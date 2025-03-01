Powered by RND
Killer Communications

AbJack Entertainment
Killer Communications is a true crime podcast that looks at cases in which a victim, their family, police, or the press, are contacted by someone connected to t...
  • Dale Williams
    Episode 1 Dale WilliamsIn the small town of Nucla, Colorado, autobody shop Dale Williams took a call at his shop in 1999 for a stranded vehicle. He left in his truck and was never heard from again. What happened to Dale? And would he ever be found? We unpack this long-cold case and look at brand new evidence.To listen to every episode of Killer Communications ad-free and get other benefits, simply  visit our channel page on Apple Podcasts to get started with an AbJack Insider subscription. Your subscription will give you early, AD-FREE access to every episode of not only this podcast, but to every podcast on the AbJack Network, as well as any bonus content. For news and updates about Killer Communications, please visit our website.You can also follow us on social media. We are on Facebook & X. Killer Communications is an AbJack Entertainment production. It's hosted and narrated by Mike Morford, with writing and research by Abagail Belcastro. 
    24:08
  • Killer Communications Trailer
    Killer Communications TrailerPreview of the true crime podcast Killer Communications debuting March 1, 2025
    0:51

About Killer Communications

Killer Communications is a true crime podcast that looks at cases in which a victim, their family, police, or the press, are contacted by someone connected to the crime; or at least claiming to be. It flies in the face of common sense thinking; you would think that the people involved in perpetrating these crimes would want to distance themselves from them. However, you'd be shocked just how often it happens. Season 1 Episode 1 will air March 1, 2025, and new episodes drop every other Saturday. Killer Communications is an AbJack Entertainment Production. It's produced and narrated by Mike Morford, with research and writing by Abagail Belcastro. 
