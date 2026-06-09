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15 episodes
- On the fourth episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, to discuss warfighting readiness, army transformation, the 76th Infantry Brigade's future, Memorial Day, and the importance of "Brilliance at the Basics".
0:00 Intro
1:21 The importance of Warfighter Readiness in the Army National Guard
2:08 "Always ready, Always There"
2:33 Definition of Warfighting Readiness from DARNG
5:42 "Brilliance at the basics"
8:50 What are we?
10:03 History in the making - Army Transformation
12:36 "Character of war is changing"
15:04 76th Infantry Brigade's spearheading the future
16:30 Purpose of a Mobile Brigade Combat Team
18:00 "Earning the legacy"
18:45 DARNG's impression on the Indiana ARNG
20:11 "Earn it" from DARNG's perspective
21:03 Proud to be a Guardsmen/Outro
- On the third episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Maj. Joseph Gardner, the 38th Infantry Division commanding general, and discuss leadership, importance of warfighting readiness and ongoing rapid transformation for the 38th Infantry Division.
0:00 Intro
1:04 Importance of Warfighting Readiness
2:00 38th ID's take on Warfighting Readiness
3:24 Blast from the Past
5:23 Force structure optimization
6:47 38th ID's rapid transformation
8:43 52 card pickup - Explaining change to junior soldiers
11:12 "All-in" leadership
13:50 Outro
- On the second episode of "Coffee Talk", a special edition of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Brig. Gen. Maj. Joshua "Deuce" Waggoner, the air assistant adjutant general, and discuss leadership, readiness, and ongoing transformation within the Indiana National Guard.
0:00 Intro
1:23 Balancing the Guard and Civilian Life
3:55 Indiana's Involvement in Operation Epic Fury
4:33 Warfighting readiness for the Air National Guard
7:23 Future Transformation
9:26 Deciphering Army Acronyms
10:00 Old and New Chief Master Sergeant
11:54 Air National Guard in the News/Outro
- On this first episode of "Coffee Talk", a news series of Lima Charlie, we sit down with Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Command. Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, senior enlisted advisor, to discuss an array of topics; warfighting readiness and the new direction of the Army in 2026.
- On the tenth episode of the Lima Charlie podcast, we sit down with Mr. Andy Shackleford from Work for Warriors Indiana. Mr. Shackleford answers questions regarding the valuable, free resources available to Indiana Guardsmen through the local program, including career consultations, resume guidance and job search tools that leverage the program's relationships with military-friendly employers and community partners.
To learn more visit the Work for Warriors website https://www.workforwarriorsin.org/
Join the Work for Warriors group on the Indiana National Guard app code: IndianaWFW
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About Lima Charlie
The official podcast of the Indiana National Guard. Our mission is to bring you informative and thought-provoking conversation to support your growth and development as a member of the National Guard.Podcast website
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