters and a hero who would really like this whole thing to be over.



VIDEO: https://youtu.be/77op2wVrTSQ

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