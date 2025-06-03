What do joy, calling, and legacy really look like in everyday leadership? In this episode, Tauren Wells joins Pastor Jeff Little to talk about his journey from celebrated recording artist to local church planter. Tauren reflects on the unseen moments that shaped him, the role of spiritual fathers, and why a life built on conviction is stronger than one built on convenience. If you’re navigating change, growth, or wondering what “winning” really means, this episode will refresh your vision—and challenge you to live with deeper purpose.ADDITIONAL RESOURCESJoy Bomb book: https://www.amazon.com/Joy-Bomb-Unleash-Explosive-Extraordinary/dp/0310368901More resources: https://leadtowin.com/Register for Leaders Gathering: https://leadersgathering.leadtowin.com/Information on Milestone Church: https://milestonechurch.com/FIND US AThttps://www.leadtowin.comGET IN TOUCHContact us at [email protected]
