“A Good Mom's Guide To Making Bad Choices” with Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp

Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp have a book and it's called "A Good Mom's Guide To Making Bad Choices"! There are a lot of advice books and motherhood books out there but this book serves as a reminder to woman that you can be a good mom even if you don't fit the "perfect mom standard." It is for women who have felt alone, confused, happy, ashamed and totally fuck*ing overwhelmed in motherhood or even at the thought of it. This is the real, raw and uncensored sh*t we wish we knew before motherhood. We don't know two people who live more authentically in their lives than these two. Through their journey we can learn to not try and be something or someone else. To learn that it is ok to fck up and still be who you are. Get your presale copy today at https://goodmomsbadchoices.com/book and check out Erica and Milah out @goodmoms_badchoices.