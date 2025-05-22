Powered by RND
Julianna Vivas and Juliezeneth
    Todays episode is thanks to "What God is Not" Podcast, our favorite Catholic podcast they have a non-profit "Photina" https://photina.org/A huge thanks to everyone who donated to make this podcast possible!Find More here : ⁠https://linktr.ee/liliesamongthorns⁠We talk about holy friendships and the drought in it. We walk through our own struggles of finding Catholic community. We wanted to call out this problem we have as lay people especially lay women, and also poke fun of ourselves. Hope you all can identify with one of us and find a friend in us. Keep us in your prayers!Instagram: @liliesamongthornspod@juliannarvivas@juliezenethNote : Julie: I truly understand i have my own short comings as a friend, the story i shared about my friendship break up with "c" was to emphisize that friendship break ups are real even in the Catholic space, and how i realized not only do we lack being their for our friends in their sorrows (Everyone talks about friends leaving in their sorrow) But at my most joyful moment when i was going to meet Emmanuel, she could not embrace that joy with me & i realized how a friend should be there in every "mystery" of your life, i needed her in a joyful moment.Timecodes :0:00 - Intro3:10 - Julie’s friendship break up11:43 - Zeneth’s friendship experience 14:50 - Prudence with Catholic friends20:30 - Letting go of secular friends28:22 - What makes a good Catholic friend?34:32 - Catholic young adult groups38:42 - The drought in Catholic female friendships43:15 - Judgement in the Traditional Catholic community47:15 - Outro#catholicchurch #catholic #rosaryinfrench
A Catholic podcast sponsored by the Holy Family hosted by two Mexican girls Julianna Vivas & Juliezeneth with sazón.
