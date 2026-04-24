Office Hours Live with Tim Heidecker

The luck o' the Irish smiled on all of us this St. Patrick's Day with the return of They Might Be Giants in studio and a HUGE surprise barge-in from the one and only Weird Al Yankovic! We brought back a classic OHL game "Definitely, Sure, No Thanks, or F*ck That," talked all about TMBG's upcoming album "The World Is To Dig" and spoke with lots of YOU on Zoom!

Support Office Hours, watch or listen to a full extra hour of this episode with more TMBG and Weird Al, plus Doug's instrumental parody songs, Movie Title Bands game, Dopp o' the Morning, and much more with OFFICE HOURS+ at patreon.com/officehourslive with a FREE seven-day trial.

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