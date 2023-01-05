Cat & Nat are two moms/women trying to not live in the confines that society puts on them. As they debunk the myths, challenge the scripts and give women (a... More
There Is No Secret!
Our DM's are flooded. We posted a story with part of our bodies showing and the first thing everybody says is you are SO much smaller. What's your secret?? They want reasons. We don't get it. That shouldn't be the conversation of weight loss. August will mark a year from when we said we have to get our shit together. What you don't know is that Dr. Pearlman told Nat she had to get an MRI on her organs because it looked like there was fat around them. NOT GOOD. It's like none of that matters. Everyone wants a "secret". But really, why should we have to tell anyone anything?
5/2/2023
28:04
Talking to Your Kids About Sexuality & Gender Identity with Jake Ernst
If your kid asks you what being gay means...what do you say? Have you ever struggled with not knowing how much to say about sexual preferences or gender identity with your kids? Do you struggle with knowing your child may be gay but you aren't sure how to bring it up? What's the right response back to them if they do? If you've had any of these questions, this episode is for you. Jake Ernst, from Straight Up Health, is back to share some of his own lived experiences and to help us navigate what to do, what to say, and how to raise more inclusive children. Find the full episode at https://instagram.com/thecommonparent and more on Jake @mswjake.
5/1/2023
19:04
Sex Toy Mishaps
We asked for your sex toy confessions this week and WOW, lots of kids have accidentally found your vibrators! We love that so many of you have them! Bravo! There is nothing to be ashamed about and this is a great opportunity to educate our teenagers that in order to experience an orgasm you do not need to have a partner. You can do it on your own!
4/28/2023
29:49
“A Good Mom's Guide To Making Bad Choices” with Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp
Erica Dickerson and Jamilah Mapp have a book and it's called "A Good Mom's Guide To Making Bad Choices"! There are a lot of advice books and motherhood books out there but this book serves as a reminder to woman that you can be a good mom even if you don't fit the "perfect mom standard." It is for women who have felt alone, confused, happy, ashamed and totally fuck*ing overwhelmed in motherhood or even at the thought of it. This is the real, raw and uncensored sh*t we wish we knew before motherhood. We don't know two people who live more authentically in their lives than these two. Through their journey we can learn to not try and be something or someone else. To learn that it is ok to fck up and still be who you are. Get your presale copy today at https://goodmomsbadchoices.com/book and check out Erica and Milah out @goodmoms_badchoices.
4/27/2023
36:04
We Are Getting Into Dangerous Territory
This week we get into the discussion of weight loss. Listen up Linda! We need to get over what everyone else is doing. It's fking insane. We need to stop beating the sht out of every single woman, every time we open our phones or are online. Commenting on women's bodies has become an obsession. The way women are losing weight is a total obsession right now. What if someone had cancer and was losing weight and didn't want to talk about it. We are in such dangerous territory. Stop with the judgement!
Through BFF conversations that everyone is thinking about but no one is talking about on Tuesdays, guest interviews on Thursdays and non traditional “Sex Fridays”, Cat & Nat take this podcast to a whole new level of f*ck it, inspiring their listeners to find themselves, their true selves. Not the ones sold by motivational speakers but the self that tried daily, sometimes nailing it and sometimes failing it.
