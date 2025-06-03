Murders to Music: Crime Scene to Music Scene (Streamline Events and Entertainment)

Send us a textWe celebrate one year of the Murders to Music podcast by reflecting on our journey of vulnerability, transparency, and the mission to help others through shared experiences. • 18 guests sharing intimate stories spanning faith, family, serial killers, and mental health• 68 different uploads across 54 episodes in one year• Reaching 36 countries, 377 cities, and 4,800 downloads to date• Top episode: "Faith on the Frontline" featuring Tim Smith and James Doyle discussing Christianity in professional settings• Second most downloaded: "From Lieutenant to Buffoon" with Scott Walden's journey from success to career-ending burnout• Third most popular: "Final Day: From Meth Lab to Meditation" detailing my own PTSD journey• Honorable mention: "Surviving the Unthinkable" with Ashley's story of overcoming familial sexual abuse• Creating space for difficult conversations that help others feel less alone• Using pain for purpose and sharing vulnerability as a path to healingEmail your story or guest suggestions to [email protected]
