QCODE
ScienceEarth SciencesSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Sexual Dimorphism / Why The Sexes Are Different (And Not)
    From beautifully dazzling male birds of paradise and their modestly feathered counterparts, to a small fish thats bite fuses it to its lover’s body for life. The animal kingdom certainly has some vast differences between the sexes. This week, Little Curiosities explores the oddest couples nature has to offer. Let’s talk about, it shall we? ~~ Follow Kendall Long on Instagram: @itskendalllong Tik Tok: @itskendalllong ~~ Little Curiosities With Kendall Long is brought to you by QCODE. To advertise on the show, contact us!
    5/2/2023
    34:28
  • Real Life Zombies
    I have some scary news for you…zombies exist in real life! But don’t worry…they’re a lot smaller than expected. Check out this weeks episode of Little Curiosities as Kendall explores the inspiration behind the stories of the living dead. Let’s talk about, it shall we? ~~ Follow Kendall Long on Instagram: @itskendalllong Tik Tok: @itskendalllong ~~ Little Curiosities With Kendall Long is brought to you by QCODE. To advertise on the show, contact us!
    4/25/2023
    38:27
  • Pigeons (Rethinking Rats With Wings)
    Pigeons, aka rats with wings aka those head-bobbing, floor-food-munching, vermin right? Wrong! There’s a lot more to pigeons than what meets the eye and it’s Kendall’s quest to change your mind about our feathery friends on this weeks episode of Little Curiosities. Let’s talk about it shall we? ~~ Follow Kendall Long on Instagram: @itskendalllong Tik Tok: @itskendalllong ~~ Little Curiosities With Kendall Long is brought to you by QCODE. To advertise on the show, contact us!
    4/25/2023
    48:11
  • Trailer: Little Curiosities With Kendall Long — a scientific journey coming 4/25
    What is the color “green” and how does it help give life to so much on our planet? Can trees talk to each other? Every week, Kendall Long (Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise) embarks on a mission to answer life’s most interesting little questions through independent research and conversations with experts. Join her as she strives to solve life’s little curiosities.
    4/11/2023
    1:42

About Little Curiosities With Kendall Long

What is the color “green” and how does it help give life to so much on our planet? Can trees talk to each other? Every week, Kendall Long (Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise) embarks on a mission to answer life’s most interesting little questions through independent research and conversations with experts. Join her as she strives to solve life’s little curiosities.
Podcast website

