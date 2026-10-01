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Jewish Heretics Podcast

United Jewish People's Order
Education
Jewish Heretics Podcast
Latest episode

29 episodes

  • Jewish Heretics Podcast

    Benjamin Moser | Jewish Heretics Podcast 28

    10/01/2026 | 1h
    In this installment of the official UJPO Podcast, we spoke to Pulitzer Prize winning author and translator, Benjamin Moser. The conversation covered a cornucopia of topics, including his childhood in Texas, the shocking lunacy of Theodore Herzl and some of the amazing historical figures populating his latest book, “Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History.”
  • Jewish Heretics Podcast

    Elle Flanders | Jewish Heretics Podcast 27

    08/11/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this instalment of the official UJPO podcast, we speak to celebrated artist, academic and activist, Elle Flanders. The interview covers a range of topics, including her family history, her fascinating early days in various radical art scenes in Toronto and Montreal, her penchant for always being on the move and her important work exploring end-of-life care.
  • Jewish Heretics Podcast

    Wayne Koestenbaum | Jewish Heretics Podcast 26

    05/23/2026 | 57 mins.
    In this installment of the official UJPO podcast, we speak to celebrated American artist, poet, and cultural critic, Wayne Koestenbaum about a number of topics, including the Jewish themes in his recent work, the inherent irony in the piano music of Robert Schumann, the glories of Harpo Marx and the necessities of obsession.
  • Jewish Heretics Podcast

    Jordy Rosenberg | Jewish Heretics Podcast 25

    04/27/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    In this installment of the official UJPO podcast, we interview celebrated author and academic, Jordy Rosenberg about his latest novel, Night Night Fawn, his wild journey as a trans Marxist lover of Jewish humour, and his thoughts on whether the genre of fiction has the power to inspire readers into political action.
  • Jewish Heretics Podcast

    Jehan Helou | Jewish Heretics Podcast 24

    03/12/2026 | 52 mins.
    In this special International Women’s Day instalment of the official United Jewish People’s Order podcast, we interview celebrated academic, author and activist, Jehan Helou. Jehan has had a remarkable life and career, holding positions of leadership at the vanguards of both the women’s and Palestinian liberation struggles. In addition, she has worked tirelessly as an advocate for the children of PalestineI.
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About Jewish Heretics Podcast
Welcome to the Jewish Heretics Podcast — the show that delves into the lives of extraordinary individuals.
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Education

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