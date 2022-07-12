Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver questions everything... and her acclaim as an actor and musician is undoubtedly rooted in her enraptured observations of the world around her. Now... More
Available Episodes
5 of 55
Deleted Scenes (Season 2)
The season finale of Season 2 features some of our favorite questions and answers that didn’t make it into the second season. Featuring new conversations with Anthony Doerr, Katie Nolan, Sam Fragoso, Rose Matafeo, Brooke Shields, Graham Norton, and Christiane Amanpour. Stay tuned for our return with Season 3!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
12/7/2022
31:08
Kal Penn
Minnie questions actor, author, and former White House staff member, Kal Penn. Kal shares stories of hearing his grandparents' stories of marching with Ghandi, first-hand experiences of systemic racism in auditions, and the secret ingredient to his favorite vegetarian tacos.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/30/2022
46:14
David Eagleman
Minnie questions neuroscientist and author, David Eagleman. David shares how a childhood fall influenced his life's work, the impact his teachers had on him outside the classroom (including the legendary Francis Crick), and why a chain restaurant is the secret to his writing success.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/23/2022
39:32
Brooke Shields
Minnie questions Brooke Shields, actress, model, and author. Brooke shares stories of dancing down the beach, finding strength while being alone in the hospital, and a story about a young boy she met that liked her bicycle.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
11/16/2022
26:48
Simon Pegg
Minnie questions Simon Pegg, actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. Simon shares what his daughter has taught him about love, reveals how he became a part of the Mission: Impossible and Star Trek franchises, and Simon and Minnie come up with the next big holiday movie.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Minnie Driver questions everything... and her acclaim as an actor and musician is undoubtedly rooted in her enraptured observations of the world around her. Now, Minnie sits down with experts and trailblazers across disciplines and asks them the same seven mini questions, showing even small questions can uncover larger truths about happiness, failure, love, loss and belonging. In interviewing a range of characters, Minnie questions... how are we the same? How are we different? How do we become who we are? Minnie questions... because it is the questions we ask that help us understand the world around us, and ourselves.