Knead To Know is the FIRST-EVER podcast about the hottest buzz in baking! From Chef Gemma Stafford and the Bold Baking Network, Knead to Know is your new weeken...
  • Celebrity Bakers Unite feat. Zoë François, Joanne Chang, Dominique Ansel & More | Knead To Know + No Kid Hungry
    Gemma Stafford celebrates the joy of baking while supporting No Kid Hungry to fight childhood hunger. Joined by celebrity bakers Joanne Chang, Zoë François, Dominique Ansel, Candace Nelson, and Jessie Sheehan, Gemma and her guests share holiday recipes and memories that inspire the spirit of giving. Together, they encourage viewers to help provide meals for children in need this holiday season.You can join us in the fight against childhood hunger by making a donation at NoKidHungry.org/KneadtoKnow Every $1 we raise can help connect a child to 10 meals!HOT FROM THE OVENBaking is my Love LanguageHot Chocolate Boards SPECIAL GUESTS Joanne Chang -  Chef & Co-Founder Flour Bakery@joannebchang https://www.flourbakery.com/Zoë François - Chef and Author@zoebakes https://zoebakes.com/Candace Nelson - Founder Sprinkles Cupcakes & PIzzana@candacenelson https://candace-nelson.com/Dominique Ansel - Chef & Founder Dominique Ansel [email protected] Sheehan - Cookbook Author, Host@jessiesheehanbakes Natalia Lima - Founder Curious Cat Bakery@curiouscatbakery Paul Bradford - Chef, Cakeflix Foundation@cakeflixofficial Please like & subscribe here on YouTube, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️  **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowPod* Spotify: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowSpot* Amazon Music: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowAmzn* iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/knead-to-know-203736831/We’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected] for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.
    46:07
  • New Twists on Holiday Baking & Cookbook Author Kiano Moju | Knead to Know
    This week on the Knead to Know baking podcast: we’re bringing you an exclusive interview with cookbook author Kiano Moju, diving into her debut book AfriCal. Plus, we explore Starbucks' highly anticipated holiday drink and bakery lineup, from festive lattes to seasonal treats, and talk about Jimmy Fallon's viral bundt cake masterpiece! Join professional chef Gemma Stafford, along with co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen, for the latest trends, expert insights, and all the holiday baking inspiration you need this season!Knead To Know is the #1 baking entertainment podcast focused on only the best entertainment, news, tips, and trends in baking. Sign up for the exclusive K2K newsletter at http://kneadtoknowpod.com/ and stay up to date with everything hot in baking!Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today’s latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more! Episode #70:🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥Starbucks Holiday Menu is Back ☕️Tonight Show Host Jimmy Fallon makes Bundt cake with DaughterActress and Pretend Cooking Show host Jennifer Garner says she won’t write a cookbook🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣Special Guest: Kiano Moju  @kianomoju Kiano Moju is a talented cookbook author, food producer, and passionate storyteller known for celebrating African cuisine and culture. Her debut cookbook, AfriCali, bridges flavors from her Kenyan heritage with her California roots, showcasing vibrant, authentic recipes that connect the diaspora. Kiano is also the founder of The Jikoni Recipe Archive, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing African culinary traditions and promoting emerging voices within the food community. Through her work, Kiano illuminates the rich history of African cooking, bringing stories and flavors to the global stage.Where to buy Africali by Kiano Moju: https://www.kianomoju.com/africali-cookbookPlease like & subscribe here on YouTube, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️  **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts* Spotify* Amazon Music* iHeartRadioWe’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected] for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.Gemma Stafford Instagram @ Gemma_stafford Ami Shukla Instagram @ sweetlifewithami Tianna Cohen Instagram @ tiannalouisecohen 
    38:34
  • Bake Your Mistakes: Turning Baking Fails Into Wins | Knead to Know Podcast
    This week on Knead to Know: How to overcome baking failures while learning and pushing forward and why it's important to always bake your mistakes. Also: the science behind baking soda vs. baking powder. Join professional chef Gemma Stafford along with her co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen for this week's top tips, tricks, and mishaps in the world of baking!Knead To Know is the #1 baking entertainment podcast focused on only the best entertainment, news, tips, and trends in baking. Sign up for the exclusive K2K newsletter at http://kneadtoknowpod.com/ and stay up to date with everything hot in baking!Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today’s latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more! Episode #69:🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥Sean Hayes of Will and Grace fame has had a few recent baking issueshttps://youtube.com/shorts/QWg7o3Zqm_0?si=qaHQAw2t1-Ehvm54https://youtube.com/shorts/rObOMGfVRN8?si=Abm6BCmrWE09Qo6m#Bakingfails on TikTokhttps://www.tiktok.com/@beccaonthefritz/video/7193205025496190250?q=baking%20fails%20&t=1726622163174https://www.tiktok.com/@sandratichy/video/7371553197632097579?q=baking%20fails%20&t=1726622163174https://www.tiktok.com/@recipes.spot/video/7327796717452184878?q=funny%20baking%20fails&t=1726622442703🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣Topic: Overcoming Failure in Baking Gemma over yeasting her Pizza Doughhttps://www.instagram.com/p/C_dUl6Jv3Ng/?img_index=2Ami’s Croissants - https://www.instagram.com/p/DAO4Z6zSoV7/?img_index=1Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking Everyday Cookbook - with Weekend Bakes sectionhttps://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/cookbook/🎤 NETWORK CORRESPONDENT 🎤Vedika Luthra - Hot Chocolate Hists - @hotchocolatehits - https://www.instagram.com/hotchocolatehits/Vedika Luthra is a talented food creator and digital personality known for her Instagram presence, Hot Chocolate Hits. With a background in food and a love for baking, Vedika shares mouthwatering dessert recipes and captivating food photography that resonates with sweet-toothed followers worldwide. Her content blends traditional flavors with unique, innovative twists, making her a go-to source for dessert inspiration and baking tips.☎️Bold Baking Hotline ☎️Baking Soda vs. Baking Powder https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/baking-powder-vs-baking-soda-cookies/Please like & subscribe here on YouTube, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️  **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowPod* Spotify: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowSpot* Amazon Music: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowAmzn* iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/knead-to-know-203736831/We’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected] for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.Gemma Stafford Instagram @ Gemma_stafford Ami Shukla Instagram @ sweetlifewithami Tianna Cohen Instagram @ tiannalouisecohen
    36:42
  • Secret Ingredient Pumpkin Bread & Must-Have Tips For Cold Weather Baking | Knead to Know
    This week on Knead to Know: We're diving into the rise of "little treat" culture, revealing a secret ingredient in pumpkin bread, and talking cold weather baking. Plus, is Anne Hathaway really good at ordering dessert? Join professional chef Gemma Stafford and her co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen for this week’s hottest buzz in baking!Knead To Know is the #1 baking entertainment podcast focused on only the best entertainment, news, tips, and trends in baking. Sign up for the exclusive K2K newsletter at http://kneadtoknowpod.com/ and stay up to date with everything hot in baking!Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today’s latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more!🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥Adding espresso powder to your pumpkin bread: Try adding it to Gemma’s Best Ever Pumpkin Bread - https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/best-ever-pumpkin-bread/Little Treat Culture - Get Tianna’s favorite Blueberry Iced Coffee from Priscillas! https://priscillascoffee.com/Self-Proclaimed Queen of Desserts Anne Hathaway on The Kelly Clarkson Show - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4P0yjYIypw🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣High Altitude Baking -🎤 NETWORK CORRESPONDENT 🎤Baker Bettie @ bakerbettieBaker Bettie, also known as Kristin "Baker Bettie" Hoffman, is a professional baker, instructor, and creator of BakerBettie.com, a popular baking resource. Specializing in demystifying baking science, she focuses on teaching both beginners and seasoned bakers foundational techniques with simple, approachable methods. With a background in culinary education, Baker Bettie’s mission is to empower home bakers to master traditional and artisan baking through recipes, tutorials, and online courses. Her expertise spans from classic bread-making to pastries, offering a comprehensive and accessible baking experience for all.https://bakerbettie.com/Bold Baking Hotline How to Ship Holiday Cookies - https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/how-to-ship-cookies/Please like & subscribe here on YouTube, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️  **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowPod* Spotify: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowSpot* Amazon Music: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowAmzn* iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/knead-to-know-203736831/We’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected] for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.Gemma Stafford Instagram @ Gemma_stafford Ami Shukla Instagram @ sweetlifewithami Tianna Cohen Instagram @ tiannalouisecohen #Annehathaway #pumpkinbread #kneadtoknow
    36:04
  • Are Celebrity Baking Mixes Worth It? Plus, Dessert & Meal Pairing | Knead to Know
    This week on Knead to Know: Dolly Parton has new baking mixes, the rise of single-serve desserts, and how to pair the perfect dessert with your meal! Plus, a shocking banana bread taste test you won’t want to miss. Join professional chef Gemma Stafford along with her co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen for this week’s hottest buzz in baking.Knead To Know is the #1 baking entertainment podcast focused on only the best entertainment, news, tips, and trends in baking. Sign up for the exclusive K2K newsletter at http://kneadtoknowpod.com/ and stay up to date with everything hot in baking!Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today’s latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more! Episode #67:🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and Country Music Queen Dolly Parton released a new baking Mix perfect for fall. https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/dolly-parton-has-a-new-baking-mix-perfect-for-fall/ar-AA1ogKWgChrissy Teigen's - Baking Mixes - https://cravingsbychrissyteigen.com/Krusteaz - Pour and Bake batters - https://www.krusteaz.com/products/batters/TikTok - Single Serve Desserts https://www.tiktok.com/@bromabakery/video/7344011839249894698?q=single%20serving%20desserts&t=1726606546642Gemma’s Mug Cakes & Meals https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/gemmas-mug-meals/🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣DESSERT PAIRINGS - Keep it simple on yourself when cooking for a large group of people. No one ever says no to a chocolate chip cookie!https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/best-ever-chocolate-chip-cookies/🎤 NETWORK CORRESPONDENT 🎤Paul Bradford - CakeFlix @cakeflixofficial - https://www.instagram.com/cakeflixofficial/Paul Bradford is an expert cake decorator who began his journey at a young age, helping his grandmother. By 23, he had opened his own bakery, which grew to seven outlets. He later discovered a passion for teaching and sold his business in 2011. Since then, Paul has traveled globally, teaching cake decorating and making cakes for notable figures like Queen Elizabeth II. He co-founded CakeFlix, an online cake school, and also runs a residential cake school in Scotland. Paul’s accolades include the prestigious Disciple d'Escoffier award.For more info visit https://www.cakeflix.com/Please like & subscribe on YouTube too, and rate and review everywhere else! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️  **Subscribe and download the audio-only versions here: * Apple Podcasts: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowPod* Spotify: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowSpot* Amazon Music: http://bit.ly/KneadToKnowAmzn* iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/knead-to-know-203736831/We’d love to feature your brand! Contact [email protected] for advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the subject “K2K Sponsor”ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORDGemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans (“Bold Bakers”) online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network’s Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORKThe Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.#dollyparton #bananabread #kneadtoknow
    33:31

Knead To Know is the FIRST-EVER podcast about the hottest buzz in baking! From Chef Gemma Stafford and the Bold Baking Network, Knead to Know is your new weekend ritual, serving up the freshest news, entertainment, gossip, and online trends all about baking. Join Gemma and co-hosts, Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen, as they navigate the world’s obsession with baking — every Sunday morning, Pacific Time.
