Follow the Trail

In this episode of More to Morris, we sit down with Ryan Peterson of The Antero Group and Andrew Baglini of Walker Consultants to explore their work crafting a forward-looking comprehensive plan for parking and trails in Morris, Illinois. Together, they share how data, community input, and design come together to map out solutions: from optimizing parking layouts to expanding and connecting our trail systems, improving access, safety, and quality of life. Whether you walk, bike, drive, or park—this episode offers a clear look at how Morris is planning for smarter, more sustainable mobility and outdoor spaces for all.