who is god’s favorite?

in this episode of this is kingdom: a good news brand podcast, grace, hollis, tj, and talon reflect on elder karl d. hirst’s talk, “god’s favourite,” and what it means to feel like god’s favorite. grace recounts the unexpected challenges of finishing her mission during the covid-19 pandemic and how god fulfilled his promises in surprising ways. hollis shares miraculous stories of recovering lost items in thailand, deepening his understanding of god’s love. tj reflects on finding belonging and purpose in a samoan ward, even while working through personal struggles. talon shares his experience of praying for a group of youth and realizing that, just as each of them felt like his favorite, god loves each of us uniquely and completely. together, they celebrate how god’s tender, personal care reminds us all that we are his favorite.