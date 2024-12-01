in this episode of this is kingdom: a good news brand podcast, grace, hollis, tj, and talon reflect on elder karl d. hirst’s talk, “god’s favourite,” and what it means to feel like god’s favorite. grace recounts the unexpected challenges of finishing her mission during the covid-19 pandemic and how god fulfilled his promises in surprising ways. hollis shares miraculous stories of recovering lost items in thailand, deepening his understanding of god’s love. tj reflects on finding belonging and purpose in a samoan ward, even while working through personal struggles. talon shares his experience of praying for a group of youth and realizing that, just as each of them felt like his favorite, god loves each of us uniquely and completely. together, they celebrate how god’s tender, personal care reminds us all that we are his favorite.
--------
15:45
why should I read the scriptures?
in this episode of this is kingdom, hosts grace, talon, tj, and hollis dive into elder quentin l. cook’s talk, “sacred scriptures—the foundations of faith.” together, they share personal experiences of how the scriptures connect us to god, provide healing, and guide us through life’s challenges. they emphasize the power of feasting on god’s word with purpose and offer encouragement for anyone feeling intimidated or stuck in their scripture study. with practical advice and heartfelt testimonies, this episode will inspire you to deepen your connection with god through the scriptures.
--------
15:25
what is my role?
in this episode of this is kingdom: a good news brand podcast, hosts grace, talon, tj, and hollis share their excitement about a new project called the "tear pad," a 52-page resource inspired by doctrine and covenants 6:36, which encourages individuals to "look unto him in every thought; doubt not, fear not." they discuss how this tool can deepen relationships with jesus christ. the conversation then shifts to president emily belle freeman’s talk, “live up to your privileges,” highlighting the power of acting on prophetic invitations. grace shares a heartfelt story about visiting joseph and emma smith's home, reflecting on god’s purpose for everyone, especially young women, and the divine privilege of discovering one’s role in his kingdom.
--------
15:44
why love?
in this episode of this is kingdom - a good news brand podcast, hosts grace, talon, tj, and hollis reflect on elder jeffrey r. holland’s talk "i am he," diving into the journey of “becoming” and aligning our lives with divine love. through personal stories and heartfelt insights, they discuss the power of love—even through heartbreak and grief—as a path to becoming who god intends us to be. with powerful quotes and moments of vulnerability, the hosts highlight how, by striving to love god and others deeply, we draw closer to christ and grow in our ability to share his love.
--------
16:09
how do you make life better?
in this episode of this is kingdom, hosts talon, grace, tj, and hollis dive into elder gerrit w. gong's inspiring message, "holiness to the lord in everyday life," discussing how to bring holiness into daily routines. through personal stories and reflections, they share ways to make ordinary moments sacred—whether by dedicating a car, a phone, or even the in-and-out of daily tasks to god's work. grace reflects on how her spirituality often feels refreshed on sundays, like a vacation at the beach, and how she hopes to carry that peace throughout the week. the group emphasizes that holiness isn’t confined to temples or churches but can be infused into every interaction. tune in for insights on making everyday life a holy experience.
hi, there is a place for you here. talking about Jesus, how He shows up in your story, believing in Him. join us here weekly as we deep dive into our favorite General Conference talks.instagram: @this_is_kingdom_