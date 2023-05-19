Get ready to overshare with Trisha Paytas and Colleen Ballinger. In this hilarious and insightful show, the hosts delve into their lives and share their thought... More
Trisha & Colleen Won’t Shut Up!
Join social media sensations Trisha Paytas and Colleen Ballinger as they make podcast history in their very first episode of "Oversharing with Colleen and Trish!" In this engaging conversation, they delve into their unique friendship, the joys and challenges of being new parents, supernatural encounters, wisdom teeth tales, their love for theater, and exciting plans for the channel's future.
5/23/2023
1:40:23
Oversharing with Colleen and Trish Teaser
About Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
Get ready to overshare with Trisha Paytas and Colleen Ballinger. In this hilarious and insightful show, the hosts delve into their lives and share their thoughts on topics like motherhood, social media, marriage, and more, with their signature humor and candidness. With Trisha's witty and candid questions and Colleen's signature humor, this dynamic duo will have you laughing out loud as they discuss the joys and challenges of parenting, social media, marriage, and everything in between. From their own unique experiences to relatable struggles, this entertaining and fun-filled conversation is sure to have you hooked from the start.
Subscribe to the YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@oversharingpodcast