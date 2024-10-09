In this episode, we reveal the pivotal edits made just before the film’s release, including a bold title change that angered many involved. We also examine how audiences across the country responded to a small-scale debut that ended up catching fire.
--------
41:33
Ep. 11: Heartbeat of a Dream
What composer James Horner attempted with Field of Dreams had never been done. In this episode, we look at the unorthodox, emotional score that Horner created on the fly. We also discuss a man who has played catch more than 900 days in a row, and the impact he’s had on countless lives.
--------
31:21
Ep. 10: Better Than Magic
In this episode, I explore more of the strange happenings on set, and the amazing coordination of the final scene. I also discuss the incredible story of Dwier Brown, who was processing the recent death of his father as he worked to embody the role of the father in Field of Dreams.
--------
33:52
Ep. 9: Magic Tricks Revealed
In this this episode, I discuss with cast and crew the magic that took place when everyone finally landed in Iowa, and we explore the many amazing tricks that allowed audiences to fall so deeply into a seemingly ordinary world. For example, in a time before CGI, what do you know when the corn that would not grow for months, suddenly grows taller than the leading man?
--------
43:15
Ep. 8: Almost in Field of Dreams
In this episode, I crack open long-forgotten archives and discuss the many well-known actors considered for Field of Dreams, and the equally fascinating stories of the actors who eventually got the parts.
In the Midnight Library of Baseball, Ben Orlando offers a unique perspective to historic and modern aspects of the game. He does so with no loud music and no jarring sounds, so listeners can relax and enjoy a good show as they settle in for the night.