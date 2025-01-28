It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin

S3. EP.54 - Issa Rae, The Entrepreneur
In this episode of It Takes a Village, Delina welcomes Issa Rae for a candid discussion covering various facets of her life and career. Issa Rae is a dynamic force in entertainment, known for creating and starring in the Peabody-winning series, Insecure, and for her roles in Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and American Fiction. As the founder of HOORAE Media, Issa champions diverse storytelling across film, TV, and music. Issa’s commitment to her community in South LA shines through her investments in local businesses, including Hilltop Cafe + Kitchen, Somerville, and Sienna Naturals, a Black-owned vegan hair care line.
Issa discusses her creative journey, from the early success of Awkward Black Girl to becoming a creative producer, and shares insights into the challenges of the industry, including casting, auditions, and balancing creative control on set. Rae talks about her entrepreneurial ventures and how she navigates business, and the importance of choosing investments that align with her values. Rae also shares stories about her family background, creative process, waking up early, and balancing multiple projects, painting a comprehensive picture of her approach to both her professional and personal life.
Listen to Issa Rae’s inspiring story of innovation, perseverance, and creative excellence. As she says, "I’m committed to breaking boundaries and pushing the envelope," and this episode is full of wisdom for anyone striving to make their mark. Tune in now for an unforgettable conversation with one of today’s most influential creators.
With her own unique flare and infectious sense of humor, Rae first received attention for her award-winning web series and the accompanying New York Times best-seller, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” She created and starred in the Peabody-award-winning HBO series, INSECURE, which garnered her multiple Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominations. Rae has also made her mark on the big screen, co-starring in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE, which dominated theaters as the biggest box-office hit of 2023, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE, Sony’s highest-grossing animated release in history and the award-winning AMERICAN FICTION.
In 2020 Rae formed HOORAE, a multi-faceted media company that develops content across mediums in an effort to continue to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. HOORAE is comprised of HOORAE Media for film, tv and digital; Raedio, the music label, music supervision and "audio everywhere" company; ColorCreative, its management division; and FÊTE its marketing arm.
Rae's commitment to South LA is evident in both her personal and professional pursuits. After planting roots near her childhood home, Issa set up the HOORAE headquarters in the heart of South LA. Her participation in the non-profit organization Destination Crenshaw furthers her mission of celebrating Black Angelenos and her ownership in Hilltop Cafe + Kitchen provides much-needed jobs and opportunities for local residents as well as a space for creatives to unlock their potential. Additionally, as co-owner of the Black owned and operated vegan hair care line, Sienna Naturals, Rae intends to continue to reimagine Black wellness and beauty. Rae recently launched Viarae Prosecco, a sparkling wine that's perfect for any occasion and represents the freedom to let loose and be authentic.
