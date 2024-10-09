Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentMaine Policy Matters
Listen to Maine Policy Matters in the App
Listen to Maine Policy Matters in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Maine Policy Matters

Podcast Maine Policy Matters
Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center
The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center is a nonpartisan, independent research and public service unit of the University of Maine (UMaine).
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • S7E2 Feeding Maine: The Fight Against Hunger in Urban and Rural Communities
    In this episode, we interview Heather Paquette, Kelly Sirimoglu, and Justin Strasburger on the prevalence of food insecurity in Maine. Resources https://www.gsfb.org/2025-2030-strategic-plan/ https://www.prfoodcenter.org/ https://www.fullplates.org/   Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/ Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2025/03/27/s7e2-feeding-maine-the-fight-against-hunger-in-urban-and-rural-communities/
    --------  
    54:19
  • S7E1 Climate Resilience in Maine: Protecting Communities and Infrastructure
    In this episode, we feature a special host, Nicole Leblanc, who is a writer for our podcast. This episode focuses on climate resilience, Maine's efforts toward clean energy and transportation, and Maine's climate change infrastructure and will have two segments. The first will feature a one-on-one interview with Chief Engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation Joyce Taylor. The second segment will feature a panel with Sarah Curran, Judy East, and Samantha Horn. Resources MaineDOT's Climate Initiative Maine Climate Council Maine Climate Resilience Grant Maine Adaptation Toolkit   Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/ Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
    --------  
    1:06:05
  • S6E3 Harm Reduction: Compassionate Solutions to Maine’s Opioid Epidemic
    In this episode, we interview Gordon Smith, Alex Rezk, Dr. Rachel Solotaroff, and Glenn Gordon on the opioid epidemic in Maine. Resources: https://knowyouroptions.me/ https://mainedrugdata.org/   Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/ Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy Transcript: Coming soon.  
    --------  
    1:05:09
  • S6E2 Behind the Ballot: Voting Integrity in Maine with Shenna Bellows
    In this episode, we interview Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on election processes, election security, the importance of local municipal elections, and semi-open primaries. This episode explores the extensive systems Maine employs to protect the democratic process. Secretary Bellows provides an in-depth look at how the state ensures every vote is counted accurately, discussing the critical roles played by officials, volunteers, and election workers at both local and state levels. These dedicated teams work together to implement a secure, transparent election process that fosters trust in the system. Maine is notably #1 in the nation in voter turnout rate due to our state’s policy of same-day voter registration, underscoring the importance of removing obstacles for people to get to the polls. The conversation highlights how rigorous planning, careful oversight, and collaborative efforts are essential to maintaining voter confidence and protecting the integrity of each election in Maine. Absentee Voting in Maine Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/ Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2024/10/29/s6e2-behind-the-ballot-voting-integrity-in-maine-with-shenna-bellows/  
    --------  
    47:03
  • S6E1 Maine Broadband Access Part 2: Digital Equity, Attitudes, and Access
    This episode is part 2 of a two-part series on the status of broadband in Maine, with today’s topic focusing on digital equity, attitudes, and access. As we discussed in part one, Maine is uniquely situated for addressing the challenge of getting broadband access to every person, from urban to rural towns, both having their own distinct set of obstacles and opportunities. We highlighted the importance of putting communities “in the driver’s seat” to make decisions about funding distribution, to choose and advocate for the entities they want to provide that Internet service, and other approaches to making reliable broadband available, depending on the needs of a town’s constituents. In this episode, we discuss broadband access in Maine with Jessica Perez, Marijke Visser, and Diane Small. Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/ Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2024/09/03/s6e1-maine-broadband-access-part-2-digital-equity-attitudes-and-access/  
    --------  
    52:20

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Maine Policy Matters

The Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center is a nonpartisan, independent research and public service unit of the University of Maine (UMaine).
Podcast website

Listen to Maine Policy Matters, Anne Hidalgo - Paris en Commun and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:55:39 AM