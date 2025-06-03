Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTrue CrimeMurders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)

Aaron...DJ, Musician, Superhero
True CrimeSociety & CultureHealth & WellnessMental Health
Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 71
  • SnapShot: Suicide, The 9/11 Mission No One Was Meant to Return From
    Send us a textSome stories of heroism fade with time, but the account of two F-16 pilots who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001, deserves to be remembered forever.When America came under attack, these fighter pilots—one male, one female—were thrust into an unimaginable situation. What began as a routine morning briefing quickly transformed into a desperate scramble to defend Washington DC from potential airborne threats. With no time to properly arm their jets with missiles or ammunition, these pilots made an extraordinary decision: they would use their own aircraft as weapons if necessary.Their plan was as simple as it was devastating—if they identified a hijacked airliner threatening American soil, the male pilot would crash into the front of the aircraft while the female pilot would strike the rear. This suicide mission was accepted without hesitation or reservation, knowing they would sacrifice their own lives and tragically end those aboard any hijacked plane to prevent another catastrophe like the Twin Towers or Pentagon attacks.For the female pilot, this decision carried additional weight. Her father was a commercial airline pilot flying the same routes that day, meaning she might have been forced to bring down her own father's plane. Yet her commitment never wavered—the mission to protect the nation transcended personal connections. Later that day, she would escort Air Force One back to Washington DC, a duty she described as "anticlimactic" compared to her earlier mission.What's most remarkable about these pilots' perspective is how they transformed tragedy into purpose. Rather than dwelling on the devastation of 9/11, they choose to see it as a moment when Americans united as one nation against a common enemy. They remain grateful for having had the opportunity to serve their country during its time of need.Their story reminds us of the extraordinary courage that exists within our military—individuals ready to make split-second decisions that put country above self, no matter the personal cost. Listen to their full account in the CBS extended special with the F-16 pilots who flew on 9/11, and join us in honoring their remarkable bravery and unwavering dedication to protecting America.www.StreamlineEventsLLC.comwww.DoubleDownDuo.com@StreamlineSEE@DDownDuoYoutube-Instagram-Facebook
    --------  
    10:14
  • SnapShot: My Life of Organized Crime, The Maytag Mafia
    Send us a textEver wonder what happens when teenage impulse meets small-town boredom? Aaron's wild tale of the "Maytag Mafia" perfectly captures that moment when youthful indiscretion transforms into the stuff of local legend.At just sixteen years old, Aaron was already juggling multiple identities in 1990s Alaska: responsible pizza shop manager, dedicated police Explorer spending thousands of hours in uniform, and typical teenager hanging with friends who embodied the baggy-pants counterculture of the era. These worlds spectacularly collided one night at 3 AM when Aaron and his friends spotted a 20-foot inflatable Maytag repairman balloon outside a local appliance store. What followed was the absurd heist of a $4,000 promotional balloon that would make headlines, prompt aerial searches, and eventually find its way back to its rightful owner with a cheeky note signed by "The Maytag Mafia."The story might have ended there—just another ridiculous teenage prank—but life has a funny way of bringing things full circle. Years later, when applying to work at the same police department where he'd been an Explorer, Aaron found himself facing a panel of familiar faces who had one burning question at the end of his interview: "Can you tell us about the Maytag man?" This hilarious and cringe-worthy confession reveals how our past decisions, even the seemingly harmless ones made while young and impaired, can float back into our lives when we least expect them.Have you ever had a youthful mistake follow you into your professional life? Share your story with us and let us know if you've ever been part of your own "Maytag Mafia" moment!www.StreamlineEventsLLC.comwww.DoubleDownDuo.com@StreamlineSEE@DDownDuoYoutube-Instagram-Facebook
    --------  
    10:28
  • Our Killer Year: Top Episodes, Why We Do It and a Thanks to You!
    Send us a textWe celebrate one year of the Murders to Music podcast by reflecting on our journey of vulnerability, transparency, and the mission to help others through shared experiences. • 18 guests sharing intimate stories spanning faith, family, serial killers, and mental health• 68 different uploads across 54 episodes in one year• Reaching 36 countries, 377 cities, and 4,800 downloads to date• Top episode: "Faith on the Frontline" featuring Tim Smith and James Doyle discussing Christianity in professional settings• Second most downloaded: "From Lieutenant to Buffoon" with Scott Walden's journey from success to career-ending burnout• Third most popular: "Final Day: From Meth Lab to Meditation" detailing my own PTSD journey• Honorable mention: "Surviving the Unthinkable" with Ashley's story of overcoming familial sexual abuse• Creating space for difficult conversations that help others feel less alone• Using pain for purpose and sharing vulnerability as a path to healingEmail your story or guest suggestions to [email protected] For You!!! Murders to Music will be releasing "SNAPSHOTS" periodcally to keep you entertained throughout the week! Snapshots will be short, concise bonus episodes containing funny stories, tid bits of brilliance and magical moments!!! Give them a listen and keep up on the tea! www.StreamlineEventsLLC.comwww.DoubleDownDuo.com@StreamlineSEE@DDownDuoYoutube-Instagram-Facebook
    --------  
    28:01
  • SnapShot: When Nature Calls During a Police Stakeout: A Detective's Embarrassing Media Moment
    Send us a textEver wondered what really happens during those long surveillance operations you see in police procedurals? One former detective's candid story pulls back the curtain on the unglamorous realities of law enforcement surveillance work—with hilariously catastrophic results.Set against the backdrop of the 2020 Portland protests and civil unrest, our storyteller shares a deeply personal misadventure that unfolded during a routine surveillance operation in a Honda Odyssey minivan. After seven hours of continuous monitoring without breaks, hydration became a problem—not because of too little fluid, but too much. What follows is a painfully relatable emergency situation involving Gatorade bottles, limited space, and the laws of physics working against our protagonist.Just when it seemed the situation couldn't get worse, duty called in the form of a shooting across town. Arriving at the scene with conspicuously soaked khaki pants, our detective faced a new challenge: news cameras already rolling at the crime scene perimeter. The desperate clipboard maneuver that followed might have worked in theory, but the reality played out differently. The moment was immortalized on the evening news, creating footage that likely still exists somewhere in broadcast archives.This unfiltered glimpse into the human side of police work reminds us that behind every serious investigation are real people dealing with everyday human challenges in extraordinary circumstances. Have you ever had a workplace emergency that followed you into a professional situation? Share your thoughts or similar experiences—we promise they probably can't top this one!www.StreamlineEventsLLC.comwww.DoubleDownDuo.com@StreamlineSEE@DDownDuoYoutube-Instagram-Facebook
    --------  
    6:57
  • Surrender: When God Takes the Weight You've Been Carrying
    Send us a textAfter years of struggling with anger, anxiety and resentment following his departure from law enforcement, Aaron shares his breakthrough in finding peace, forgiveness, and a new perspective on life. This deeply personal episode explores how releasing control and embracing faith transformed his outlook on past trauma and present possibilities.• Aaron reflects on the one-year anniversary of the podcast and reaching over 60 episodes• Exploring how a small group discussion about miracles triggered deep introspection• The struggle between holding onto control versus trusting in God's plan• Working through resentment toward former colleagues who seemed absent during mental health struggles• The therapeutic journey toward understanding forgiveness and its role in healing• A profound shift in perspective that allowed Aaron to spontaneously help his former colleagues• Finding peace while driving through his old jurisdiction without emotional triggers• Drawing parallels between being rescued while drowning and surrendering to God's plan• The importance of reaching out for help rather than contemplating suicide• Celebrating the feeling that his "windshield is finally bigger than the rearview mirror"If you're struggling with similar challenges, please know you're not alone. There are resources and people who can help. Reach out and remember that healing is possible.Gift For You!!! Murders to Music will be releasing "SNAPSHOTS" periodcally to keep you entertained throughout the week! Snapshots will be short, concise bonus episodes containing funny stories, tid bits of brilliance and magical moments!!! Give them a listen and keep up on the tea! www.StreamlineEventsLLC.comwww.DoubleDownDuo.com@StreamlineSEE@DDownDuoYoutube-Instagram-Facebook
    --------  
    24:26

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)

Come on a ride along with a Veteran Homicide Detective as the twists and turns of the job suddenly end his career  and nearly his life; discover how something wonderful is born out of the Darkness. Embark on the journey from helping people on their worst days, to bringing life, excitement and smiles on their best days.
Podcast website
True CrimeSociety & CultureHealth & WellnessMental Health

Listen to Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment), Deep Cover and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:59:47 AM