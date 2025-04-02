Powered by RND
Milton and Mane

Steve Krokoff and Christy Weeks
Welcome to Milton and Mane, the City of Milton, Georgia's official podcast—a dynamic space where community connection meets insightful conversation. Whether you...
GovernmentBusinessSociety & Culture

  • Serving Those Who Serve: Milton First Responders Foundation
    The strength of a community isn't just in how it supports those who protect it. In this episode, we sit down with Brian Dolan and Robyn Pinto of the Milton First Responders Foundation (MFRF) to explore the incredible ways this all-volunteer organization has spent the last decade providing for Milton's police officers and firefighters. From financial assistance and educational grants to groundbreaking mental health support, MFRF ensures first responders, and their families never face challenges alone. Plus, a new opportunity under Georgia's tax credit program is making it easier than ever for individuals and businesses to contribute. Tune in to hear how this initiative is making a real impact—and how you can be part of it. Want to get involved or donate? You can learn more about MFRF here: www.miltonfirstresponders.org
    39:20
  • Building Milton: Hard Times & Tough Choices (Part 2/3)
    How did your hometown survive America's toughest times? This episode uncovers Milton County's hidden history, from Civil War struggles to the Great Depression. Jeff DuFresne and Lynn Tinley with The Milton Historical Society are back. The two continue to reveal the untold stories of divided loyalties, economic hardships, and the resilience that shaped Milton's identity. While many assume North Georgia was fully aligned with the Confederacy, Milton County tells a more complicated story—one of reluctant soldiers, struggling families, and a community forced to adapt. From the devastation of war to the agricultural collapse brought by drought and the boll weevil, Milton's residents found ways to endure through ingenuity and sheer determination. The episode also explores how financial hardship led to a controversial merger with Fulton County, a decision that still sparks debate today. To learn more about the Milton Historical Society, visit their website: https://www.miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org/
    20:14
  • More Than Fires: Community, Service, & Safety
    Milton Fire Rescue is more than just a response team—it's redefining community protection under Chief Gabe Benmoussa. With 25 years of experience, he has transformed the department into one of only 310 internationally accredited fire agencies, pioneering solutions tailored to Milton's unique needs.From the Technical Large Animal Rescue team to fire blankets at EV charging stations, Milton Fire Rescue stays ahead of emerging challenges. Its Community Paramedic Program proactively cares for vulnerable residents, while its advanced life support capabilities contribute to a cardiac arrest save rate above the national average.Discover how this innovative department is setting new standards for safety—visit Milton Fire Rescue online or follow them on social media.Learn more about Milton Fire Rescue: https://www.miltonga.gov/government/fireCommunity Connect:https://www.communityconnect.io/info/ga-miltonPulsePointhttps://www.miltonga.gov/government/fire/pulsepointFire CAREShttps://www.miltonga.gov/government/fire/milton-fire-cares
    34:28
  • Milton Takes the Wheel: The Highway 9 Project
    When construction on Highway 9 stopped last summer, Milton residents noticed. What they couldn't see was the extraordinary opportunity emerging from this unexpected pause. In this revealing conversation with Public Works Director Sara Leaders, we explore how Milton turned a challenge into a chance to shape the future of this vital corridor.What initially seemed like a setback has evolved into something remarkable: Milton gaining more influence over a state highway project. Through persistent advocacy from city leadership and a productive partnership with GDOT, the city now has the ability to help reimagine Highway 9 as more than just a transportation corridor—it will be a thoughtfully designed community asset, integrated with the more extensive Deerfield planning efforts.Leaders walks us through the exciting possibilities of this arrangement. While still working within GDOT parameters and funding, Milton can now apply "context-sensitive design" principles that wouldn't typically be possible under standard state highway protocols. With consultants coming on board and public presentations expected sometime this year, this project represents not just infrastructure development but a statement about Milton's values and vision for its future. As Leaders notes, "We have a different idea of what we want than what the state necessarily sees on a road project," and now, Milton has the opportunity to bring that vision to life.
    23:14
  • Building Milton: Vision, Conflict, and Change (Part 1/3)
    Step into the fascinating history of Milton, Georgia, as we explore the layers of its rich narrative—from its unique founding as a safe haven for debtors to the transformative events that shaped its development. Host Christy Weeks dives deep into discussions with local historians Jeff Dufresne and Lynn Tinley, uncovering the stories behind Georgia's past and the challenges faced by early settlers. Together, they dissect the vision of James Oglethorpe, who established a sanctuary for the underprivileged, and how this vision transitioned into a plantation economy that contradicted its original principles.Discover how the land lottery system altered settlement patterns and engaged Revolutionary War veterans while also addressing the harsh realities faced by Native American tribes as they navigated relationships with encroaching settlers. From the profound yet tragic impact of the Dahlonega Gold Rush to the crushing legacy of the Trail of Tears, this episode discusses the complexity of history that many may overlook. Milton today is steeped in these legacies, and listeners will gain deeper insights into the importance of preserving these stories through initiatives like the Milton Historical Society. Engaging in this dialogue allows us to appreciate our historical roots and recognize how they influence our community's identity today. To learn more about our past and be part of our ongoing journey, subscribe to Milton and Mane and visit our website and social channels for updates and additional resources. Don't miss out on the opportunity to connect with Milton's rich history!Learn more about the Milton Historical Society:https://www.miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org/
    28:26

About Milton and Mane

Welcome to Milton and Mane, the City of Milton, Georgia's official podcast—a dynamic space where community connection meets insightful conversation. Whether you're a resident, local business owner, neighboring government official, or a curious listener from afar, this podcast is your gateway to understanding Milton on every level.Each episode is designed to bring you closer to the heart of our city, offering behind-the-scenes stories that humanize the people who keep Milton running. You'll gain valuable insights into local government operations, discover new opportunities, and hear from the voices that shape our community. Expect to learn about our rich history, stay updated on future developments, and explore the vibrant arts, culture, and sustainability initiatives that make Milton unique.Join us as we celebrate our community, encourage civic engagement, and share inspiring stories that resonate beyond our city limits. Subscribe today and be part of the conversation that's building a better Milton, one episode at a time.Stock Music provided by ikoliks, from Pond5
