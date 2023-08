Jst Us Podcast Ep 25 | It’s OK to Release |

Hey You Guys! Welcome to the “ Jst Us” Podcast! Season 3 Make sure to Like, Comment, and Subscribe! For business Email: [email protected] 📩 The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis. Join Our Patreon For Bonus Content! patreon.com/JstUsPodcast Purchase Our Merch 🧢👕 https://jst-us-podcast-merch.myshopify.com/ Today we discussed releasing emotions, situations, people, etc. This Episode is sponsored by ZENSU a Numbing cream to eliminate the pain from tattoos, hair removal, sex, injections or Iv’s Microblading Artist also use their products Use the code JSTUS20 for 20% off Their website is : https://zensaskincare.com/?fbclid=PAAaZV4QM1kIKK4OoyCHfnlJVulN19dVKjQwFS80bcpw5kRKuzJfGk0uwGxL4_aem_Ac6rumvD-a5UhbW2x1-H6UXEmeAs319a9u9kc9dmJJzHqgGYGwqI5_14xg7rfFzhsmA Their IG: https://instagram.com/zensaskin?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== So guys here We have our friend Frank Chavez! If you or anyone you know has been involved in a vehicle accident or had a slip & fall in any of these states below, please reach out to him. He work with the most aggressive attorneys will help you get paid. The attorneys will get your vehicle fixed/replaced, and get you the compensation YOU deserve! Even passengers are entitled to receive settlements after an accident 🙏 Thank you for keeping Frank in mind, 📍Texas 📍Illinois 📍Florida 📍Boston 📍Indiana 📍Arizona 📍Georgia 📍Missouri 📍Alabama 📍Louisiana 📍Kentucky 📍New York 📍New Jersy 📍Wisconsin 📍Minnesota Tennessee Mississippi Pennsylvania, South Carolina Are all states he can help in 🙏🏼 Follow frank on Ig: https://instagram.com/frankk.chavez?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== And Facebook : https://m.facebook.com/people/Frank-Chavez/100070196325828/ Listen to podcast on Spotify, Apple, and I Heart below https://linktr.ee/jstuspodcast?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=bde476ba-f721-4821-b8b0-9c694c1b3082&fbclid=PAAaZZchEoLDbBWmPToRW3zZe0l7l3ptDDGhSw7qYvx7Ro-67d4iO9yavfsTs Follow us on IG : https://instagram.com/jstuspodcast?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk= Follow your Hosts: Ambers IG: https://instagram.com/jstlbby?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk= Jacobs IG: https://instagram.com/jacobwillisofficial?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=