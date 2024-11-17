This week on the Knead to Know baking podcast: we’re bringing you an exclusive interview with cookbook author Kiano Moju, diving into her debut book AfriCal. Plus, we explore Starbucks' highly anticipated holiday drink and bakery lineup, from festive lattes to seasonal treats, and talk about Jimmy Fallon's viral bundt cake masterpiece! Join professional chef Gemma Stafford, along with co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen, for the latest trends, expert insights, and all the holiday baking inspiration you need this season!Knead To Know is the #1 baking entertainment podcast focused on only the best entertainment, news, tips, and trends in baking. Sign up for the exclusive K2K newsletter at http://kneadtoknowpod.com/ and stay up to date with everything hot in baking!Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today’s latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more! Episode #70:🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥Starbucks Holiday Menu is Back ☕️Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon makes Bundt cake with DaughterActress and Pretend Cooking Show host Jennifer Garner says she won’t write a cookbook🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣Special Guest: Kiano Moju @kianomoju Kiano Moju is a talented cookbook author, food producer, and passionate storyteller known for celebrating African cuisine and culture. Her debut cookbook, AfriCali, bridges flavors from her Kenyan heritage with her California roots, showcasing vibrant, authentic recipes that connect the diaspora. Kiano is also the founder of The Jikoni Recipe Archive, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing African culinary traditions and promoting emerging voices within the food community. Through her work, Kiano illuminates the rich history of African cooking, bringing stories and flavors to the global stage.Where to buy Africali by Kiano Moju: https://www.kianomoju.com/africali-cookbookPlease like & subscribe here on YouTube, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts* Spotify* Amazon Music* iHeartRadioWe’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected]
for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.Gemma Stafford Instagram @ Gemma_stafford Ami Shukla Instagram @ sweetlifewithami Tianna Cohen Instagram @ tiannalouisecohen