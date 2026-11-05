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246 episodes
- This week, Play Retro talks about Konami's Louisiana rescue mission mixes beat-'em-up combat, shooting and armed jeep driving title. Main game: The Adventures of Bayou Billy on NES, with brief mentions of Mad City and the standalone LCD handheld.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/I4BRnVSa4EQ
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Dark Seed (1992) and Dark Seed II (1995) are point-and-click horror adventures from Cyberdreams featuring artwork by H. R. Giger. Both follow Mike Dawson between the everyday world and a biomechanical Dark World, combining inventory puzzles with parallel-world connections.
Video: https://youtu.be/aUtIEAPr5Xo
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Pumpkin King (Game Boy Advance, 2005) is a 2D action-adventure set before the film, following Jack Skellington’s first conflict with Oogie Boogie. Oogie’s Revenge (PlayStation 2 and Xbox, 2005) continues the story after the film, combining 3D combat with musical boss battles. This episode also covers Tiger Electronics’ 1993 LCD handheld game.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/SbcRliyZ-Rk
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Immortality sounds like a good deal until you read Death's fine print. This week we take on Chakan, covering the Sega Genesis and Game Gear games as separate entries. Two swords, potion mixing, supernatural monsters and a hero who would really like this whole thing to be over.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/77op2wVrTSQ
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem is a 2002 GameCube psychological horror game from Silicon Knights and Nintendo. Told across 2,000 years and twelve playable characters, it mixes exploration, combat, magic, and its famous Sanity System, which uses hallucinations and fourth-wall tricks to make players question what is actually happening.
VIDEO: https://youtu.be/9eFU69EG-7M
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Play Retro Show
Scott Johnson and Brian Dunaway talk about retro video games! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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