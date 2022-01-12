Emmy-winning actor and Broadway legend André de Shields narrates Making..., an original podcast from The HISTORY® Channel. Each season takes listeners inside th... More
Making Washington: The Obvious Choice
Washington’s outrage grows as his Virginia farm struggles under the weight of British taxation. At the same time, the Continental Congress is looking for the man who will lead the Revolutionary army. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/1/2023
34:19
Making Washington: The Assassinator
As a young man, George Washington’s greatest ambition is to become an officer in the British Army. Sent to lead a diplomatic mission on the Western Frontier, Washington’s early mistakes in battle lead to assassination charges and help spark the French and Indian War. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/25/2023
28:44
Introducing: Making Washington
Making Washington unpacks the founding father that has become more myth than man. This season, leading historians, authors and journalists explore the man whose first military command sparked a European war, whose impatience and arrogance on the battlefield led to tragedy, but who grew amid the chaos of war and became the leader he is remembered as today. Making Washington premieres Thursday, May 25th. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/18/2023
3:10
Making Grant: The “Corrupt” President
Fighting to uphold the promises of Reconstruction, Grant wins the presidency but finds politics is a very different game from war. His turbulent time in office will call Grant’s character into question and reshape his legacy for generations to come. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
12/8/2022
32:50
Making Grant: The Peacekeeper
Grant’s final victory brings Lee’s army to defeat and the Civil War to a close at last. But when President Lincoln is assassinated, Grant is charged not only with ending the war but with keeping the peace. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Emmy-winning actor and Broadway legend André de Shields narrates Making..., an original podcast from The HISTORY® Channel. Each season takes listeners inside the lives of history’s greatest figures and examines the events that forged these legends.
Making Washington unpacks the founding father that has become more myth than man. But George Washington’s story is much more complex and imperfect than most realize. This season, leading historians, authors and journalists explore the man whose first military command sparked a European war, whose impatience and arrogance on the battlefield led to tragedy, but who grew amid the chaos of war and became the leader he is remembered as today.