Where are these roads leading us? Are they leading us to answers to the Penny Royal mystery? More circles, cycles and loops. The manifestation of the ouroboros, and the realization that we need to let go of the wheel and let the car drift...Special guests featured in this episode are Joshua Madera, David Metcalfe, Darragh Mason, Stephanie Quick, Matthew Byrd, Marco Visconti, Rowan Elizabeth Cabrales and Dan Dutton.
2:25:43
Season Two, Episode Ten: Causeways
What is the Phenomena? Are magic and enchantment part of the Phenomena? We survey this season's guests about what they think the Phenomena is, and how magic and enchantment figure into their lives. And we try to understand where this strange road is leading us.Special guests featured in this episode are Kiki Dombrowski, Charles Topham (intro), Josh Cutchin, David Metcalfe, Marco Visconti, Celeste Mott, Mana Aelin, Matthew Byrd, Samuel Corwin, Darragh Mason, Stephanie Quick, and Joshua Madera.
1:13:10
Season Two, Episode Nine: Through Darkest America
We surface from the subterranean passages into what Dwight D. Eisenhower referred to as "darkest America," and journey through the long night of traditionalism and fascism that has taken root. Staying on the path, we find places like David Southwell's Hookland where magic is being used as a light against the darkness, and "walking" the road may reveal more than we ever expected.Special guests featured in this episode are Samuel Corwin, Josh Cutchin, Steven Snider, Marco Visconti, Delainey Bowers, Darragh Mason, Dr. Reynaldo Anderson, Serfiel Stevenson, Adam Gorightly and Michael M. Hughes.
2:35:30
Season Two, Episode Eight: So Below
A dark constellation of roads and tunnels stretches under the surface of America. Sounds of strange machinery echo up from the depths. Are there secret underground bases in special locations across the nation, even under the Penny Royal? And is there a dangerous subterranean narrative rising from below?Special guests featured in this episode are Adam Gorightly, Walter Bosley, Dan Dutton, Jessica Yi, Kevin Newsome, Jason Andrews, Ryan Burns (Intro), and Wren Collier.
1:34:56
Season Two, Episode Seven: As Above
One of the many faces of the Phenomena is the UFO and its mysterious occupants. There's a long and storied relationship between UFOs and Kentucky, and in recent years sightings and alien contact have increased on the Penny Royal. We continue our journey into the occult history of US transportation, driving the highway to the stars and beyond.Special guests featured in this episode are Allen Greenfield, David Metcalfe, Josh Cutchin, Marco Visconti, Benjamin Silas Foster, Dan Dutton, Ryan Burns, and Adam Gorightly.