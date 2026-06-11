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It's Ben a Week

Ben McDonnell
ComedyComedy Interviews
It's Ben a Week
Latest episode

78 episodes

  • It's Ben a Week

    We've Ben Out Loud & Laughing (ft. Bryan & Jon)

    06/09/2026 | 25 mins.
    This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben is joined once again by fan favorites Bryan and Jon from the Out Loud & Laughing podcast for another chaotic, hilarious, and surprisingly heartfelt conversation.  
    The trio dives into everything from growing up as theater kids and making homemade movies before TikTok existed, to navigating Hollywood as gay entertainers and learning how to turn creativity into a career.  
    Ben opens up about moving to Los Angeles at 18, getting humbled by the entertainment industry, turning down advertising job offers to pursue acting, and why podcasting gave him a level of creative control he never found in traditional acting jobs.  
    They also discuss:
    being gay in Hollywood
    auditioning for straight vs. gay roles
    building a successful podcast
    childhood obsession with The Sims and Rollercoaster Tycoon
    Disney adults
    bathhouses
    Dolly Parton anxiety
    Broadway crushes
    and why humor matters more than almost anything else
    The episode wraps with a chaotic round of “This or That,” featuring questions about boxers vs. briefs, pitching vs. catching, baths vs. showers, and whether Ben would rather be remembered for his humor or his heart.  
    This episode is nostalgic, unfiltered, gay, hilarious, and a reminder that sometimes the best conversations happen when friends are just talking shit.
    In this episode:
    Growing up making homemade movies before social media  
    Ben’s journey from Minnesota to Hollywood  
    Turning down advertising jobs to become an actor  
    The reality of being a working actor in Hollywood  
    Podcasting vs. acting and creative control  
    Being openly gay in entertainment  
    The Sims, Rollercoaster Tycoon, and Disney adult culture  
    Satan’s asshole weather in Texas and Florida  
    A chaotic “This or That” game about sex, Broadway, and baths  
    Follow Out Loud & Laughing:
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/outloudandlaughing/
    Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/out-loud-laughing/id1791165133
    🎧 Subscribe to It’s Ben a Week
    New episodes every week filled with unfiltered stories, wild guests, and brutally honest laughs. Hosted by photographer and professional barrel racer Ben McDonnell.
    📍 Listen & Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon | Wherever you get your podcasts
    🔗 Connect with Ben:
    Instagram: @itsbenaweek
    TikTok: @itsbenaweek
    Website: itsbenaweek.com
    💬 Want to be on the show?
    Submit your story or pitch at itsbenaweek.com
  • It's Ben a Week

    Ben's Birthday Episode

    06/02/2026 | 28 mins.
    This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben celebrates his birthday, Pride Month, and something he’s never officially done before… coming out.
    In this deeply personal solo episode, Ben officially shares publicly that he’s gay and opens up about the journey it took to get there. From growing up in a small town, being bullied in high school, and struggling with self-acceptance, to finally learning how to fully love himself, this is one of the most vulnerable episodes yet.
    Ben talks about the importance of Pride Month, why LGBTQ+ visibility still matters, and the pressure so many people feel to hide who they are. He also opens up about family dynamics, internalized fear, dating closeted men, and the process of finally becoming comfortable enough to live authentically.
    The episode also features the return of AJ for a hilarious and heartfelt aftershow conversation about coming out stories, relationships, pool party chaos, Fireball disasters, and why gay people truly do throw the best parties.
    This episode is funny, emotional, chaotic, honest, and a reminder that everyone deserves to be loved exactly as they are.
    In this episode:
    Ben officially comes out publicly for the first time  
    Why Pride Month still matters  
    Growing up gay in a small town  
    Bullying, self-acceptance, and learning to love himself  
    Family struggles and fear around coming out  
    The reality of dating closeted men  
    AJ shares his own coming out story  
    Wild birthday pool party stories and Fireball chaos  
    Why everyone deserves to live authentically  
    🎧 Subscribe to It’s Ben a Week
    New episodes every week filled with unfiltered stories, wild guests, and brutally honest laughs. Hosted by photographer and professional barrel racer Ben McDonnell.
    📍 Listen & Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon | Wherever you get your podcasts
    🔗 Connect with Ben:
    Instagram: @itsbenaweek
    TikTok: @itsbenaweek
    Website: itsbenaweek.com
    💬 Want to be on the show?
    Submit your story or pitch at itsbenaweek.com
  • It's Ben a Week

    Ben Leaving Everything Behind (ft. Ruby)

    05/26/2026 | 51 mins.
    This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben is joined by his longtime friend Ruby for a chaotic, emotional, and unexpectedly inspiring conversation about moving across the world, starting over, heartbreak, and learning to embrace discomfort.  
    After spending the last two years living in London, Ruby is officially back in Texas — fresh off a breakup, a cross-country move, and a completely uncertain future. The two reflect on how much has changed since they first recorded a “practice episode” together years ago that never aired.  
    Ben and Ruby dive into:
    moving to new cities without knowing anyone
    leaving behind horses, careers, relationships, and comfort zones
    the emotional reality of living abroad
    breakups that ultimately changed their lives for the better
    why travel changes your entire perspective on life
    and how sometimes the scariest decisions become the most rewarding ones
    They also spiral into hilarious conversations about:
    the new “rat virus” panic
    conspiracy theories
    pandemic flashbacks
    economy flight trauma
    Australians vs. Americans
    Facebook pub crawls in London
    pirate ship party boats in Turkey
    and why Texans treated COVID VERY differently than Los Angeles.  
    The episode also explores the pressure people feel to stay in their hometowns, fear of failure, and why taking risks can completely reshape your life.
    This episode is funny, honest, emotional, chaotic, and a reminder that sometimes the best thing you can do is book the flight and figure the rest out later.
    🎧 Subscribe to It’s Ben a Week
    New episodes every week filled with unfiltered stories, wild guests, and brutally honest laughs. Hosted by photographer and professional barrel racer Ben McDonnell.
    📍 Listen & Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon | Wherever you get your podcasts
    🔗 Connect with Ben:
    Instagram: @itsbenaweek
    TikTok: @itsbenaweek
    Website: itsbenaweek.com
    💬 Want to be on the show?
    Submit your story or pitch at itsbenaweek.com
  • It's Ben a Week

    The Most Personal Thing I’ve Ever Ben Part Of

    05/19/2026 | 31 mins.
    This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben does something completely different.
    For the first time ever, Ben is sharing the audio/video from "I",  a documentary he created nearly 10 years ago while living in Los Angeles. The film premiered at the Twin Cities Film Festival with three sold out screenings and became one of the most meaningful projects he’s ever worked on.  
    The documentary explores identity, trauma, addiction, grief, self-love, religion, sexuality, mental health, and survival through deeply personal interviews with people from all different walks of life.
    The unique concept behind the project? Throughout the interviews, viewers only see the subjects’ eyes — highlighting raw emotion, vulnerability, and humanity before finally revealing the full person behind each story.  
    This emotional and powerful episode features stories about:
    addiction and recovery
    suicide and grief
    being transgender
    drag and identity
    losing children
    body image struggles
    family abandonment
    religion and faith
    surviving trauma
    self acceptance
    resilience and healing
    Ben also reflects on creating the documentary while living in LA, why the project mattered so much to him, and how revisiting it 10 years later still impacts him today.  
    If you are listening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, you can now watch the full documentary thanks to new video podcast support.  
    This episode is emotional, inspiring, heartbreaking, hopeful, and a reminder that every single person is carrying a story you may never fully see on the surface.
    In this episode:
    Ben shares his documentary I for the first time on the podcast  
    The emotional concept behind filming only people’s eyes  
    Stories of addiction, overdose, and recovery  
    Conversations about being transgender and drag identity  
    Losing children, suicide, grief, and resilience  
    Body image struggles and self acceptance  
    Why trauma can sometimes lead to purpose and healing  
    The message that everyone deserves compassion and understanding  
    This episode contains discussions of suicide, addiction, overdose, grief, mental health struggles, and trauma that may be difficult for some listeners. Please listen with care and prioritize your well-being.
    If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.
    In the U.S. and Canada, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7.
    🎧 Subscribe to It’s Ben a Week
    New episodes every week filled with unfiltered stories, wild guests, and brutally honest laughs. Hosted by photographer and professional barrel racer Ben McDonnell.
    📍 Listen & Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon | Wherever you get your podcasts
    🔗 Connect with Ben:
    Instagram: @itsbenaweek
    TikTok: @itsbenaweek
    Website: itsbenaweek.com
    💬 Want to be on the show?
    Submit your story or pitch at itsbenaweek.com
  • It's Ben a Week

    She's Ben Kidnapped While Pregnant (ft. Jen Kirk)

    05/12/2026 | 56 mins.
    This week on It’s Ben A Week, Ben sits down with his friend Jen Kirk for an emotional and eye-opening Mother’s Day episode unlike any other.
    At just 16 years old, Jen became pregnant and made the heartbreaking decision to place her son up for adoption. But this isn’t just a story about adoption — it’s a story about survival, sacrifice, family, trauma, and what motherhood can really look like.  
    Jen opens up about navigating an open adoption in the late 1980s, choosing her son’s adoptive parents herself, and the emotional reality of watching him grow up from a distance through letters and photographs.  
    The conversation takes a shocking turn when Jen reveals that during her pregnancy, she was allegedly hidden away in a remote cabin after her stepmother attempted to take the baby for herself — leading to a terrifying situation involving private investigators, police, and a dramatic rescue coordinated by her mother.  
    Ben and Jen also discuss:
    the emotional side of adoption that nobody talks about
    abortion, choice, and societal judgment
    reconnecting with her son 25 years later
    blended families and healing
    the lifelong emotional impact of adoption
    why there’s little support for birth mothers
    and how everything eventually came full circle
    Now, nearly 40 years later, Jen has a close relationship with her biological son, his children, and his adoptive family — proving that families can take many different forms.  
    This episode is emotional, shocking, heartbreaking, healing, and a powerful reminder that motherhood is never one-size-fits-all.
    🎧 Subscribe to It’s Ben a Week
    New episodes every week filled with unfiltered stories, wild guests, and brutally honest laughs. Hosted by photographer and professional barrel racer Ben McDonnell.
    📍 Listen & Subscribe:
    Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube | Amazon | Wherever you get your podcasts
    🔗 Connect with Ben:
    Instagram: @itsbenaweek
    TikTok: @itsbenaweek
    Website: itsbenaweek.com
    💬 Want to be on the show?
    Submit your story or pitch at itsbenaweek.com
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About It's Ben a Week
"It’s Ben a Week" is an unfiltered, bold, and hilariously unpredictable podcast where Texas grit meets Hollywood wit. Hosted by actor and barrel racer Ben McDonnell, it’s your weekly escape into outrageous stories, candid conversations, and unapologetic humor.
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