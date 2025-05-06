520 // Updates on Possible Active Serial Killer in New England

In this new episode, Tim Pilleri & Lance Reenstierna discuss updates on the possibility of a new and unidentified serial killer in New England. On March 6th, 2025 the remains of Paige Fannon are found near Norwalk, Connecticut by Norwalk police scuba team and fire rescue team. Authorities located clothing and personal items left on the bank of the Norwalk River before eventually discovering Fannon's body. Also on March 6th an unidentified remains were located by a hunter in a wooded area in Plymouth, Massachusetts. There is no information gender, age or cause of death. On March 19th, 2025 unidentified remains of a 40-60 year old female were located inside a suitcase near a cemetery in Groton, Connecticut. On March 20th, 2025 the remains of missing New Haven mother Denise Leary were found in a wooded area near a home in. Denise had been missing since September of 2024. On March 26th, 2025 the remains of missing woman were located. The family believes her death is suspicious but is adamant that she was not the victim of a serial killer. On April 9th, 2025 unidentified human remains were located in Killingly, Connecticut. There is no information on gender or age. On April 22nd, 45 year old Meggan Meredith's body was found near a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts. On April 25th, two men's bodies were found in Salem, Massachusetts. Sources: ⁠⁠https://nypost.com/2025/04/28/us-news/new-england-serial-killer-fears-rhode-island-police-search-for-clandestine-graves-amid-string-of-deaths/⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/new-england-serial-killer-ct-police-refute-rumors-20294097.php⁠⁠ ⁠⁠https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/massachusetts-law-enforcement-warns-against-online-speculation-about-possible-serial-killer/XBLNEFHAOJF4PK7GQB5NLT5IO4/⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/online-concern-grows-over-possible-new-england-serial-killer/F3V6XWPSGFD4FKOEHXKWDFH4IE/⁠⁠⁠. New England SK group: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/2689911087886833⁠⁠⁠. Justice For Michele Romano: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61571604030538⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://people.com/what-we-know-possible-new-england-serial-killer-11717290⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://people.com/dead-women-turning-up-new-england-beach-towns-police-deny-pattern-locals-fear-serial-killer-11716607⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.wtnh.com/news/connecticut/new-london/rumors-swirl-about-possible-serial-killer-after-multiple-human-remains-found-along-connecticut-shoreline-police-do-not-think-so/⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/missing-in-america/denise-leary-new-haven-connecticut-missing-person-rcna181671⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://blavity.com/new-england-serial-killer-fears-sparked-6-bodies-found⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-paige-aliehs-fannon⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.thehour.com/news/article/norwalk-river-body-paige-fannon-west-islip-20208348.php⁠⁠⁠. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/steven-gush-missing-groton-20263079.php⁠⁠⁠.