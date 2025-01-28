Powered by RND
Welcome to It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin, where inspiring founders & creatives share 'who I built this with'.
  • S3. EP.54 - Issa Rae, The Entrepreneur
    In this episode of It Takes a Village, Delina welcomes Issa Rae for a candid discussion covering various facets of her life and career. Issa Rae is a dynamic force in entertainment, known for creating and starring in the Peabody-winning series, Insecure, and for her roles in Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and American Fiction. As the founder of HOORAE Media, Issa champions diverse storytelling across film, TV, and music. Issa’s commitment to her community in South LA shines through her investments in local businesses, including Hilltop Cafe + Kitchen, Somerville, and Sienna Naturals, a Black-owned vegan hair care line. Issa discusses her creative journey, from the early success of Awkward Black Girl to becoming a creative producer, and shares insights into the challenges of the industry, including casting, auditions, and balancing creative control on set. Rae talks about her entrepreneurial ventures and how she navigates business, and the importance of choosing investments that align with her values. Rae also shares stories about her family background, creative process, waking up early, and balancing multiple projects, painting a comprehensive picture of her approach to both her professional and personal life. Listen to Issa Rae’s inspiring story of innovation, perseverance, and creative excellence. As she says, "I’m committed to breaking boundaries and pushing the envelope," and this episode is full of wisdom for anyone striving to make their mark. Tune in now for an unforgettable conversation with one of today’s most influential creators. Learn more about Issa Rae: With her own unique flare and infectious sense of humor, Rae first received attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” She created and starred in the Peabody-award-winning HBO series, INSECURE, which garnered her multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominations. Rae has also made her mark on the big screen, co-starring in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE, which dominated theaters as the biggest box-office hit of 2023, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, Sony’s highest-grossing animated release in history and the award-winning AMERICAN FICTION. In 2020 Rae formed HOORAE, a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Media for film, tv and digital; Raedio, the music label, music supervision and "audio everywhere" company; ColorCreative, its management division; and FÊTE its marketing arm. Rae's commitment to South LA is evident in both her personal and professional pursuits. After planting roots near her childhood home, Issa set up the HOORAE headquarters in the heart of South LA. Her participation in the non-profit organization Destination Crenshaw furthers her mission of celebrating Black Angelenos and her ownership in Hilltop Cafe + Kitchen provides much-needed jobs and opportunities for local residents as well as a space for creatives to unlock their potential. Additionally, as co-owner of the Black owned and operated vegan hair care line, Sienna Naturals, Rae intends to continue to reimagine Black wellness and beauty. Rae recently launched Viarae Prosecco, a sparkling wine that's perfect for any occasion and represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic. Connect with Issa Rae: @issarae Listen to more episodes of It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin⁠ Stay updated on everything It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠@ittakesavillagepod⁠ ⁠www.ittakesavillagepod.com⁠ Connect with Delina: ⁠Instagram @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠TikTok @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠YouTube @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠Twitter @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠LinkedIn⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠www.delinamedhin.com
    --------  
    49:43
  • S3.EP.53 - Blue Water Girls: The Ultimate Clean Beauty Tanning Product for Melanin Magic by Black Girls Texting
    Join us in this episode of It Takes A Village as Delina sits down with Chelsea, Sade, and Glynn, the women behind Black Girls Texting podcast and founders of Blue Water Girls, a skincare brand celebrating sunkissed skin. With their innovative tan accelerant and glow serum, Blue Water Girls advocates for responsible sun exposure and the unique beauty of all skin tones. Their journey is about building community and fostering connection, whether through their podcast or skincare brand. In this conversation, Chelsea, Sade, and Glynn share how they met, the origins of their group chat, and how they turned their bond into real-life collaboration. We explore their creative process, from brainstorming the concept to designing sustainable, skin-loving formulas and eye-catching packaging. They also talk about self-funding their business, shooting a campaign in Cuba, and launching in New York and Los Angeles. Through it all, they emphasize the importance of meeting their customers face-to-face and the challenges of navigating the retail world. Whether you’re dreaming of starting a skincare line or simply love hearing about the power of collaboration and community, or just fans of Black Girls Texting, this episode offers inspiration, real talk, and a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to bring a brand to life. Learn more about Black Girls Texting/Blue Water Girls: At Blue Water Girls, we are pioneering a new era of beauty that celebrates sunkissed skin. We are a premium skincare brand specializing in a unique tan accelerant and glow serum designed to help customers achieve a beautiful, glowing tan with minimal sun exposure. We envision a world where individuals of all skin tones from deep to fair embrace the beauty of their sun kissed complexion. In a landscape of anti-sun messaging, we promote balanced and responsible sun exposure. Our nurturing, naturally derived, skin-loving formula, paired with sun protection will enhance your natural glow. Connect with Black Girls Texting/Blue Water Girls: @forbluewatergirls @blackgirlstexting @chelspinky @osaremisade @bedstuybrat Listen to the Black Girls Texting podcast and also check out Blue Water Girls Private Island Glow now available to purchase on the site - https://bluewatergirls.co/. Listen to more episodes of It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin⁠ Stay updated on everything It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠@ittakesavillagepod⁠ ⁠www.ittakesavillagepod.com⁠ Connect with Delina: ⁠Instagram @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠TikTok @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠YouTube @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠Twitter @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠LinkedIn⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠www.delinamedhin.com
    --------  
    1:12:55
  • S3. EP.52 - Jackson Hole’s Best Kept Secret with Alpyn Beauty Founder, Kendra Butler
    In this episode of It Takes A Village, Delina speaks with Kendra Butler, founder of Alpyn Beauty. After feeling burnt out from the high-powered NYC lifestyle in the beauty industry, Kendra transitioned to a more relaxed pace in life in Jackson Hole. Personally experiencing the challenges of using beauty products in extreme climates, she was inspired to launch Alpyn Beauty, a skincare line blending wild, sustainably harvested plants with natural skincare benefits with clinically proven skincare ingredients. Kendra shares with us her transition from working with beauty brands in NY to living and starting Alpyn Beauty Bar in Jackson Hole. She talks about the challenges of curating and then crafting beauty solutions for extreme climates, getting support from retailers like Credo and Goop before having her own product line, pitching to Sephora, and what partnerships with retailers look like. We dive into the experience of harvesting wild plants in the mountains, creating her own plant-based extracts, and the behind the scenes of her well-loved Alpyn products. Kendra also shares with us the importance of sticking with your skincare routine, understanding skin purging, and what it’s like working alongside her husband. Whether you’re interested in entrepreneurship, beauty, or the journey of turning a passion into a thriving business, this episode with Kendra is filled with valuable lessons and inspiration that will motivate you to just go for it. Learn more about Kendra: A former Manhattanite and 20-year beauty industry veteran, Kendra Kolb Butler first created Alpyn Beauty for the clients at her Jackson Hole apothecary, Alpyn Beauty Bar. She’s led sales, marketing and public relations initiatives at leading luxury beauty companies from Givenchy and Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare to Clarins and Coty, yet her proudest achievement to date has been finding the courage to trade her high-power NYC lifestyle for (quite literally) greener pastures. In 2015, Kendra swapped her high-heels for hiking shoes, moving west to Wyoming in search of open spaces, fresh mountain air, and serenity—husband, baby boy, and German Shepherd in tow. She became instantly enchanted with the wild forests of arnica and chamomile, which make up her new backyard, and became the basis for Alpyn Beauty-a fast-growing skincare brand utilizing hand-harvested Jackson Hole wild plants combined with clinical ingredients. The brand is currently sold in all Sephora's nationwide as well as Amazon, Bluemercury and Credo Beauty. Connect with Kendra: @kendrakbutler @alpynbeauty Get Alpyn Beauty's Clarifying Facial Oil — a two-form retinol paired with salicylic acid + wild red raspberries from the mountains of Jackson Hole at alpynbeauty.com Listen to more episodes of It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin⁠ Stay updated on everything It Takes A Village podcast: ⁠@ittakesavillagepod⁠ ⁠www.ittakesavillagepod.com⁠ Connect with Delina: ⁠Instagram @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠TikTok @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠YouTube @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠Twitter @delinamedhin⁠ ⁠LinkedIn⁠ ⁠Facebook⁠ ⁠www.delinamedhin.com
    --------  
    1:07:58
  • 50 Episodes, 10 Big Lessons: What I Learned About Manifestation, Integrity, and Leadership Might Surprise You
    S3. Ep. 51 Wow, I can’t believe we’re here—50 episodes of It Takes a Village! 🎉 I’m sitting here reflecting on everything it’s taken to get to this moment, and I just feel so much gratitude. Gratitude for this journey, for every single guest who has said “yes” to being part of this, and especially for YOU, my village—for showing up, listening, and being part of this village we’ve built together. When I started this podcast four years ago, it was honestly just me trying to figure out how to stay connected during one of the most disconnected times in our lives. It was raw, it was real, and it was just me and my voice—no fancy setups, just heart and zoom. :) And here we are now, 50 episodes later, and I can honestly say this journey has transformed me in ways I never imagined. So today, I’m inviting you into my heart and head space as I share 50 Episodes, 10 Big Lessons: What I Learned About Manifestation, Integrity, and Leadership Might Surprise You. These lessons are personal. They’re moments that changed me, shaped me, and they wouldn’t exist without the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to sit down with. From learning how manifestation really works, to understanding how attachment styles show up in business, to being reminded of the power of storytelling and the importance of staying rooted in integrity—these lessons have been my lighthouses. And because this is a celebration, I have to give a special shoutout to our 50th episode with the incomparable Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods. Honestly, sitting with them was like being wrapped in love and wisdom. It was the kind of conversation that reminds you why you started in the first place. So, grab a cup of tea or coffee (you know I love a good cozy moment), and let’s dive in. This isn’t just about my journey—it’s about OUR journey. This village we’ve built together means everything to me, and I hope today’s reflections remind you of just how powerful, capable, and connected we all are. I love you. Let’s do this. 00:00 Welcome and Milestone Celebration 00:28 Evolution of the Podcast 00:54 The Purpose and Integrity of the Show 02:13 Listener Feedback and Show Impact 03:35 Highlighting the 50th Episode 05:09 Manifestation and Visualization 09:57 Building with Integrity and Standards 13:43 Attachment Styles in Business 19:14 Family and Friendships Matter 23:12 The Power of Storytelling 24:27 The Journey of Improvement 25:40 Mastering the Art of Pitching 28:44 The Power of Vulnerability 31:27 Passion-Driven Ventures 33:17 Understanding Your 'Why' 38:28 The Pitfalls of Flexing 42:15 Final Reflections and Encouragement Instagram ⁠@delinamedhin ⁠ TikTok ⁠@delinamedhin⁠ ⁠ittakesavillagepodcast.com⁠ ⁠delinamedhin.com
    --------  
    45:37
  • Welcome to the Village : Trailer
    "It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin"⁠⁠ is a podcast series that uncovers the truth that being “self-made” isn’t real. Behind the success of each individual lies a supportive community that uplifts, guides, and encourages them to become. Starting with Delina Medhin's journey to success as a creative entrepreneur, Delina introduces the people who have supported and inspired her along the way, including family, friends, mentors, and colleagues. Delina believes that everyone needs a village to pursue their dreams, and her story demonstrates the power of community in helping individuals realize their purpose. The podcast is an honest and inspiring reflection on the importance of pursuing one's passions while building a supportive network of people to provide guidance and encouragement along the way. Welcome to It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin.
    --------  
    2:24

Welcome to It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin, where inspiring founders & creatives share 'who I built this with'. Have you ever asked yourself…"how can I be happier, healthier, peaceful, famous, powerful, or successful?" When you want change, your life will shift, you let go, and begin to trust other people. This new energy will attract new people & create momentum in your life that reveals your purpose. Awareness is life's balancing tool and you are in the right place at the right time, always. Sending you peace and love on your journey and I'll meet you in an episode.
