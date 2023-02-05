What is the color “green” and how does it help give life to so much on our planet? Can trees talk to each other? Every week, Kendall Long (Bachelor, Bachelor in... More
Sexual Dimorphism / Why The Sexes Are Different (And Not)
From beautifully dazzling male birds of paradise and their modestly feathered counterparts, to a small fish thats bite fuses it to its lover’s body for life. The animal kingdom certainly has some vast differences between the sexes. This week, Little Curiosities explores the oddest couples nature has to offer. Let’s talk about, it shall we?
5/2/2023
34:28
Real Life Zombies
I have some scary news for you…zombies exist in real life! But don’t worry…they’re a lot smaller than expected. Check out this weeks episode of Little Curiosities as Kendall explores the inspiration behind the stories of the living dead. Let’s talk about, it shall we?
4/25/2023
38:27
Pigeons (Rethinking Rats With Wings)
Pigeons, aka rats with wings aka those head-bobbing, floor-food-munching, vermin right? Wrong! There’s a lot more to pigeons than what meets the eye and it’s Kendall’s quest to change your mind about our feathery friends on this weeks episode of Little Curiosities. Let’s talk about it shall we?
4/25/2023
48:11
Trailer: Little Curiosities With Kendall Long — a scientific journey coming 4/25
