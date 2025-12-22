COGITO Talks… What in the World is the Tropical Economy?
12/22/2025 | 22 mins.
Imagine a world where rural and tropical regions aren't struggling backwaters, but breeding ground for fresh ideas, new jobs and sustainable growth. According to OECD's Rural Innovation Pathways, rural innovation isn't just a smaller copy of what happens in cities, it's different: rooted in community‑led projects, adaptive agriculture, renewable energy, social enterprises and creative responses to local needs. https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/rural-innovation-pathways_c86de0f4-en.html The "tropical economy" vision isn't pie‑in‑the‑sky, it fits squarely within OECD's roadmap for leveraging natural capital, innovation and place‑based assets to build resilient, inclusive, future‑oriented rural economies. In today's episode of our #FromtheGroundUp series, Betty-Ann Bryce (OECD) sits down with Ingo Plöger (CEAL), for a conversation to explore how tropical regions, with abundant natural resources, rich biodiversity and favourable climate, can become engines of sustainable growth, innovation and resilient rural development. Have a listen and find out what in the world is the Tropical Economy! Ingo Plöger is a Brazilian-German engineer, entrepreneur and business leader deeply engaged in strengthening ties between Brazil, Europe and Latin America. He is currently the International President of The Business Council of Latin America (CEAL). He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Technische Universität Darmstadt (Germany) and a postgraduate degree in Economic and Labor Sciences from the Technische Universität München. Over his career he served as Executive President of the historic São Paulo firm Cia. Melhoramentos and today is founder and president of the consultancy firm IPDES, which supports institutional, corporate and cross-border business development. He participates in the boards of several major national and multinational companies and holds advisory roles with organisations like Robert Bosch GmbH among others. As of January 2026, he will assume the presidency of ABAG, the main agribusiness association in Brazil, reinforcing his commitment to sustainable, competitive and globally connected agriculture and agro-industry. **** To learn more, visit OECD Latin American Rural Development Conference https://www.oecd.org/en/events/2025/11/oecd-latin-american-rural-development-conference.html and the OECD's work on Rural Development https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/policy-issues/rural-development.html. Find out more on these topics by reading Reinforcing Rural Resilience https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/reinforcing-rural-resilience_7cd485e3-en.html and Rural Innovation Pathways https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/rural-innovation-pathways_c86de0f4-en.html.
COGITO Talks… Click, Vote, Grow: How India is 'rural proofing' its future
12/17/2025 | 20 mins.
India's rural areas are developing at an extraordinary rate, and it poses both challenges and extraordinary opportunities to rethink development at a large scale. Across the OECD, over nine in ten households are now connected to the Internet, but in rural regions connectivity still lags behind, with only about 89% of rural households having even a basic broadband connection. https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2024/11/oecd-digital-economy-outlook-2024-volume-2_9b2801fc.html India reflects these contrasts in its own way, but the speed of change is remarkable. Over the four years ending in December 2024, internet penetration in rural India surged from 59% to 78%, a jump that outpaced urban growth, which rose from 77% to 90% over the same period. https://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/indias-rural-subscribers-to-primarily-drive-arpu-growth-in-fy26-crisil/121130745 Recorded live from the OECD Rural Development Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Shayne MacLachlan speaks with Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary to the Government in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, about how India's fascinating track-record of rural transformation can offer practical lessons to policymakers everywhere. Tune in to hear how one of the world's most dynamic rural transformations is unfolding and what it means for the future of development. Dr. Shahid currently serves as Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Local Self-Government). Over the course of his distinguished public service career, he has held several key leadership positions, including Secretary, Tribal Affairs, J&K Government; CEO, Mission Youth J&K; Managing Director, Skill Development & Livelihood Initiatives; and multiple tenures as District Development Commissioner/District Magistrate in Srinagar, Rajouri, Bandipora, Leh, Udhampur, Kathua, and Reasi. He has also served as Additional Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, Director, Information & Public Relations, Managing Director, J&K Tourism Development Corporation, Additional Secretary, Planning & Development, Special Officer, Relief & Reconstruction Leh, and SDM Nowshera. Internationally, Dr. Shahid is recognized as a resource person on mobile indigenous communities, transhumance, and migration. He is a member of the UN Working Group for the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists and has represented India in international collaborations on pastoralism and migratory indigenous peoples in Albania (2021), Ethiopia (2021), and Italy (2022). As Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Shayne engages with policy issues concerning SMEs, tourism, culture, regions and cities to name a few. He has worked on a number of OECD campaigns including "Going Digital", "Climate Action" and "I am the future of work".
COGITO Talks… Lean on Me: Three pillars for rural prosperity
12/16/2025 | 20 mins.
The OECD Report for Regional Policy for Greece Post-2020 (https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/regional-policy-for-greece-post-2020_cedf09a5-en.html) revealed that 32% of the population lives in predominantly rural regions which is significantly higher than the OECD average share of rural population which is around 25%. Of those living in predominantly rural regions (~3.4 million people), roughly 3 million live in remote rural regions meaning Greece has one of the largest shares in this demographic among OECD countries. Recorded live from the OECD Rural Development Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Greek officials Vasiliki Pantelopoulou (Secretary-General of the Partnership Agreement) and Christos Kyrkoglou (General Director of Monitoring and Implementation) explain Greece's approach to rural urban development under the European Union's Cohesion Policy and the role of Integrated Territorial Investments (ITIs). They describe their respective roles in coordinating and implementing programmes financed through the Partnership Agreement, stressing the importance of integrating urban and rural policies. Sit back, relax and take a listen! Vasiliki Pantelopoulou is a lawyer and a Member of Athens Bar Association. She graduated from School of Law of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and holds two postgraduate degrees (LL.M. in Commercial and Business Law from East Anglia University, U.K., and MSc in Business Administration for Law Practitioners from Alba Graduate Business School, The American College of Greece, Greece). She is a Member of the Board of the Hellenic Development Bank. She has worked for twenty years as an in-house lawyer at STASY – Urban Rail Transport S.A., specialized in the field of public procurement (Law 4412/2016). Since April 2023, she has been the Director of Legal Services at Metavasi S.A. – Hellenic Company for Just Transition S.A. She is a Member of investing Committees such as EQUIFUND I & II, TEPIX III Loan Fund and others. Christos Kyrkoglou is the General Director of Monitoring and Implementation for the ESPA, which operate under the Secretary General. Mr Kyrkoglou holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, as well as a Master's Degree in Urban and Regional Development from the same institution. In 2023, he was appointed Head of the Special Service for the Coordination of Regional Programs of the General Secretariat for the Partnership Agreement of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Since 2025, he is Head of the General Directorate for Monitoring and Implementation. His professional interests and fields of expertise span the full spectrum of development interventions under the Partnership Agreement for Regional Development 2021–2027, with a particular focus on employment, human resources development, innovation and entrepreneurship, social policy, territorial development, culture, and the environment. As Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Shayne engages with policy issues concerning SMEs, tourism, culture, regions and cities to name a few. He has worked on a number of OECD campaigns including "Going Digital", "Climate Action" and "I am the future of work".
COGITO Talks… From vanishing villages to vital visions: The future of rural Kazakhstan
12/11/2025 | 21 mins.
Rural populations are shrinking. In 11 of the 29 OECD countries included in the OECD Reinforcing Rural Resilience report (https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/reinforcing-rural-resilience_7cd485e3-en.html), rural populations are declining, not only as percentage of national populations but also in absolute numbers. Rural regions close to cities are also exposed to this trend, particularly if their populations tend more easily to move to urban areas. Despite not being an OECD Member country, Kazakhstan is experiencing similar trends. During the Soviet Union, its urban population was 53% but today that percentage has increased to 63%. Now only 37% of its population is living in rural areas, with only 5% of its GDP coming from the agricultural sector. Discussing all things decentralisation, digitalisation and democracy in Kazakhstan, Shayne MacLachlan from the OECD has a conversation with Zhanerke Kochiigit. This conversation took place at the 2025 OECD Latin American Rural Development Conference, Rural-Urban Connections: Pathways to Sustainable Development (https://www.oecd.org/en/events/2025/11/oecd-latin-american-rural-development-conference.html) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Have a listen. Zhanerke Kochiigit is a researcher in Nazarbayev University, located in Astana, Kazakhstan. She works in the Graduate School of Public Policy and is dedicated to studying rural development in northern regions of Kazakhstan, where there is very low population density. Her recent papers include: "Analysis of Migration Processes and Recommendations on Regulation of Internal Migration from Southern to Northern Regions of Kazakhstan" https://www.researchgate.net/publication/345845312_Analysis_of_Migration_Processes_and_Recommendations_on_Regulation_of_Internal_Migration_from_Southern_to_Northern_Regions_of_Kazakhstan?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InByb2ZpbGUiLCJwYWdlIjoicHJvZmlsZSJ9fQ and " Actual aspects of population migration from labor surplus to the labor-deficit regions of Kazakhstan and state regulation of migration processes" https://www.researchgate.net/publication/328552379_Actual_aspects_of_population_migration_from_labor_surplus_to_the_labor-deficit_regions_of_Kazakhstan_and_state_regulation_of_migration_processes. She previously worked at Eli Lilly and Company as a Product Manager. https://www.linkedin.com/in/zhanerke-kochiigit-7ab130b9/?originalSubdomain=kz **** To learn more, visit OECD Latin American Rural Development Conference https://www.oecd.org/en/events/2025/11/oecd-latin-american-rural-development-conference.html and the OECD's work on Rural Development https://www.oecd.org/en/topics/policy-issues/rural-development.html. Find out more on these topics by reading Reinforcing Rural Resilience https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/reinforcing-rural-resilience_7cd485e3-en.html and Rural Innovation Pathways https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/rural-innovation-pathways_c86de0f4-en.html.
COGITO Talks… Roots of Wisdom: Indigenous Perspectives for Policy Makers
12/02/2025 | 22 mins.
The 2025 OECD Report Reinforcing Rural Resilience reveals that OECD regions have seen a significant loss of forests, with approximately 10% of their forest cover disappearing between 2000 and 2020. This decline is driven by a combination of factors, including land conversion for agriculture, urban expansion, and the increasing demand for natural resources. Some countries and regions have experienced even more severe losses, particularly in areas where deforestation and forest fires have been widespread. This loss of forest cover has profound implications for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and the overall health of ecosystems highlights the changes in forest cover across different OECD countries and regions, providing a snapshot of the environmental challenges faced by rural areas. To discuss solution-based approaches to this issue, we do not need to necessarily turn to new innovations or technologies, but rather we can look to past wisdom of indigenous knowledge in how to care for nature in a long-sustaining manner. To discuss such approaches, Shayne MacLachlan from the OECD sits down with two impressive scholars, Edson Krenak from Cultural Survival, Brazil and Adwoa Serwaa Ofori, from University College Dublin. This conversation took place at the 2025 OECD Latin American Rural Development Conference, Rural-Urban Connections: Pathways to Sustainable Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Have a listen. To learn more, visit OECD Latin American Rural Development Conference and the OECD's work on Rural Development. Find out more about Cultural Survival and Citizen Rural Research Lab.
OECD Podcasts