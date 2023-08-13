About London Real

Interviews and insight from the leading figures in crypto and decentralised finance. Hosted by Brian Rose. 🚀 MISSION: Our mission is to create a mass-scale transformation of humanity into a fully empowered, conscious and co-operative species. Every broadcast, every teaching, every event, and every interaction is ultimately intended to improve our world and the human experience. 🤩 VISION: We want to create the most compelling visual media, education material and live experiences that drive maximum human empowerment, action and transformation in order to make a positive impact on the world. We strive to protect and preserve our most fundamental human rights of free speech and expression. We are here to promote the idea of financial freedom and will education the next 1 billion people in decentralised finance through crypto and blockchain technology. ❤️ PURPOSE: We are here to serve. We share ideas. We tell stories. We facilitate discussion. We encourage debates. We empower people to think, to act, and to change. We are an unbiased source of information in a co-opted media world.