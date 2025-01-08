In this first episode of Memos to the President, Eric Schmidt, in conversation with Ylli Bajraktari at SCSP, discusses his new book "Genesis" co-authored with Henry Kissinger and Craig Mundie. He emphasizes the rapid advancement of AI, particularly highlighting the development of agents capable of complex tasks and the potential for AI to revolutionize programming and mathematics. Schmidt stresses the urgency for the US to lead in the AI race against China, emphasizing the need for a national initiative to accelerate AI development and ensure the US maintains its competitive edge. He also discusses the implications of AI for warfare, drawing on lessons from current conflicts, and makes the case for increased autonomy and affordability in defense technology.
Memos to the President Podcast is a product of the Special Competitive Studies Project.
Host and CEO, Ylli Bajraktari, sits down with experts and analysts from the Special Competitive Studies Project to unpack their latest series, Memos to the President. Over the next two months, they will share more about their ambitious agenda for the new administration.