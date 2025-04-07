Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsArtsMAD Talks
Listen to MAD Talks in the App
Listen to MAD Talks in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

MAD Talks

Podcast MAD Talks
MAD
MAD’s founder René Redzepi—who's also the chef and owner of Restaurant noma—sits down with iconic speakers from our signature event, MAD Symposium, to talk abou...
ArtsFoodSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • S1E1 - Magnus Nilsson & Moose Fondue
    Magnus Nilsson is a chef and author who earned two Michelin stars and many other accolades for his ground-breaking restaurant in northern Sweden, Fäviken. After speaking at the inaugural MAD Symposium in 2011, Nilsson joins Redzepi once again to reflect on the experiences of opening and closing that restaurant, and the unexpected turns his career has taken since. And like all guests on MAD Talks, he explores what building to last—the theme of the next MAD Symposium—means to him.
    --------  
    58:41
  • MAD Talks is coming
    MAD’s founder René Redzepi—who's also the chef and owner of Restaurant noma—sits down with iconic speakers from our signature event, MAD Symposium, to talk about food, creativity, and the future we hope to build. First episode drops on April 7.
    --------  
    1:14

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About MAD Talks

MAD’s founder René Redzepi—who's also the chef and owner of Restaurant noma—sits down with iconic speakers from our signature event, MAD Symposium, to talk about food, creativity, and the future we hope to build.
Podcast website

Listen to MAD Talks, Fantasy Fangirls and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

MAD Talks: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:55:33 AM