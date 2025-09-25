Powered by RND
More to Morris
Little City Productions
More to Morris
  • 2025 Grundy County Corn Festival
    Stan & Chris are joined by the Grundy County Cornfest Committee members Jim Maskel & Cindy Hunt!
    --------  
    36:18
  • Follow the Trail
    In this episode of More to Morris, we sit down with Ryan Peterson of The Antero Group and Andrew Baglini of Walker Consultants to explore their work crafting a forward-looking comprehensive plan for parking and trails in Morris, Illinois. Together, they share how data, community input, and design come together to map out solutions: from optimizing parking layouts to expanding and connecting our trail systems, improving access, safety, and quality of life. Whether you walk, bike, drive, or park—this episode offers a clear look at how Morris is planning for smarter, more sustainable mobility and outdoor spaces for all.
    --------  
    36:10
  • Corn Festival Wrap Up
    Grundy County Corn Festival Board Members Jim Maskell and Cindie Hunt join Mayor Brown and Stan Knudson to give a recap of this year’s wildly successful Corn Festival.  Learn about all the hard work that goes into throwing the county’s biggest party and hear about its economic impact on our business community. Subscribe to the podcast HERECity of Morris, ILHosted on Transistor.fm
    --------  
    34:59
  • Civil Engineers Build Solid Relationships
    Civil engineer Ryan Hansen sits down to talk about past, present, and future projects in Morris.  After listening to this insightful episode, you’ll realize that engineers not only build infrastructure and structures, but they also build solid relationships in the communities they serve.Subscribe to the podcast HERECity of Morris, ILHosted on Transistor.fm
    --------  
    34:32
  • Bring on the Holiday Fun!
    Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson sits down with Mayor Brown and Stan Knudson to talk all about the holiday fun that will be happening in Morris this year.  Home for the Holidays, Holiday in the Park, and the Winterfest Market will all be back and promise to have something for everyone.Subscribe to the podcast HERECity of Morris, ILHosted on Transistor.fm
    --------  
    30:35

About More to Morris

The More to Morris podcast with Mayor Chris Brown & Director of Community Affairs Stan Knudson. Past, present and future, More to Morris provides all things Morris, Illinois!
