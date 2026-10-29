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- Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson
PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS "ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE" WITH IRAN — AND THE PENTAGON IS PREPARING MILITARY OPTIONS THAT COULD BE CONSIDERED AFTER THE NOVEMBER 3 MIDTERM ELECTIONS.
Reports indicate U.S. military planners have developed options for renewed strikes against Iranian military targets, including missile and drone facilities.
American officials have also reportedly warned regional allies to prepare for the possibility of Iranian retaliation.
But President Trump has not announced a final decision to launch another operation.
We'll examine what the Pentagon is preparing, the potential consequences of another escalation and what could happen after Election Day.
ILHAN OMAR INVESTIGATION: JUDGE JAMES BOASBERG ENTERS THE PICTURE
The federal investigation involving Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has taken another turn, and the name of the judge involved may sound familiar.
Federal Judge James Boasberg is overseeing a dispute over whether the Justice Department should release the search warrant and supporting documents connected to the October 12 search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home.
A coalition of news organizations is seeking access to the documents, arguing that the public has an interest in understanding the basis for the investigation.
The Justice Department wants the records kept sealed while investigators continue reviewing evidence.
Omar denies wrongdoing and has characterized the investigation as politically motivated. No criminal charges against her have been announced.
We'll examine the court dispute, the competing arguments and what remains unknown about the investigation.
KAMALA HARRIS WARNS DEMOCRATS AGAINST IMPEACHING TRUMP
Here's a political development you might not have expected.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris says pursuing another impeachment of President Donald Trump would not be a good idea if Democrats regain control of Congress.
Harris argues that Democrats should focus on investigations, oversight and legislative priorities rather than spending time on impeachment proceedings that may not have the Senate votes needed for conviction.
We'll examine her comments, the difference between congressional oversight and impeachment, and what a change in control of Congress could mean for the administration.
SPECIAL GUEST: ROM REDDY — FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
Former Republican candidate for South Carolina governor Rom Reddy joins us to discuss his experience in the GOP primary and why he has continued participating in Republican politics after his campaign ended.
We'll talk about the role former candidates can play in shaping policy, the challenges of party unity after competitive primaries and the possible consequences of a change in congressional control.
We'll also discuss what happens when candidates disagree with their party's nominee, how political coalitions are maintained and how election results can affect the legislative agenda in Washington.
ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
South Carolina early voting continues through Saturday, October 31.
Check your voter registration, find your polling location and review your sample ballot:
https://scvotes.gov/
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
What concerns you most about the possibility of renewed military action involving Iran?
Should the Justice Department release the Ilhan Omar search warrant while the investigation continues?
And do you agree with Kamala Harris that congressional investigations should take priority over another impeachment effort?
Share your thoughts in the comments!
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#DonaldTrump #Iran #Pentagon #MiddleEast #IlhanOmar #JamesBoasberg #KamalaHarris #Impeachment #Congress #RomReddy #SouthCarolina #Midterms2026 #Election2026 #JustTheTruth
- Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson
SOUTH CAROLINA'S U.S. SENATE RACE IS SEPARATED BY JUST ONE POINT IN A NEW POLL — AND A DISAGREEMENT BETWEEN PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RALPH NORMAN IS MAKING NATIONAL HEADLINES.
The South Carolina Policy Council's newly released Fall 2026 Poll shows Republican Senator Darline Graham at 47% and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews at 46%, with other candidates and undecided voters accounting for the remainder.
The poll surveyed 895 likely voters for the election questions, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.21 percentage points.
We'll discuss what these numbers tell us — and what they don't — as South Carolina prepares for the November 3 election.
RALPH NORMAN PUSHES BACK AGAINST TRUMP OVER DARLINE GRAHAM
Congressman Ralph Norman is criticizing President Trump's involvement in the South Carolina Senate contest.
Norman, who lost the Republican runoff to Graham earlier this year, says he will not campaign for her during the final week before Election Day.
He argues that South Carolina voters should not be pressured to support a candidate simply because the president endorsed her.
Other Republicans have called for party unity, while Trump has continued campaigning on Graham's behalf.
We'll examine the disagreement, the candidates' campaigns and the implications for South Carolina's Republican Party.
175 HOUSE DEMOCRATS CHALLENGE THE ILHAN OMAR INVESTIGATION
A group of 175 House Democrats, led by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, is calling on the Trump administration to stop what they describe as a politically motivated investigation of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.
The lawmakers sent a letter to federal officials criticizing the October 12 search of Omar's Washington, D.C., home and raising concerns about investigative actions so close to an election.
Omar has denied allegations of immigration fraud.
The lawmakers say the investigation raises questions about the use of federal law enforcement against political opponents. Supporters of the investigation argue that credible allegations should be examined regardless of a person's elected position.
We'll discuss the letter, the legal questions and what remains unknown about the investigation.
ISRAEL VOTES — BUT WHO WILL FORM THE NEXT GOVERNMENT?
Israelis have voted in a national election, but choosing the country's next government involves a process very different from an American presidential election.
Israel has a parliamentary system with 120 seats in the Knesset. A governing coalition generally needs the support of at least 61 members.
Early election results indicate that neither major political bloc has an outright majority.
We'll explain how coalition negotiations work, the roles of Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, and why it could take weeks or even months before a new government is formed.
SPECIAL GUEST: ROBERT CARTHCART — SOUTH CAROLINA POLICY COUNCIL
Robert Carthcart joins us to discuss the organization's newly released statewide poll.
We'll examine:
The 47%–46% Senate race.
How the survey was conducted and what the margin of error means.
The importance of undecided voters and smaller-party candidates.
Why cost of living and inflation rank so highly among voter concerns.
What the results reveal about attitudes toward South Carolina's political leadership.
ELECTION DAY: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3
South Carolina early voting continues through Saturday, October 31.
Check your registration, find your voting location and review your sample ballot:
https://scvotes.gov/
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
What do you think of the disagreement between Ralph Norman and President Trump?
What questions would you ask about the new South Carolina Senate poll?
And what do you make of the congressional letter concerning the Ilhan Omar investigation?
Share your thoughts in the comments!
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SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL
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864-477-JOEY (5639)
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#SouthCarolina #DarlineGraham #AnnieAndrews #RalphNorman #DonaldTrump #SCSenate #Midterms2026 #Election2026 #IlhanOmar #PramilaJayapal #IsraelElection #Netanyahu #RobertCarthcart #SCPolicyCouncil #EarlyVoting #JustTheTruth
- Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson
A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS RULED THAT THE TRUMP JUSTICE DEPARTMENT UNLAWFULLY FIRED THE DAUGHTER OF FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY — AND THE DECISION IS RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT PRESIDENTIAL POWER.
Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor in New York, challenged her dismissal from the Justice Department. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, appointed by former President Barack Obama, ruled that the firing violated federal law.
The court rejected the administration's broad argument about executive authority and raised constitutional concerns about the limits of presidential power.
The Justice Department has said it intends to appeal.
We'll examine what the judge decided, what remains unresolved and what the ruling could mean for the administration's authority over career federal employees.
TRUMP AND OBAMA TRADE JABS OVER WHITE HOUSE RENOVATIONS
Former President Barack Obama made headlines after comparing President Donald Trump's White House renovations to a Cheesecake Factory.
President Trump responded Monday, defending his changes to the historic residence and criticizing how Obama maintained the White House during his presidency.
We'll look at the exchange, the renovations behind the controversy and why the two presidents are still trading political barbs.
PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS TALK ABOUT THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS
With Election Day approaching, Fox News Digital interviewed voters in Pennsylvania who say opposition to President Trump and his administration is motivating them to participate.
Their concerns offer a window into some of the issues shaping the midterm conversation, including affordability, government policy and the direction of the country.
But individual voter interviews aren't the same as a statewide poll. We'll discuss what these conversations reveal and what they cannot tell us about the final election results.
ANNIE ANDREWS RECEIVES BIPARTISAN ENDORSEMENTS IN SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews has received endorsements from two former governors representing different political parties.
Former Republican Governor David Beasley and former Democratic Governor Jim Hodges have announced their support for Andrews in her race against Republican Senator Darline Graham.
The endorsements add a new development to South Carolina's Senate campaign in the final days before November 3.
We'll examine the former governors' reasoning, the reaction to their announcement and the issues dividing the two Senate candidates.
ELECTION DAY — NOVEMBER 3
South Carolina early voting continues through October 31.
Check your registration, early voting location and sample ballot at:
https://scvotes.gov/
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Should a president have broad authority to dismiss career federal prosecutors?
What did you think about the Trump–Obama exchange over the White House?
And what do you make of two former South Carolina governors from opposing parties endorsing the same Senate candidate?
Share your thoughts in the comments.
JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
https://joeyhudson.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj701CBeoTL6UMcHpr5aGtQ
FIRMIN FORD TEXT & VOICEMAIL LINE
864-477-JOEY (5639)
Send us a text or leave a voicemail that could be featured on a future podcast.
FOLLOW JOEY HUDSON
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joeyhudsononline/
X: https://twitter.com/joeyhudson
#DonaldTrump #JamesComey #MaureneComey #DOJ #FederalJudge #BarackObama #WhiteHouseRenovation #Pennsylvania #Midterms2026 #AnnieAndrews #DarlineGraham #DavidBeasley #JimHodges #SouthCarolina #Election2026 #JustTheTruth
Musk's Ukraine Satellite Dispute | Omar Investigation | Election Countdown (Ep 875)10/26/2026 | 41 mins.Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson
ELON MUSK ACKNOWLEDGES SPACEX RESTRICTED UKRAINE'S STARLINK ACCESS — AND THE CONTROVERSY OVER WHO MADE THE DECISION IS FAR FROM OVER.
Ukraine says restrictions on satellite internet service disrupted military operations, including drone missions and efforts to intercept Russian attacks.
Elon Musk has acknowledged that SpaceX imposed restrictions on the Starlink system, arguing that Ukraine was violating the service's terms by using it for certain military operations.
But questions remain about the related Starshield military system and whether the Trump administration played a role in the restrictions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says service has now been restored to the speeds Ukrainian forces need.
We'll examine what Musk admitted, what Ukrainian officials are saying and why satellite communications have become so important in the war against Russia.
ILHAN OMAR INVESTIGATION: DELETED SOCIAL MEDIA POST RESURFACES
The controversy surrounding Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar continues as a deleted social media post from 2013 draws renewed attention.
The post reportedly referred to her father by a name different from the one appearing in other public records.
Critics are questioning whether the post has any significance for longstanding allegations about Omar's former marriage and immigration history.
Omar has denied allegations that she married her brother or committed immigration fraud. The resurfaced post does not establish those accusations as fact.
President Donald Trump has also called for Omar to leave Congress amid the controversy.
We'll examine the reported post, the allegations and what remains unproven.
ARE AMERICANS TIRED OF POLITICAL CALLS AND TEXT MESSAGES?
Election Day is approaching, and many Americans are receiving an endless stream of campaign messages.
A new survey suggests voters are increasingly frustrated with unsolicited political calls and text messages, and some say excessive outreach could negatively affect their opinions of candidates.
We'll discuss the survey, why campaigns rely so heavily on direct messaging and whether political outreach can sometimes have the opposite effect from what candidates intend.
Are you receiving more political calls and texts than usual? We'd love to hear about your experience.
THE FINAL STRETCH TO NOVEMBER 3
The 2026 general election is approaching, and early voting is underway in South Carolina.
Whether you prefer to vote early or cast your ballot on Election Day, take time to check your polling location, review the candidates and ballot questions, and make a plan that works for you.
SOUTH CAROLINA VOTING INFORMATION
Early voting: October 19–31
Hours: 8:30 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Election Day: Tuesday, November 3
Election Day polling hours: 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Find your early voting center, check your registration and view your sample ballot:
https://scvotes.gov/
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
Who should have the authority to restrict Ukraine's access to satellite technology?
What questions do you have about the Ilhan Omar investigation?
And have political campaign calls and texts become too much?
Share your thoughts in the comments.
JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
https://joeyhudson.com/
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj701CBeoTL6UMcHpr5aGtQ
FIRMIN FORD TEXT & VOICEMAIL LINE
864-477-JOEY (5639)
Send us a text or leave a voicemail that could be featured on a future podcast.
FOLLOW JOEY HUDSON
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joeyhudsononline/
X: https://twitter.com/joeyhudson
#ElonMusk #SpaceX #Starlink #Starshield #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar #DonaldTrump #IlhanOmar #ImmigrationInvestigation #PoliticalTexts #Election2026 #EarlyVoting #SouthCarolina #Midterms2026 #JustTheTruth
- Just the Truth Podcast with Joey Hudson
Youth substance abuse is a growing concern for families across America, and prevention may be one of the most powerful tools we have to protect the next generation.
Martine Helou of RIZE Prevention joins Joey Hudson to discuss the challenges facing young people today, the warning signs parents should recognize, and what families, schools, and communities can do to prevent substance use before it begins.
October is Youth Substance Use Prevention Month, and communities across Upstate South Carolina are stepping up. The City of Mauldin, City of Simpsonville, and Greenville County have officially recognized the importance of prevention, early intervention, and mental health support for young people.
During our conversation, Martine shares the mission of RIZE Prevention and explains why educating families and building strong community partnerships are essential to keeping kids healthy and safe.
We also discuss:
The mission of RIZE Prevention and the communities it serves.
The biggest substance use challenges facing today's teenagers.
Warning signs parents and grandparents should watch for.
How parents can start conversations about drugs and alcohol.
The importance of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
RIZE Prevention's upcoming Dinkin' Donuts Pickleball Tournament on November 21 and how the community can get involved.
Parents, grandparents, teachers, and community leaders — this is a conversation you don't want to miss.
Learn more about RIZE Prevention:
https://rizeprevention.org/
Join the conversation: What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing young people today when it comes to drugs, alcohol, and peer pressure? Share your thoughts in the comments.
For more conversations about the issues affecting our families and communities, subscribe to the Joey Hudson YouTube channel.
🌐 Website: https://joeyhudson.com
📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@joeyhudson
#RIZEPrevention #MartineHelou #JoeyHudson #YouthPrevention #DrugPrevention #Parenting #GreenvilleSC #SouthCarolina #SubstanceUsePrevention #DrugTakeBackDay #SunriseCarolina
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About Joey Hudson / Just The Truth
Joey Hudson is a conservative Christian, successful businessman and experienced broadcaster who has a passion for seeking the truth in today’s chaotic world. Combining his interest in politics and religion, Joey brings faith, wisdom and keen insight with his straightforward, no nonsense style of talk heard by audiences across the country as a guest speaker, TV guest as well as hosting his own radio show for a decade.Podcast website
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