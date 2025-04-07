Magnus Nilsson is a chef and author who earned two Michelin stars and many other accolades for his ground-breaking restaurant in northern Sweden, Fäviken. After speaking at the inaugural MAD Symposium in 2011, Nilsson joins Redzepi once again to reflect on the experiences of opening and closing that restaurant, and the unexpected turns his career has taken since. And like all guests on MAD Talks, he explores what building to last—the theme of the next MAD Symposium—means to him.
--------
58:41
MAD Talks is coming
MAD’s founder René Redzepi—who's also the chef and owner of Restaurant noma—sits down with iconic speakers from our signature event, MAD Symposium, to talk about food, creativity, and the future we hope to build. First episode drops on April 7.
MAD’s founder René Redzepi—who's also the chef and owner of Restaurant noma—sits down with iconic speakers from our signature event, MAD Symposium, to talk about food, creativity, and the future we hope to build.