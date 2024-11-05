Powered by RND
Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Podcast Mini Stories to Learn Spanish
Joel Zarate
Hello there! Welcome to my podcast: Mini Stories to learn Spanish. This is a podcast for high beginners and intermediate learners of Spanish. In this podcast, y...
EducationLanguage Learning

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • Familia García Ep 4: La tarde y la noche de la familia
    SHOW NOTES: SUPPORT If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Your contributions help me continue the podcasts. Thank you ⁠⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/#funding⁠⁠⁠ MY BOOKS Reading can help so much to learn Spanish. I encourage to read my short novels, “Los Diamantes de Esmeralda” (2 short novels). They are easy to read and are designed to expose you to everyday useful Spanish, and they have received glowing reviews. Available on Amazon kindle. My Author’s Page ⁠⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/author/joelzarate⁠⁠⁠ Find them here, too. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/index.html⁠⁠⁠ TRANSCRIPTS Open this link to view the transcript for this episode as well as other transcripts across my podcasts. ⁠⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/#mspfg⁠⁠⁠ JOEL’S PODCASTS If you don’t know my other podcasts, I encourage you to give them a try. CONVERSATIONS IN SPANISH PODCAST Listen Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526⁠⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021⁠⁠⁠ HELP ME LEARN SPANISH JOEL Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480⁠⁠⁠ Spotify: ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf⁠⁠⁠ MILTON’S PODCAST: SPANISH QUE CHIVO Listen on Apple Podcasts App ⁠⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spanishquechivo/id1481592656?uo=4⁠⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2x9zVQcvhFYEG338yAirB9⁠⁠⁠ MILTON SPANISH LESSONS ON ITALKI ⁠⁠⁠https://www.italki.com/teacher/4830207⁠⁠⁠ PROGRAMA DE INMERSIÓN DE ALBA Website ⁠⁠⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/⁠⁠⁠ Contacta con Alba o Beatriz ⁠⁠⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/#section-contacto⁠⁠⁠ Instagram de Respirando Español ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/⁠⁠⁠ Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion⁠⁠⁠ ALBA’S WEBSITE FOR SPANISH LESSONS ⁠⁠⁠https://www.elespanoldealba.com/⁠⁠⁠ Follow Joel on Instagram ⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/⁠⁠⁠ Joel’s YouTube Channel ⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe⁠⁠⁠ Thank you for listening!
    --------  
    20:10
  • Ep Invitado: Despertar en un congelador
    SHOW NOTES PODCAST DE PAULINA Apple podcasts (iPhone, iPod, iPad) ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/om/podcast/espa%C3%B1ol-intermedio-intermediate-spanish/id1536983014⁠ Spotify ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/0m12I8eatCl3HJ4U3i1704?si=c60f40d73e4f4ae0⁠ TIK TOC DE PAULINA ⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@espanol.intermedio?_t=8qH2Mrjlhbi&_r=1 Thank you for listening!
    --------  
    9:29
  • Familia García Ep 3: El desayuno de la familia
    SHOW NOTES: SUPPORT If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Your contributions help me continue the podcasts. Thank you ⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/#funding⁠⁠ MY BOOKS Reading can help so much to learn Spanish. I encourage to read my short novels, “Los Diamantes de Esmeralda” (2 short novels). They are easy to read and are designed to expose you to everyday useful Spanish, and they have received glowing reviews. Available on Amazon kindle. My Author’s Page ⁠⁠https://www.amazon.com/author/joelzarate⁠⁠ Find them here, too. ⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/index.html⁠⁠ TRANSCRIPTS Open this link to view the transcript for this episode as well as other transcripts across my podcasts. ⁠⁠https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/#mspfg⁠⁠ JOEL’S PODCASTS If you don’t know my other podcasts, I encourage you to give them a try. CONVERSATIONS IN SPANISH PODCAST Listen Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021⁠⁠ HELP ME LEARN SPANISH JOEL Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480⁠⁠ Spotify: ⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf⁠⁠ MILTON’S PODCAST: SPANISH QUE CHIVO Listen on Apple Podcasts App ⁠⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spanishquechivo/id1481592656?uo=4⁠⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2x9zVQcvhFYEG338yAirB9⁠⁠ MILTON SPANISH LESSONS ON ITALKI ⁠⁠https://www.italki.com/teacher/4830207⁠⁠ PROGRAMA DE INMERSIÓN DE ALBA Website ⁠⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/⁠⁠ Contacta con Alba o Beatriz ⁠⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/#section-contacto⁠⁠ Instagram de Respirando Español ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/⁠⁠ Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español ⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion⁠⁠ ALBA’S WEBSITE FOR SPANISH LESSONS ⁠⁠https://www.elespanoldealba.com/⁠⁠ Follow Joel on Instagram ⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/⁠⁠ Joel’s YouTube Channel ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe⁠⁠ Thank you for listening!
    --------  
    20:13
  • Familia García Ep 2: La mañana de la familia
    SHOW NOTES: SUPPORT If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Your contributions help me continue the podcasts. Thank you ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/#funding⁠ MY BOOKS Reading can help so much to learn Spanish. I encourage to read my short novels, “Los Diamantes de Esmeralda” (2 short novels). They are easy to read and are designed to expose you to everyday useful Spanish, and they have received glowing reviews. Available on Amazon kindle. My Author’s Page ⁠https://www.amazon.com/author/joelzarate⁠ Find them here, too. ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/index.html⁠ TRANSCRIPTS Open this link to view the transcript for this episode as well as other transcripts across my podcasts. ⁠https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/#mspfg⁠ JOEL’S PODCASTS If you don’t know my other podcasts, I encourage you to give them a try. CONVERSATIONS IN SPANISH PODCAST Listen Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021⁠ HELP ME LEARN SPANISH JOEL Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480⁠ Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf⁠ MILTON’S PODCAST: SPANISH QUE CHIVO Listen on Apple Podcasts App ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spanishquechivo/id1481592656?uo=4⁠ Listen on Spotify ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/2x9zVQcvhFYEG338yAirB9⁠ MILTON SPANISH LESSONS ON ITALKI ⁠https://www.italki.com/teacher/4830207⁠ PROGRAMA DE INMERSIÓN DE ALBA Website ⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/⁠ Contacta con Alba o Beatriz ⁠https://respirandoinmersion.es/#section-contacto⁠ Instagram de Respirando Español ⁠https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/⁠ Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español ⁠https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion⁠ ALBA’S WEBSITE FOR SPANISH LESSONS ⁠https://www.elespanoldealba.com/⁠ Follow Joel on Instagram ⁠https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/⁠ Joel’s YouTube Channel ⁠https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe⁠ Thank you for listening!
    --------  
    21:40
  • La familia García Ep 1: La familia García
    SHOW NOTES:  Ep 1: La familia García Written by Joel Zárate Read by Milton Ralph & Alba Sánchez. SUPPORT If you like my podcasts, please consider donating to my GoFundMe page. Your contributions help me continue the podcasts. Thank you https://www.jezsc.com/#funding MY BOOKS Reading can help so much to learn Spanish. I encourage to read my short novels, “Los Diamantes de Esmeralda” (2 short novels). They are easy to read and are designed to expose you to everyday useful Spanish, and they have received glowing reviews. Available on Amazon kindle. My Author’s Page https://www.amazon.com/author/joelzarate Find them here, too. https://www.jezsc.com/mystore/index.html TRANSCRIPTS Open this link to view the transcript for this episode as well as other transcripts across my podcasts. https://www.jezsc.com/transcripts/#mspfg JOEL’S PODCASTS If you don’t know my other podcasts, I encourage you to give them a try. CONVERSATIONS IN SPANISH PODCAST (Intermediate & Advanced Level) Listen to conversations between native speakers to learn about culture and everyday language. The podcast is among the 10 best podcast to learn Spanish according to https://chartable.com/ and https://rephonic.com/charts/. Listen Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/conversations-in-spanish-other-languages/id1450548526 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2BaaWyvF71c0AfGa9WT021 HELP ME LEARN SPANISH JOEL Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPod, iPad): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/help-me-learn-spanish-joel/id1612111480 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7JH0FOs4iPQRPWrHnOcNGf SHOW ME THE WORLD IN SPANISH An intermediate and advanced podcast to discover food, cities, culture, places and other interesting things from the Spanish speaking world. Apple Podcast App (iPhone, iPad, iTunes) https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/show-me-the-world-in-spanish/id1675381095 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/03e7hy7RIwyI3a90smpPsQ MILTON’S PODCAST: SPANISH QUE CHIVO Listen on Apple Podcasts App https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spanishquechivo/id1481592656?uo=4 Listen on Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/2x9zVQcvhFYEG338yAirB9 MILTON SPANISH LESSONS ON ITALKI https://www.italki.com/teacher/4830207 PROGRAMA DE INMERSIÓN DE ALBA Website https://respirandoinmersion.es/ Contacta con Alba o Beatriz https://respirandoinmersion.es/#section-contacto Instagram de Respirando Español https://www.instagram.com/respirando.inmersion/ Visita la página de Facebook de Respirando Español https://www.facebook.com/respirando.inmersion ALBA’S WEBSITE FOR SPANISH LESSONS https://www.elespanoldealba.com/ Follow Joel on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/joelspanishcafe/ Joel’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@joelzaratespanishcafe Thank you for listening!
    --------  
    15:59

About Mini Stories to Learn Spanish

Hello there! Welcome to my podcast: Mini Stories to learn Spanish. This is a podcast for high beginners and intermediate learners of Spanish. In this podcast, you can listen to short histories to help you learn Spanish, improve your Spanish and reach your goal to speak Spanish. I'm Joel Zárate. I am the podcast producer. I hold two masters’ degrees: a MA in Spanish and a M.Ed in TESOL and my area of specialization is Second Language Acquisition, how we learn languages. I hope you like this podcast and that it helps you to advance in your journey to learn Spanish.
