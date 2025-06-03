Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityLead to Win with Jeff Little
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Lead to Win with Jeff Little
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Lead to Win with Jeff Little

Lead to Win
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligionBusiness
Lead to Win with Jeff Little
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Tauren Wells on Growth, Grace, and Giving Back
    What do joy, calling, and legacy really look like in everyday leadership? In this episode, Tauren Wells joins Pastor Jeff Little to talk about his journey from celebrated recording artist to local church planter. Tauren reflects on the unseen moments that shaped him, the role of spiritual fathers, and why a life built on conviction is stronger than one built on convenience. If you’re navigating change, growth, or wondering what “winning” really means, this episode will refresh your vision—and challenge you to live with deeper purpose.ADDITIONAL RESOURCESJoy Bomb book: https://www.amazon.com/Joy-Bomb-Unleash-Explosive-Extraordinary/dp/0310368901More resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/FIND US AThttps://www.leadtowin.comGET IN TOUCHContact us at [email protected] US ON SOCIALInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefflittle/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorjefflittle
    --------  
    1:14:32
  • Returning to the Heart of a Shepherd
    Shepherds take care of sheep. Pastors take care of people. Our first job is to create the culture that people experience when they come into our environments. Good shepherds facilitate growth and health. Discover why the culture you carry matters more than the platform you build. Pastor Jeff shares how a healthy team and a heart for people will always outlast trends, hype, or systems.Win with People Book: https://leadtowin.com/pages/win-with-peopleARC Conference Message: https://youtu.be/rq04A4hk-dUMore resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefflittle/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorjefflittle
    --------  
    30:07
  • John Maxwell on Legacy, Leadership & Living with Purpose
    In this episode, Pastor Jeff Little sits down with Dr. John Maxwell for a raw and inspiring conversation on legacy, growth, and what it really means to win. Recorded live at Leaders Gathering, they talk about defining true success, the eternal scoreboard that matters most, and why failure is often our greatest teacher. John shares personal stories—from mentoring to reaching millions people with the gospel—and challenges every leader to stay focused on their God-given assignment. Whether you're in ministry, business, or just hungry to grow, this is one you don't want to miss.EQUIP Leadership: https://www.iequip.org/The Way to Win book: https://leadtowin.com/products/the-way-to-winWin with People Book: https://leadtowin.com/pages/win-with-peopleMore resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefflittle/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorjefflittle
    --------  
    42:36
  • Introducing "Lead to Win with Jeff Little"
    Pastor Jeff introduces his new podcast "Lead to Win with Jeff Little".
    --------  
    1:51
  • Welcome to Lead to Win: A New Way to Think About Leadership
    Welcome to the very first episode of Lead to Win with Jeff Little. In this foundational conversation, Pastor Jeff Little lays out the “why” behind the podcast—and the heartbeat of the leadership journey he’s lived for decades. Whether you're a pastor, a business leader, a parent, or someone simply trying to make a difference in your sphere of influence, this episode invites you to rethink how you define success. Learn why stewardship is the true scoreboard, how to build a healthy culture, and why the real win isn’t found in comparison but in becoming who God has called you to be.The Way to Win book: https://leadtowin.com/products/the-way-to-winWin with People Book: https://leadtowin.com/pages/win-with-peopleMore resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefflittle/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorjefflittle
    --------  
    32:41

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Lead to Win with Jeff Little

The Lead to Win podcast with Jeff Little isn’t just leadership principles—it’s a game-changer for everyday life. In each episode, we dive into meaningful conversations about what it truly means to lead and succeed in a world obsessed with the wrong scoreboards. Because the greatest loss in life isn’t falling short; it’s winning big at something that doesn’t matter.
Podcast website
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligionBusinessManagement

Listen to Lead to Win with Jeff Little, BibleProject and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/8/2025 - 12:08:19 PM