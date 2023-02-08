Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Let us know ...
123: Investing in India, VC vs. Bootstrap & Immigrant Hustle w/ Romeen Sheth
Romeen Sheth joins the NIA boys to discuss Investing in India, VC vs. Bootstrap, Immigrant Hustle and much more Timestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:03:16) - Romeen’s Backstory(00:10:34) - India Deep Dive(00:20:58) - How to think about India(00:25:31) - Framework for Investing in India(00:35:14) - The Indian Consumer(00:45:13) - India and Crypto(00:50:52) - Return on India Breakdown(01:09:04) - VC vs. Bootstrap(01:15:37) - AI Proof BusinessesWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/RZTu5ijn6yYListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@[email protected]@[email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned:Romeen’s Twitter ProfileRomeen’s Newsletter:Return on IndiaRomeen Thread 1Romeen Thread 2Percentage of world’s population that live in each Indian state Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
8/2/2023
1:41:16
122: Twitter to X, Oppenheimer vs. Barbie and Messi/Mbappe
The NIA boys discuss Twitter rebrand to X, Oppenheimer vs. Barbie and Messi/Mbappe. Timestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:04:00) - Twitter Rebranding to X(00:11:08) - Jack’s thoughts on the rebrand(00:15:14) - Twitter’s Network Effect(00:23:27) - Threads is a Reset of Instagram(00:29:25) - X IPO?(00:34:51) - Jack’s Thoughts on the new X Logo(00:45:19) - Twitte Bull Case(00:53:27) - Barbiheimer(00:58:36) - Barbiheimer Backstory(01:01:09) - Thoughts on Barbiheimer(01:06:05) - Crazy Marketing Hack Sound of Freedom(01:09:04) - Messi Update(01:15:37) - Mbappe’s $776 Million Offer from Saudi ArabiaWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/aw29xgV8pPEListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@[email protected]@[email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned: Caleb Pressley on This Past WeekendTheo Von: Sundae Conversation with Caleb PressleyElon’s TweetJack Dorsey’s TweetBrett’s Xeet TweetJack’s X Logo Rebrand ThreadMatt Belloni’s Barbiheimer ArticleFounders’ Episode on OppenheimerThe Athletic’s Messi Article Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/26/2023
1:24:28
121: Psychology of Disneyland, AI Actors & Twitter Monetization
The NIA boys discuss the Psychology of Disneyland, AI Actors & Twitter MonetizationTimestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:03:22) - Trung’s Disneyland Trip(00:06:22) - The Cost to go to Disneyland(00:11:08) - Disney’s Business Model(00:23:27) - Disney Selling ESPN?(00:25:45) - Who could buy ESPN(00:30:09) - Hollywood Actor Strike(00:48:33) - Jack on Threads vs Twitter(00:59:11) - Twitter Monetization(01:17:01) - Creative Fundraising for Presidential Campaigns(01:19:28) - Pinkydoll Viral Video Explained(01:21:50) - Quick Crypto Market UpdateWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/1tOHHniy-LUListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@[email protected]@[email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned: Romeen Sheth’s Gamete AnnouncementTrung’s Disney MemeBob Iger on Selling ESPNWSJ Article on Disney’s Drop in AttendanceStratechery’s Article on the Hollywood StrikeModern Wisdom Ep with George MackGeorge Mack TweetWSJ on Twitter’s MonetizationTZ’s TweetAusten Allred TweetPolitico Article on Vivek Ramaswamy Fund Raising StrategyTiger Woods SpeechTrung’s Pinkydoll TweetJason Calacanis’s Tweet Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/19/2023
1:25:00
120: Twitter vs. Threads with Turner Novak
Turner Novak joins the NIA boys to discuss Threads, Twitter, Elon vs Zuk, & much more.Timestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:03:55) - Threads Overview(00:06:12) - Threads Launch(00:08:57) - Interest Graph vs Follow Graph(00:16:05) - Bull Case for Threads(00:24:25) - Bear Case for Threads(00:41:35) - Twitter's Future(00:49:00) - Meta's History of Shipping Products(00:53:18) - Predictions for Threads and Twitter(01:02:59) - Turner's Thoughts on AIWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/hPpZl3f2X_YListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@[email protected]@[email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned:Turner's TwitterBanana CapitalThe SplitThe Peel PodTurner's Thread ArticleTikTok Launches Self-Service Ad PlatformBan TikTok ArticleElon vs Zuck Cage MatchEugene Wei's Blog Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
7/12/2023
1:08:25
119: Taylor Swift’s $1B tour & Favourite Travel Cities
The NIA boys discuss Taylor Swift’s $1B tour & Favourite Travel Cities Timestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:02:34) - Meme of the Week(00:05:16) - Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Breakdown(00:14:22) - Economic Impact of The Era's Tour(00:15:07) - Which Music Artists Could Have $1B Tour(00:17:20) - Taylor's Unique Formula for Success (00:19:59) - The Era's Tour by the numbers(00:27:35) - Revenue of Other Forms of Live Entertainment(00:29:43) - How a Performer's Audience Size Grows(00:36:21) - The Parallels between The Era's Tour and Beatlemania (00:38:49) - Biggest Gigs of All Time(00:42:16) - Bilal's Euro Trip(00:47:26) - Favorite City to Visit in Europe(01:04:57) - Favorite City to Visit in the USWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/6o8DtP0WTvsListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@[email protected]@[email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned:Taylor Swift Deep DiveMeme of the WeekWSJ's The Era Tour ArticleThe Era Tour's Impact on Local EconomyTaylor and Spotify BeefBeyonce and Inflation in SwedenWhy Taylor Re-released her Music CatalogKevin Hart's Tour NumbersBiggest Gigs of All Time Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
