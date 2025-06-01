Oops I’m talking again with Hanah Solum

Q & A - with Han

In this special Q&A episode, I’m answering your questions—the ones you sent in about my life, family, and journey so far. I’m opening up about why I decided to close my daycare, how many kids my husband and I hope to have, what truly fuels my passion for content creation, and the most rewarding (and real) parts of motherhood. It’s honest, personal, and straight from the heart. Whether you’ve been following for a while or you’re just getting to know me, this episode is full of the stories and reflections that shape who I am. Let’s dive in!