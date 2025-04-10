Season Two, Episode Nine: Through Darkest America

We surface from the subterranean passages into what Dwight D. Eisenhower referred to as "darkest America," and journey through the long night of traditionalism and fascism that has taken root. Staying on the path, we find places like David Southwell's Hookland where magic is being used as a light against the darkness, and "walking" the road may reveal more than we ever expected.Special guests featured in this episode are Samuel Corwin, Josh Cutchin, Steven Snider, Marco Visconti, Delainey Bowers, Darragh Mason, Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, Serfiel Stevenson, Adam Gorightly and Michael M. Hughes. Penny Royal is produced and written by its host, Nathan Paul Isaac. Associate producers are Darian West and Kyle Kadel. Edited by Boone Williams. Soundtrack by Phillip Claunch. Sponsored by Jarfly Brewing Company and the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center.If you'd like to support Penny Royal and join the mystery, become a member of the Liminal Lodge at www.patreon.com/pennyroyal.For more information, please visit our contact page at www.pennyroyalpodcast.com.