Mystery For Two Podcast: true crime, treasure & history

In the very first episode of Mystery For Two, Jack and Katy unpack a 1964 jewel heist at the American Museum of Natural History, and the mysterious 16 carat uncut diamond sold for just $1.J & K discuss the thieves' unlikely break-in, the investigation, the bizarre recovery operation involving snorkels and a red Cadillac, and the very unfortunate murder that occurred later in connection to one of the thieves.Follow Mystery For Two Podcast on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mysteryfortwopodcast/