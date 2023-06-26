Two friends who are confident, outspoken and
unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with b...
Jst Us Podcast Ep 25 | It’s OK to Release |
The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis.
Today we discussed releasing emotions, situations, people, etc.
This Episode is sponsored by ZENSU a Numbing cream to eliminate the pain from tattoos, hair removal, sex, injections or Iv’s
Microblading Artist also use their products
Use the code JSTUS20 for 20% off
Their website is : https://zensaskincare.com/?fbclid=PAAaZV4QM1kIKK4OoyCHfnlJVulN19dVKjQwFS80bcpw5kRKuzJfGk0uwGxL4_aem_Ac6rumvD-a5UhbW2x1-H6UXEmeAs319a9u9kc9dmJJzHqgGYGwqI5_14xg7rfFzhsmA
Their IG: https://instagram.com/zensaskin?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
So guys here We have our friend Frank Chavez! If you or anyone you know has been involved in a vehicle accident or had a slip & fall in any of these states below, please reach out to him. He work with the most aggressive attorneys will help you get paid. The attorneys will get your vehicle fixed/replaced, and get you the compensation YOU deserve! Even passengers are entitled to receive settlements after an accident 🙏 Thank you for keeping Frank in mind, 📍Texas 📍Illinois 📍Florida 📍Boston 📍Indiana 📍Arizona 📍Georgia 📍Missouri 📍Alabama 📍Louisiana 📍Kentucky 📍New York 📍New Jersy 📍Wisconsin 📍Minnesota Tennessee Mississippi Pennsylvania, South Carolina
Are all states he can help in 🙏🏼
Follow frank on Ig: https://instagram.com/frankk.chavez?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
And Facebook : https://m.facebook.com/people/Frank-Chavez/100070196325828/
8/13/2023
49:06
Jst Us Podcast Ep 24 “ She said WHAT! “
The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis.
Today we discussed relatable situations, experiences, and was on a sugar high of life! If you need a good laugh this is the perfect episode for you!
8/7/2023
52:28
Jst Us Podcast Ep 23 | The Conversation |
The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis.
Today we had a mych needed conversation to continue a friendship that we have had for years! We almost ended it all, but through hearing, and healing we were able to push through !
7/29/2023
42:54
Jst Us Podcast Ep 22 | Kway Talks College Hill and Career |
The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis.
Today we had Kway as a guest! Also known as “ TiTi” he dropped by to discuss his journey in his career, his experience in the house on #collegehill, and inspires us with his many life experiences
Follow Kway: https://instagram.com/blameitonkway?igshid=Y2I2MzMwZWM3ZA==
6/26/2023
54:14
Jst Us Podcast Ep 21 | You Tried It Sis |
The “Jst US” Podcast is about two friends who are confident, outspoken and unapologetic . Rather it be sex, trending topics, or a therapy session. This podcast is for those who are Ok with being themselves, and have a appetite for laughter, and raw humor. Hosted by Amber Wagner and Jacob Willis.
Today we discussed spirituality , momas boys, and public play
Go get your SHOES NOW!!
Purchase: https://heartbreaktae.com/?fbclid=PAAaYA3aGPYSFxbDH0IXCdJekHEsrMMyMRsEXy5fTFGcomvUk07hcAiodfs_0_aem_th_AQjiZdw-IOqC-oMNjL3Cbcj2aEW3i80HnyORKahZzuRcIC6Nua73GurkYhnrgnE8S2k
Follow : https://instagram.com/therealkyvontae?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
