Don't forget to Subscribe, Rate & Review on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.Norman's Rare Guitars, The Podcast, is brought to you by Norman's Rare Guitars, All Guitar Network and Rosewood Media Group, Inc.Executive Producers: Norman Harris, Sarah Harris Edwards, and Stephanie ArnowProduced and Engineered by: Stephanie ArnowOriginal Theme Song and Music by: Brandon SorianoRecorded at: All Guitar Network, Los Angeles

About Norman's Rare Guitars, The Podcast

Located in Los Angeles, Norman’s Rare Guitars is a retail store that offers a wide and often changing variety of new, used, and vintage guitars. It is a household name among top musicians and players worldwide. The allure of the store may start with the guitars, but to quote Norman's "nephew" Joe Bonamassa, "you don't buy a guitar, you buy a story." Join Norman and all of his buddies -- some of the world's best professional musicians and industry greats -- as they stop by to talk with Norm and share their stories, intimate details of their lives, and a whole lot of music history.