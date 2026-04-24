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Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

Forever Dog
Comedy
Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker
Latest episode

475 episodes

  • Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

    383. Hail Satan! Wendi McLendon-Covey, Donald Trump, Ben Collins

    04/23/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Bridesmaids stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and Tim Heidecker reunited and it felt so good to talk about their work together and about Wendi's show St. Denis Medical! We were also joined by Global Tetrahedron CEO Ben Collins to talk about Tim joining forces with The Onion to become the creative director of the new Infowars, we confirmed our commitment to the dark lord Satan, and then we were completely honored to take a call from the Prezident of the United Shtates of America Donald Trump.
    Support Office Hours, watch or listen to a full extra hour of this episode with a new missive from Alex Jones, Doug's improved "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," and much more! Try a FREE seven-day trial of OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive.
    Check out Anthony Atamanuik's new podcast "Good Science with RFK Jr." at youtube.com/@goodsciencepodcast.
    Shop our store at officehours.merchtable.com
    Follow Office Hours Live at instagram.com/officialofficehours - tiktok.com/@officehourslive - youtube.com/officehourslive
    Find everything else officialofficehours.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

    382. John C. Reilly vs. Jordan from Factor

    04/17/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Just when you thought Tim's triumphant return to Glendale couldn't get more triumphant, we done gone and invited our good pal John C. Reilly to join us in studio, too! We talked Check It Out, John's illustrious movie career and we even took a call from Jordan from Factor following up on his bone picks regarding Vic's ad reads.
    Support Office Hours, watch or listen to a full extra hour of this episode with more John, Doug's Oh, Reilly!? game, and much more! Try a FREE seven-day trial of OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive.
    Shop our store at officehours.merchtable.com
    Follow Office Hours Live at instagram.com/officialofficehours - tiktok.com/@officehourslive - youtube.com/officehourslive
    Find everything else officialofficehours.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

    381. Live from Glendive w/ Johnny Pemberton, Pierce Campion, Dev Lemons

    04/09/2026 | 55 mins.
    Did ya miss us!? We missed you! Anyway enough of that emotional crap, we're back with Tim in Glendive and the rest of the trinity in Glendale, along with our old pal comedian Johnny Pemberton surprising us with breaking breakfast news, comedian Pierce Campion dropping some heavy punnage and eclectic/electric entertainer/artist Dev Lemons wearing her musical hat performing "Broke Your Cover."
    Support Office Hours, watch or listen to a full extra hour of this episode with Doug's Gen Z game, a twisted tale from Rock n Roll Gary and much more with OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive with a FREE seven-day trial.
    Get tickets for The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn tour at heinetwork.tv
    See Pierce Campion live on tour - more info at linktr.ee/piercetour
    Shop our store at officehours.merchtable.com
    Follow Office Hours Live at instagram.com/officialofficehours - tiktok.com/@officehourslive - youtube.com/officehourslive
    Find everything else officialofficehours.com

    Upgrade your wallet today! Get 10% Off @Ridge with code OFFICEHOURSLIVE at https://www.Ridge.com/OFFICEHOURSLIVE #Ridgepod
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

    380. Todd Glass Is Winning an Award, Jerry Paper

    03/26/2026 | 58 mins.
    It was a Glass house this week but we threw stones anyway (mainly at Bill Maher) with our good pal comedian Todd Glass guest hosting and Vic sharing some Freak Outs. Then Stones Throw (no pun intended) recording artist Jerry Paper celebrated their new EP "BOiNK!" with a rousing rendition of "Contact."
    Support Office Hours, watch or listen to another hour of this episode with Doug's musical mash up game, hear Jerry Paper perform "Brown Thumb," and get tons more with OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive with a FREE seven-day trial.
    See Todd live! Find his upcoming dates at toddglass.com
    Shop our new merch items at officehours.merchtable.com
    See On Cinema live on tour now - get tickets at heinetwork.tv
    Follow Office Hours Live at instagram.com/officialofficehours - tiktok.com/@officehourslive - youtube.com/officehourslive
    Find everything else officialofficehours.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
  • Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

    379. St. Patrick's Day with "Weird Al" Yankovic & They Might Be Giants!

    03/17/2026 | 1h
    The luck o' the Irish smiled on all of us this St. Patrick's Day with the return of They Might Be Giants in studio and a HUGE surprise barge-in from the one and only Weird Al Yankovic! We brought back a classic OHL game "Definitely, Sure, No Thanks, or F*ck That," talked all about TMBG's upcoming album "The World Is To Dig" and spoke with lots of YOU on Zoom!
    Support Office Hours, watch or listen to a full extra hour of this episode with more TMBG and Weird Al, plus Doug's instrumental parody songs, Movie Title Bands game, Dopp o' the Morning, and much more with OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive with a FREE seven-day trial.
    Shop our new merch items at officehours.merchtable.com
    Get tickets for The Certified Five Bags of Popcorn tour at heinetwork.tv
    Pre-order TMBG's upcoming album "The World Is To Dig" and get tickets to see them LIVE on tour at theymightbegiants.com
    Follow Office Hours Live at instagram.com/officialofficehours - tiktok.com/@officehourslive - youtube.com/officehourslive
    Find everything else officialofficehours.com
    See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

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About Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

Office Hours Live is a weekly call-in show with Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger (aka the holy trinity). Every episode you'll hear sound bite battles, drops galore, special guests, and Tim's rants and riffs on politics, music, his kids and whatever else is happening in his life, and the lives of our callers. Support the holy trinity, get the full two-hour show, the entire archives and more at patreon.com/officehourslive.
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