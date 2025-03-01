Dale Williams

Episode 1 Dale WilliamsIn the small town of Nucla, Colorado, autobody shop Dale Williams took a call at his shop in 1999 for a stranded vehicle. He left in his truck and was never heard from again. What happened to Dale? And would he ever be found? We unpack this long-cold case and look at brand new evidence.