Following the unearthing of a peculiarly decomposed body by archaeology students in the Arizona desert, a lady detective is brought in to unravel the mystery.

About Old Time Radio Theater

Enjoy the fun and excitement of listening to thrilling Old Time Radio mystery shows. Experience a professional cast of actors, great scripts and thrilling suspense. Please visit our website (MysteryShows.com) for more great shows like these. If you like this podcast, you'll love our Old Time Radio file sharing club. 50,000 shows in .mp3 format currently available for download. All genres available. If you enjoy this podcast, please rate it on iTunes. Thanks!