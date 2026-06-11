This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben does something completely different.

For the first time ever, Ben is sharing the audio/video from "I", a documentary he created nearly 10 years ago while living in Los Angeles. The film premiered at the Twin Cities Film Festival with three sold out screenings and became one of the most meaningful projects he’s ever worked on.

The documentary explores identity, trauma, addiction, grief, self-love, religion, sexuality, mental health, and survival through deeply personal interviews with people from all different walks of life.

The unique concept behind the project? Throughout the interviews, viewers only see the subjects’ eyes — highlighting raw emotion, vulnerability, and humanity before finally revealing the full person behind each story.

This emotional and powerful episode features stories about:

addiction and recovery

suicide and grief

being transgender

drag and identity

losing children

body image struggles

family abandonment

religion and faith

surviving trauma

self acceptance

resilience and healing

Ben also reflects on creating the documentary while living in LA, why the project mattered so much to him, and how revisiting it 10 years later still impacts him today.

If you are listening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, you can now watch the full documentary thanks to new video podcast support.

This episode is emotional, inspiring, heartbreaking, hopeful, and a reminder that every single person is carrying a story you may never fully see on the surface.

In this episode:

Ben shares his documentary I for the first time on the podcast

The emotional concept behind filming only people’s eyes

Stories of addiction, overdose, and recovery

Conversations about being transgender and drag identity

Losing children, suicide, grief, and resilience

Body image struggles and self acceptance

Why trauma can sometimes lead to purpose and healing

The message that everyone deserves compassion and understanding

This episode contains discussions of suicide, addiction, overdose, grief, mental health struggles, and trauma that may be difficult for some listeners. Please listen with care and prioritize your well-being.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

In the U.S. and Canada, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.

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