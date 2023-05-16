Tough decisions rattle us all to the core. But for our guests on One Decision— the choices they are up against can also shape history. No pressure! They take... More
Bonus: Does Russia's Pyrrhic Victory in Bakhmut Matter?
Russian forces captured the city of Bakhmut largely led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group and its fighters—who suffered heavy losses on the battlefield. One Decision’s Julia Macfarlane and former MI6 Chief Sir Richard Dearlove discuss Russia's next move as it prepares for Ukraine's counter-offensive, and what's behind the border skirmishes in the Russian town of Belgorod.
Has the US Lost Africa to China and Russia?
In recent months the Biden administration has put a concerted effort into wooing the African continent. It’s not a moment too soon, because China is busy forging ties and building infrastructure across African countries - with a growing number of African economies, such as Ghana’s, becoming increasingly dependent on the Chinese to bail out their debt. Russia has also been busy, deploying Wagner mercenaries across countries in Africa, where they are making a fortune out of the bountiful resources and minerals that African nations like the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic have to offer. One Decision's Julia Macfarlane leads a roundtable of three veteran White House specialists on Africa, Jendayi E. Frazier, former United States Ambassador to South Africa, John Simon, former Ambassador to the African Union, and Bobby J. Pittman, former Senior Director for African Affairs in the White House. They discuss the emerging challenge from Moscow and Beijing's engagement with the aim of displacing Western interests, the damage to relations after former President Donald Trump reportedly used the word "shithole" to describe African countries, and the Biden administration's race to reinvigorate America’s standing with the African continent and boost investment.
Bonus: Why this G7 may be a “pivotal point for Taiwan”
In this week's One More Decision, former Director of Global Engagement in the Obama White House, Brett Bruen is joined by Nikkei's Diplomatic Correspondent Ken Moriyasu from the G7 summit venue in Hiroshima to discuss Japan's agenda as it plays host to world leaders in the city that suffered the first nuclear attack in the world. They discuss what will come from the high-stakes gathering, China's aggressive posturing towards Taiwan, the buildup of Japan's own military defenses, and how world leaders are reacting to United States President Joe Biden cutting a dinner and his Asia trip short to focus on negotiations to avoid a potential catastrophic debt default in the United States.
Venezuela: Did Biden Give In Too Early to Maduro?
Venezuela is known to have the world’s biggest reserves of crude oil - but more than 90% of its citizens live in poverty. Millions of people have fled the country since 2015, in what the United Nations has described as the second biggest displacement disaster in the world. The policies of the Hugo Chavez government live on in the Bolivarian regime and leadership of Nicholas Maduro - but can the communists be ousted? One Decision speaks with former United States Ambassador to Caracas Patrick Duddy and exiled opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez to consider what is at stake and whether the opposition can chart a route forward before elections in 2024. And former President Juan Guaidó sits down exclusively with One Decision's Brett Bruen for his first interview in Washington as an exile to talk about the details of his family's flight from Venezuela and why he felt it was no longer safe to stay.
5/18/2023
48:43
Bonus: Juan Guaidó: De Presidente de Venezuela a Exiliado
En un episodio especial de One Decision en español Brett Bruen, exasesor del presidente Obama, entrevista a Juan Guaidó en su primera visita como exiliado a Washington D.C. El expresidente venezolano reflexiona sobre las lecciones aprendidas, las sanciones y hasta hace una autocrítica de la gestión del gobierno interino. Revela la influencia rusa en el país asentado sobre las mayores reservas de petróleo del planeta, la presencia china y cómo la nación latinoamericana se ha convertido en un santuario de grupos irregulares como el ELN, la FARC y el narcotráfico.
In a special episode of One Decision in Spanish, Brett Bruen, former adviser to President Obama, interviewed Juan Guiadó on his first visit as an exile to Washington D.C. The former Venezuelan President reflects on the lessons learned, the sanctions and even makes a self-criticism of the interim government. It reveals the Russian influence in the country seated in the largest oil reserves on the planet, the Chinese presence and how the Latin-American nation has become a sanctuary of irregular groups such as the ELN, FARC and arms and drug trafficking. One Decision's Julia Macfarlane and Sir Richard Dearlove are back for our regular episode dropping on Thursday.
