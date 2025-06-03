Welcome to Lead to Win: A New Way to Think About Leadership

Welcome to the very first episode of Lead to Win with Jeff Little. In this foundational conversation, Pastor Jeff Little lays out the “why” behind the podcast—and the heartbeat of the leadership journey he’s lived for decades. Whether you're a pastor, a business leader, a parent, or someone simply trying to make a difference in your sphere of influence, this episode invites you to rethink how you define success. Learn why stewardship is the true scoreboard, how to build a healthy culture, and why the real win isn’t found in comparison but in becoming who God has called you to be.The Way to Win book: https://leadtowin.com/products/the-way-to-winWin with People Book: https://leadtowin.com/pages/win-with-peopleMore resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/Social Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jefflittle/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastorjefflittle