The Office of the Mayor

This week, Mayor Riley breaks down the Pandora's box the former Denver mayor opened up with his stupid brewpub. Do you live in a second-tier city? Well, this guy ruined it. Sorry! We are joined by very special guest, co-host of the Iron Weeds podcast and author of The City Authentic: How the Attention Economy Builds Urban America David A. Banks! This is a BONUS episode so head on over to the Patreon to hear the whole thing.

Mayor Mattie is your Cryptkeeker (?) this week, and brings you tales of municipal maladies! Buckle up, boys and ghouls! We hope you like CATHOLICISM. This is a FREE episode. Just five bucks a month at nogodsnomayors.com gets you DOUBLE the embattlements.

This week on the bonus feed, Mayor Riley takes us to the Mato Grosso, and the self-proclaimed "o prefeito mais louco do Brasil," or "the craziest Mayor of Brazil." It gets more normal from there! Listen to the whole thing over on the Patreon! Just five bucks a month. https://nogodsnomayors.com!

We're joined this week by Boris and Rey from The Empire Never Ended to talk about Aleksandar Šapić, the fabulist, extremely buff, former water polo celebrity mayor of Belgrade. Who's ready for a homophobic Rammstein performance? Subscribe to TENE here! This is a FREE episode. Sign up for OUR Patreon at nogodsnomayors.com to get double the mayors for just five bucks a month.

In our third and final London live show from April, Mayor November takes us to...where we are! Well, just on the other side of a bridge from it. You see, "the city of London" is TECHNICALLY... you know what? There's a lot to learn. Just head on over to The Patreon to listen to the whole thing.

The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff

You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes

Robert Kelly's You Know What Dude!

About No Gods No Mayors

About No Gods No Mayors

About No Gods No Mayors

Municipal government: a trap that catches those too incompetent, too corrupt, too incompetent even for national politics. And the greatest of these, the mayor - the highest political office one can hope to reach with a truly oppositional personality or a crack addiction. Mattie Lubchansky, Riley Quinn and November Kelly are teaming up to make a podcast investigating these mayors. From petty Bonapartes to flagrant mafiosi, these are their stories.Every other week, we'll have an episode on the free feed. For more Mayoral goodness, check out the bonus episodes on our Patreon.