Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson



SOUTH CAROLINA'S U.S. SENATE RACE IS SEPARATED BY JUST ONE POINT IN A NEW POLL — AND A DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RALPH NORMAN IS MAKING NATIONAL HEADLINES.



The South Carolina Policy Council's newly released Fall 2026 Poll shows Republican Senator Darline Graham at 47% and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews at 46%, with other candidates and undecided voters accounting for the remainder.



The poll surveyed 895 likely voters for the election questions, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.21 percentage points.



We'll discuss what these numbers tell us — and what they don't — as South Carolina prepares for the November 3 election.



RALPH NORMAN PUSHES BACK AGAINST TRUMP OVER DARLINE GRAHAM



Congressman Ralph Norman is criticizing President Trump's involvement in the South Carolina Senate contest.



Norman, who lost the Republican runoff to Graham earlier this year, says he will not campaign for her during the final week before Election Day.



He argues that South Carolina voters should not be pressured to support a candidate simply because the president endorsed her.



Other Republicans have called for party unity, while Trump has continued campaigning on Graham's behalf.



We'll examine the disagreement, the candidates' campaigns and the implications for South Carolina's Republican Party.



175 HOUSE DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE THE ILHAN OMAR INVESTIGATION



A group of 175 House Democrats, led by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, is calling on the Trump administration to stop what they describe as a politically motivated investigation of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.



The lawmakers sent a letter to federal officials criticizing the October 12 search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home and raising concerns about investigative actions so close to an election.



Omar has denied allegations of immigration fraud.



The lawmakers say the investigation raises questions about the use of federal law enforcement against political opponents. Supporters of the investigation argue that credible allegations should be examined regardless of a person's elected position.



We'll discuss the letter, the legal questions and what remains unknown about the investigation.



ISRAEL VOTES — BUT WHO WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT?



Israelis have voted in a national election, but choosing the country's next government involves a process very different from an American presidential election.



Israel has a parliamentary system with 120 seats in the Knesset. A governing coalition generally needs the support of at least 61 members.



Early election results indicate that neither major political bloc has an outright majority.



We'll explain how coalition negotiations work, the roles of Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, and why it could take weeks or even months before a new government is formed.



SPECIAL GUEST: ROBERT CARTHCART — SOUTH CAROLINA POLICY COUNCIL



Robert Carthcart joins us to discuss the organization's newly released statewide poll.



We'll examine:



The 47%–46% Senate race.



How the survey was conducted and what the margin of error means.



The importance of undecided voters and smaller-party candidates.



Why cost of living and inflation rank so highly among voter concerns.



What the results reveal about attitudes toward South Carolina's political leadership.



ELECTION DAY: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3



South Carolina early voting continues through Saturday, October 31.



Check your registration, find your voting location and review your sample ballot:



https://scvotes.gov/



JOIN THE CONVERSATION



What do you think of the disagreement between Ralph Norman and President Trump?



What questions would you ask about the new South Carolina Senate poll?



And what do you make of the congressional letter concerning the Ilhan Omar investigation?



Share your thoughts in the comments!



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