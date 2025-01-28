It Takes A Village with Delina Medhin

50 Episodes, 10 Big Lessons: What I Learned About Manifestation, Integrity, and Leadership Might Surprise You

S3. Ep. 51 Wow, I can’t believe we’re here—50 episodes of It Takes a Village! 🎉 I’m sitting here reflecting on everything it’s taken to get to this moment, and I just feel so much gratitude. Gratitude for this journey, for every single guest who has said “yes” to being part of this, and especially for YOU, my village—for showing up, listening, and being part of this village we’ve built together. When I started this podcast four years ago, it was honestly just me trying to figure out how to stay connected during one of the most disconnected times in our lives. It was raw, it was real, and it was just me and my voice—no fancy setups, just heart and zoom. :) And here we are now, 50 episodes later, and I can honestly say this journey has transformed me in ways I never imagined. So today, I’m inviting you into my heart and head space as I share 50 Episodes, 10 Big Lessons: What I Learned About Manifestation, Integrity, and Leadership Might Surprise You. These lessons are personal. They’re moments that changed me, shaped me, and they wouldn’t exist without the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to sit down with. From learning how manifestation really works, to understanding how attachment styles show up in business, to being reminded of the power of storytelling and the importance of staying rooted in integrity—these lessons have been my lighthouses. And because this is a celebration, I have to give a special shoutout to our 50th episode with the incomparable Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods. Honestly, sitting with them was like being wrapped in love and wisdom. It was the kind of conversation that reminds you why you started in the first place. So, grab a cup of tea or coffee (you know I love a good cozy moment), and let’s dive in. This isn’t just about my journey—it’s about OUR journey. This village we’ve built together means everything to me, and I hope today’s reflections remind you of just how powerful, capable, and connected we all are. I love you. Let’s do this. 00:00 Welcome and Milestone Celebration 00:28 Evolution of the Podcast 00:54 The Purpose and Integrity of the Show 02:13 Listener Feedback and Show Impact 03:35 Highlighting the 50th Episode 05:09 Manifestation and Visualization 09:57 Building with Integrity and Standards 13:43 Attachment Styles in Business 19:14 Family and Friendships Matter 23:12 The Power of Storytelling 24:27 The Journey of Improvement 25:40 Mastering the Art of Pitching 28:44 The Power of Vulnerability 31:27 Passion-Driven Ventures 33:17 Understanding Your 'Why' 38:28 The Pitfalls of Flexing 42:15 Final Reflections and Encouragement Instagram ⁠@delinamedhin ⁠ TikTok ⁠@delinamedhin⁠ ⁠ittakesavillagepodcast.com⁠ ⁠delinamedhin.com