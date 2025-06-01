In this special Q&A episode, I’m answering your questions—the ones you sent in about my life, family, and journey so far. I’m opening up about why I decided to close my daycare, how many kids my husband and I hope to have, what truly fuels my passion for content creation, and the most rewarding (and real) parts of motherhood. It’s honest, personal, and straight from the heart. Whether you’ve been following for a while or you’re just getting to know me, this episode is full of the stories and reflections that shape who I am. Let’s dive in!
51:35
Oops I have a secret
My first OFFICIAL podcast episode!! And a big secret :) This episode is a bit of a freestyle. No script, no plan—just me sharing my story. From the random twists and turns life’s thrown my way to how I ended up here with a mic in front of me, this is the unfiltered backstory you didn’t know you needed. If you’re wondering who I am, what I’m about, and how I got to this point—this is the episode for you. It’s personal, a little chaotic, but totally real.
1:03:58
Episode 1: oops I actually started a podcast
I’ve been wanting to start a podcast for over a year now, and I finally jumped the gun. I like to talk so I think doing this will be absolutely perfect for me, I can’t wait to see where this goes.! Welcome to my first ever podcast.. Oops I’m talking again- Hanah Solum
“Oops I’m Talking Again with Hanah Solum” is a candid, unfiltered podcast where Hanah shares the highs, lows, and hilarious in-betweens of life as a content creator. From random thoughts to real moments, it’s like catching up with your most talkative (and entertaining) friend.