Step into the fascinating history of Milton, Georgia, as we explore the layers of its rich narrative—from its unique founding as a safe haven for debtors to the transformative events that shaped its development. Host Christy Weeks dives deep into discussions with local historians Jeff Dufresne and Lynn Tinley, uncovering the stories behind Georgia’s past and the challenges faced by early settlers. Together, they dissect the vision of James Oglethorpe, who established a sanctuary for the underprivileged, and how this vision transitioned into a plantation economy that contradicted its original principles.Discover how the land lottery system altered settlement patterns and engaged Revolutionary War veterans while also addressing the harsh realities faced by Native American tribes as they navigated relationships with encroaching settlers. From the profound yet tragic impact of the Dahlonega Gold Rush to the crushing legacy of the Trail of Tears, this episode discusses the complexity of history that many may overlook. Milton today is steeped in these legacies, and listeners will gain deeper insights into the importance of preserving these stories through initiatives like the Milton Historical Society. Engaging in this dialogue allows us to appreciate our historical roots and recognize how they influence our community’s identity today. To learn more about our past and be part of our ongoing journey, subscribe to Milton and Mane and visit our website and social channels for updates and additional resources. Don't miss out on the opportunity to connect with Milton's rich history!Learn more about the Milton Historical Society:https://www.miltonhistoricalsociety-georgia.org/With the community in mind, this podcast explores the stories, people, and initiatives that make our community unique. Each episode offers insights into local government, highlights Milton's history and future developments, and showcases the vibrant arts, culture, and sustainability efforts shaping our city. Join the conversation, celebrate our community, and discover how we're building a better Milton together. Do you have an idea for an episode or would like to request a specific topic to be covered? Email Christy Weeks, [email protected]
more about the City of Milton at www.miltonga.gov.