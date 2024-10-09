S7E2 Feeding Maine: The Fight Against Hunger in Urban and Rural Communities
In this episode, we interview Heather Paquette, Kelly Sirimoglu, and Justin Strasburger on the prevalence of food insecurity in Maine.
Resources
https://www.gsfb.org/2025-2030-strategic-plan/
https://www.prfoodcenter.org/
https://www.fullplates.org/
Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/
Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2025/03/27/s7e2-feeding-maine-the-fight-against-hunger-in-urban-and-rural-communities/
54:19
S7E1 Climate Resilience in Maine: Protecting Communities and Infrastructure
In this episode, we feature a special host, Nicole Leblanc, who is a writer for our podcast. This episode focuses on climate resilience, Maine's efforts toward clean energy and transportation, and Maine's climate change infrastructure and will have two segments. The first will feature a one-on-one interview with Chief Engineer for the Maine Department of Transportation Joyce Taylor. The second segment will feature a panel with Sarah Curran, Judy East, and Samantha Horn.
Resources
MaineDOT's Climate Initiative
Maine Climate Council
Maine Climate Resilience Grant
Maine Adaptation Toolkit
Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/
Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
1:06:05
S6E3 Harm Reduction: Compassionate Solutions to Maine’s Opioid Epidemic
In this episode, we interview Gordon Smith, Alex Rezk, Dr. Rachel Solotaroff, and Glenn Gordon on the opioid epidemic in Maine.
Resources:
https://knowyouroptions.me/
https://mainedrugdata.org/
Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/
Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
Transcript: Coming soon.
1:05:09
S6E2 Behind the Ballot: Voting Integrity in Maine with Shenna Bellows
In this episode, we interview Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on election processes, election security, the importance of local municipal elections, and semi-open primaries. This episode explores the extensive systems Maine employs to protect the democratic process. Secretary Bellows provides an in-depth look at how the state ensures every vote is counted accurately, discussing the critical roles played by officials, volunteers, and election workers at both local and state levels. These dedicated teams work together to implement a secure, transparent election process that fosters trust in the system. Maine is notably #1 in the nation in voter turnout rate due to our state’s policy of same-day voter registration, underscoring the importance of removing obstacles for people to get to the polls. The conversation highlights how rigorous planning, careful oversight, and collaborative efforts are essential to maintaining voter confidence and protecting the integrity of each election in Maine.
Absentee Voting in Maine
Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/
Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2024/10/29/s6e2-behind-the-ballot-voting-integrity-in-maine-with-shenna-bellows/
47:03
S6E1 Maine Broadband Access Part 2: Digital Equity, Attitudes, and Access
This episode is part 2 of a two-part series on the status of broadband in Maine, with today’s topic focusing on digital equity, attitudes, and access. As we discussed in part one, Maine is uniquely situated for addressing the challenge of getting broadband access to every person, from urban to rural towns, both having their own distinct set of obstacles and opportunities. We highlighted the importance of putting communities “in the driver’s seat” to make decisions about funding distribution, to choose and advocate for the entities they want to provide that Internet service, and other approaches to making reliable broadband available, depending on the needs of a town’s constituents. In this episode, we discuss broadband access in Maine with Jessica Perez, Marijke Visser, and Diane Small.
Donate to Maine Policy Review: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/donate-to-maine-policy-review/
Our Website: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/maine-policy-matters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/umainepolicycenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/umainepolicy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mcs.policy.center/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/umainepolicy
Transcript: https://mcspolicycenter.umaine.edu/2024/09/03/s6e1-maine-broadband-access-part-2-digital-equity-attitudes-and-access/