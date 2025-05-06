522 // True Crime Garage Crossover - Maura Murray, Brian Shaffer - Part 2
In this new episode, Tim Pilleri and Lance Reenstierna speak with Captain and Nic Edwards of True Crime Garage.
In part one we discuss the cases that have stuck with us over the years. We speak a bit about Maura Murray's disappearance in part one and about Brian Shaffer's disappearance in part two.
This is part two of two.
Info on Maura Murray: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/vicap/missing-persons/maura-murray---haverhill-new-hampshire.
Murray family site: https://www.mauramurraymissing.org/.
Info on Brian Shaffer: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/vicap/missing-persons/brian-shaffer.
News about the Tammy Lowe: https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/tammy-lowe-identified-toledo-missing-woman-jane-doe-collingwood-boulevard-ohio-local-news/512-9140d9ca-a7ca-44bd-8150-98c88b34c3a2.
521 // True Crime Garage Crossover - Maura Murray, Brian Shaffer - Part 1
In this new episode, Tim Pilleri and Lance Reenstierna speak with Captain and Nic Edwards of True Crime Garage.
In part one we discuss the cases that have stuck with us over the years. We speak a bit about Maura Murray's disappearance in part one and about Brian Shaffer's disappearance in part two.
This is part one of two.
Info on Maura Murray: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/vicap/missing-persons/maura-murray---haverhill-new-hampshire.
Murray family site: https://www.mauramurraymissing.org/.
Info on Brian Shaffer: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/vicap/missing-persons/brian-shaffer.
News about the Tammy Lowe: https://www.wtol.com/article/news/local/tammy-lowe-identified-toledo-missing-woman-jane-doe-collingwood-boulevard-ohio-local-news/512-9140d9ca-a7ca-44bd-8150-98c88b34c3a2.
520 // Updates on Possible Active Serial Killer in New England
In this new episode, Tim Pilleri & Lance Reenstierna discuss updates on the possibility of a new and unidentified serial killer in New England.
On March 6th, 2025 the remains of Paige Fannon are found near Norwalk, Connecticut by Norwalk police scuba team and fire rescue team. Authorities located clothing and personal items left on the bank of the Norwalk River before eventually discovering Fannon’s body.
Also on March 6th an unidentified remains were located by a hunter in a wooded area in Plymouth, Massachusetts. There is no information gender, age or cause of death.
On March 19th, 2025 unidentified remains of a 40-60 year old female were located inside a suitcase near a cemetery in Groton, Connecticut.
On March 20th, 2025 the remains of missing New Haven mother Denise Leary were found in a wooded area near a home in. Denise had been missing since September of 2024.
On March 26th, 2025 the remains of missing woman were located. The family believes her death is suspicious but is adamant that she was not the victim of a serial killer.
On April 9th, 2025 unidentified human remains were located in Killingly, Connecticut. There is no information on gender or age.
On April 22nd, 45 year old Meggan Meredith’s body was found near a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts.
On April 25th, two men’s bodies were found in Salem, Massachusetts.
Sources:
https://nypost.com/2025/04/28/us-news/new-england-serial-killer-fears-rhode-island-police-search-for-clandestine-graves-amid-string-of-deaths/
https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/new-england-serial-killer-ct-police-refute-rumors-20294097.php
https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/massachusetts-law-enforcement-warns-against-online-speculation-about-possible-serial-killer/XBLNEFHAOJF4PK7GQB5NLT5IO4/
https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/online-concern-grows-over-possible-new-england-serial-killer/F3V6XWPSGFD4FKOEHXKWDFH4IE/.
New England SK group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2689911087886833.
Justice For Michele Romano: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571604030538.
https://people.com/what-we-know-possible-new-england-serial-killer-11717290.
https://people.com/dead-women-turning-up-new-england-beach-towns-police-deny-pattern-locals-fear-serial-killer-11716607.
https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-london/rumors-swirl-about-possible-serial-killer-after-multiple-human-remains-found-along-connecticut-shoreline-police-do-not-think-so/.
https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/missing-in-america/denise-leary-new-haven-connecticut-missing-person-rcna181671.
https://blavity.com/new-england-serial-killer-fears-sparked-6-bodies-found.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-paige-aliehs-fannon.
https://www.thehour.com/news/article/norwalk-river-body-paige-fannon-west-islip-20208348.php.
https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/steven-gush-missing-groton-20263079.php.
519 // Lewis Lent & Hidden Demons of the Berkshires
In this episode, Tim Pilleri & Lance Reenstierna are joined by author Margery Metzger to speak about her new book Hidden Demons. In Hidden Demons Margery writes about child serial killer Lewis Lent and much more.
This episode was previously published on Crawlspace January 4th, 2023.
Get Hidden Demons here: https://wildbluepress.com/hidden-demons-margery-metzger/.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1957288884.
https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/63829192-hidden-demons.
Recent media:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/serial-killer-lewis-lent-timeline/.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/becky-saverese-attempted-abduction-massachusetts-sara-anne-wood-murder-new-york-serial-killer-lewis-lent/.
Missing is a true crime podcast that tells stories of missing people, homicides, and injustices. Starting in 2015 with the disappearance of Maura Murray, Missing has covered the vanishings of Brianna Maitland, Brandon Lawson, Phoenix Coldon, Trenny Gibson, Daniel Robinson, Jessica Stacks, Erica Franolich, Cieha Taylor, Calvin Johnny Hunt, Abbie Flynn, Tabitha Queen, Raymond Green, Alicia Markovich, Niqui McCown, Samantha Tapp, Archer Ray Johnson, Dale Williams, Morgan Bauer, Pepita Redhair and more mysteries in depth. Due to their close affiliation with the non-profit organization, Private Investigations For the Missing, the team features stories sourced from their case files when appropriate.
While Missing primarily focuses on unsolved cases, they also highlight solved murders, doe’s, DNA updates, cold cases and serial killers like Christopher Wilder as a way to explore all the factors. Whether it’s psychological, socioeconomic, or something deeper that plays a part in a person’s disappearance, Missing does not shy away.
Missing also has an impressive guest list with names like Jon Ronson, Maggie Freleng, Todd Matthews, Sarah Turney, John Lordan, Danelle Hallan, Julie Murray, James Renner, the Generation Why, Nancy Grace, True Crime Garage, Patrick Hinds, Ellyn Marsh, Jim Clemente, Art Roderick, David & Kristen Mittelman of Othram Labs as well as current law enforcement and licensed private investigators.
Tim Pilleri and Lance Reenstierna were also featured in Oxygen's The Disappearance of Maura Murray 6 part documentary.
Missing is hosted and produced by Tim Pilleri, Lance Reenstierna of Crawlspace Media.