Mystery For Two Podcast: true crime, treasure & history

The Curious Case of the Jims - coincidence or something more?
1/05/2026 | 40 mins.
Two boys born in the same Ohio hospital on the same day in 1939 grow up unaware of each other’s existence, but they somehow spend their lives making eerily similar choices, from the names of their wives and children to the cars they drive and the jobs they work. Decades later, a single phone call brings them together, revealing even more coincidences. Jack and Katy explore this curious case in today's episode.Follow Mystery For Two on Instagram:instagram.com/mysteryfortwopodcast& watch us on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@MysteryForTwoPodcastSources:• Minnesota Study of Twins Reared Apart — Communicating Psychological Science: https://www.communicatingpsychologicalscience.com/blog/minnesota-study-of-twins-reared-apart• Carey, Benedict — “Twins Reared Apart: A Living Lab,” The New York Times (1979): https://www.nytimes.com/1979/12/09/archives/twins-reared-apart-a-living-lab.html• Other Twin Research at UMN — Minnesota Center for Twin and Family Research: https://mctfr.psych.umn.edu/other-twin-research/other-twin-research-umn• NPR Transcript — Program No. 1230111399: https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1230111399• Top Baby Names of 1939 — BabyCenter: https://www.babycenter.com/baby-names/most-popular/top-baby-names-1939• YouTube — Minnesota Twin Study video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lfDW75VhHc
Treasure Buried Beneath a Parking Lot and a California Mystery
12/29/2025 | 49 mins.
On a seemingly ordinary day in Jackson, Tennessee, a construction crew uncovers hundreds of rare gold coins, sparking questions about their origin. Were they a forgotten Civil War stash, or connected to a 19th-century bank robbery and murder?Then, let's travel to California, where a couple walking their dog discovers the largest gold coin hoard in U.S. history - over 1,400 coins worth millions.Follow Mystery For Two Podcast on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mysteryfortwopodcast/Sources:Jackson Sun, September 15, 2013. Newspapers.comThe New York Times archive. Newspapers.comRareGoldCoins Blog: “The Ten Rarest Liberty Head Quarter Eagles.” raregoldcoins.comAud, Thomas L. Gold is the Key: Murder, Robbery, and the Gold Rush in Jackson, Tennessee. BrayBree BooksRareGoldCoins Blog: Market Blog. raregoldcoins.comSan Diego Union, April 17, 1861. CDNCPCGS News: Tennessee Treasure Mystery. pcgs.comNGC Coin News: Gold Dollars. ngccoin.comSFGate: California couple discovers $10M in gold. sfgate.comRareGoldCoins Blog: “Five Quick Observations: Dahlonega Quarter Eagles.” raregoldcoins.comTNGenWeb: Madison County Records. tngenweb.orgPNC Legacy Project: Bank Artifacts. pnc.comDowntown Jackson TN History Trail. downtownjacksontn.comUSA Today: Surprise windfall cash and gold coins. usatoday.comLittleton Coin Co.: 1890-CC Gold $5 Liberty Head. littletoncoin.comFoundSF: The Old U.S. Mint at 5th and Mission. foundsf.orgStock photos courtesy of Unsplash
The Great Balloon Disaster and a Flying Saucer
12/22/2025 | 51 mins.
Balloons can be mysterious! Jack and Katy take listeners on a double-decker journey through two balloon-related tales. First they revisit Cleveland’s 1986 Balloonfest, a Guinness World Record attempt that went spectacularly wrong, and may (or may not) have contributed to two unfortunate deaths. Then, they jump to 2009 in Colorado, where a homemade silver balloon and a six-year-old boy named Falcon sparked a national media frenzy, only to reveal a shocking twist.Follow Mystery For Two Podcast on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mysteryfortwopodcast/Sources:Time.com – https://time.com/7302213/trainwreck-balloon-boy-netflix/Fox8.com – https://fox8.com/news/balloonfest-86-35-years-since-downtown-cleveland-event-turned-disastrous/NPR.org – https://www.npr.org/2009/11/13/120399278/balloon-boy-parents-plead-guiltySmithsonianMag.com – https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/cuyahoga-river-caught-fire-least-dozen-times-no-one-cared-until-1969-180972444/MentalFloss.com – https://www.mentalfloss.com/cleveland-balloonfest?YouTube.com – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lx-HRMgwrOIKOAT.com – https://www.koat.com/article/a-decade-ago-the-balloon-boy-hoax-captured-the-nation/29475231People.com – https://people.com/trainwreck-balloon-boy-true-story-11772282Time.com – https://newsfeed.time.com/2010/08/10/balloon-boys-father-attempts-to-prove-theres-life-on-mars/NYTimes.com – https://www.nytimes.com/2009/10/19/us/19balloon.htmlAll stories are researched and shared following careful research and sincere effort. Though we are not professionals, we welcome corrections and strive to promptly correct any errors as new information comes to light.
When Surfers Robbed a Museum and the $1 Diamond Mystery
12/15/2025 | 56 mins.
In the very first episode of Mystery For Two, Jack and Katy unpack a 1964 jewel heist at the American Museum of Natural History, and the mysterious 16 carat uncut diamond sold for just $1.J & K discuss the thieves’ unlikely break-in, the investigation, the bizarre recovery operation involving snorkels and a red Cadillac, and the very unfortunate murder that occurred later in connection to one of the thieves.Follow Mystery For Two Podcast on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mysteryfortwopodcast/Research sources:NYTimes.com – https://www.nytimes.com/2019/10/17/nyregion/natural-history-museum-jewelry-heist.htmlWisconsinHistory.org – https://www.wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS2503MSU.edu (Project GEO) – https://project.geo.msu.edu/geogmich/kimberlites.htmlVanityFair.com – https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/01/murf-the-surf-docuseries-jack-murphyNYTimes.com – https://www.nytimes.com/1984/12/21/us/murph-the-surf-ends-prison-term.htmlWallStreetJournal.com – https://www.wsj.com/articles/murf-the-surf-jewels-jesus-and-mayhem-in-the-usa-review-a-dashing-thiefs-darker-side-11675368747NYTimes TimesMachine – https://timesmachine.nytimes.com/timesmachine/1965/12/12/95007027.html?pageNumber=81Newspapers.com – https://www.newspapers.com/image-view/464307937/Newspapers.com – https://www.newspapers.com/image-view/534341997/?match=1&terms=terry%20rae%20frankVillage of Eagle, WI – https://www.vi.eagle.wi.gov/MacFound.org – https://www.macfound.org/press/40-years-40-stories/accessible-billionaires-legacyAmazon.com (Real Gems Store) – https://www.amazon.com/stores/REAL-GEMS/page/DFDB896E-F8D5-48D6-B61A-62B929357446?lp_asin=B07PZ5YVS1StuffNobodyCaresAbout.com – https://stuffnobodycaresabout.com/2016/10/19/color-views-manhattans-skyline-1960s/CNN.com – https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/06/europe/louvre-password-cctv-security-intlAMNH Digital Collections – https://digitalcollections.amnh.org/archive/The-DeLong-Star-Ruby--100-3-carats--Burma--Myanmar--2URM1THISUT9.htmlAMNH Digital Collections – https://digitalcollections.amnh.org/archive/Midnight-Star-sapphire--116-75-carats--Sri-Lanka-2URM1THII117.htmlDigitalCommonwealth.org – http://digitalcommonwealth.org/search/commonwealth:x346f361zLangerman-Diamonds.com – https://www.langerman-diamonds.com/products/5747-yellow-diamond-rough-1_02-ct-roughWikipedia.org – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eva_GaborAll stories are researched and shared following careful research and sincere effort. Though we are not professionals, we welcome corrections and strive to promptly correct any errors as new information comes to light.
Mystery For Two Podcast: true crime, treasure & history