119: Taylor Swift’s $1B tour & Favourite Travel Cities

The NIA boys discuss Taylor Swift’s $1B tour & Favourite Travel Cities Timestamps:(00:00:00) - Intro(00:02:34) - Meme of the Week(00:05:16) - Taylor Swift's Era's Tour Breakdown(00:14:22) - Economic Impact of The Era's Tour(00:15:07) - Which Music Artists Could Have $1B Tour(00:17:20) - Taylor's Unique Formula for Success (00:19:59) - The Era's Tour by the numbers(00:27:35) - Revenue of Other Forms of Live Entertainment(00:29:43) - How a Performer's Audience Size Grows(00:36:21) - The Parallels between The Era's Tour and Beatlemania (00:38:49) - Biggest Gigs of All Time(00:42:16) - Bilal's Euro Trip(00:47:26) - Favorite City to Visit in Europe(01:04:57) - Favorite City to Visit in the USWhat Is Not Investment Advice?Every week, Jack Butcher, Bilal Zaidi & Trung Phan discuss what they're finding on the edges of the internet + the latest in business, technology and memes.Watch + Subscribe on Youtube:https://youtu.be/6o8DtP0WTvsListen into our group chat on Telegram:https://t.me/notinvestmentadviceLet us know what you think on Twitter:@ [email protected] [email protected] NIA on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/notadvicepod/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089813414522TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@niapodcast Links Mentioned:Taylor Swift Deep DiveMeme of the WeekWSJ's The Era Tour ArticleThe Era Tour's Impact on Local EconomyTaylor and Spotify BeefBeyonce and Inflation in SwedenWhy Taylor Re-released her Music CatalogKevin Hart's Tour NumbersBiggest Gigs of All Time Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.