Are Celebrity Baking Mixes Worth It? Plus, Dessert & Meal Pairing | Knead to Know

This week on Knead to Know: Dolly Parton has new baking mixes, the rise of single-serve desserts, and how to pair the perfect dessert with your meal! Plus, a shocking banana bread taste test you won't want to miss. Join professional chef Gemma Stafford along with her co-hosts Ami Shukla and Tianna Cohen for this week's hottest buzz in baking.

Knead to Know is BACK with all new episodes and two new co-hosts to bring you today's latest trends, hottest celebrity baking, tips, and more! 

Episode #67:

🔥🔥HOT FROM THE OVEN 🔥🔥

American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, and Country Music Queen Dolly Parton released a new baking Mix perfect for fall. https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/foodnews/dolly-parton-has-a-new-baking-mix-perfect-for-fall/ar-AA1ogKWg

Chrissy Teigen's - Baking Mixes - https://cravingsbychrissyteigen.com/

Krusteaz - Pour and Bake batters - https://www.krusteaz.com/products/batters/

TikTok - Single Serve Desserts https://www.tiktok.com/@bromabakery/video/7344011839249894698?q=single%20serving%20desserts&t=1726606546642

Gemma's Mug Cakes & Meals https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/gemmas-mug-meals/

🥣🥣IN THE MIX 🥣🥣

DESSERT PAIRINGS - Keep it simple on yourself when cooking for a large group of people. No one ever says no to a chocolate chip cookie!
https://www.biggerbolderbaking.com/best-ever-chocolate-chip-cookies/

🎤 NETWORK CORRESPONDENT 🎤

Paul Bradford - CakeFlix @cakeflixofficial - https://www.instagram.com/cakeflixofficial/

Paul Bradford is an expert cake decorator who began his journey at a young age, helping his grandmother. By 23, he had opened his own bakery, which grew to seven outlets. He later discovered a passion for teaching and sold his business in 2011. Since then, Paul has traveled globally, teaching cake decorating and making cakes for notable figures like Queen Elizabeth II. He co-founded CakeFlix, an online cake school, and also runs a residential cake school in Scotland. Paul's accolades include the prestigious Disciple d'Escoffier award.

For more info visit https://www.cakeflix.com/

ABOUT GEMMA STAFFORD

Gemma Stafford is an Irish-born chef, best-selling cookbook author, and host of the hit online baking show Bigger Bolder Baking. Gemma helps anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere with her chef-tested recipes and techniques that take the fear out of baking. Her videos have been viewed more than 350 million times and she has more than 8 million fans ("Bold Bakers") online. She has been featured on numerous TV shows and as a guest judge on the Food Network's Best Baker in America and Nailed It! on Netflix. Every day Gemma connects with her millions of fans online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and her website www.biggerbolderbaking.com. 

ABOUT THE BOLD BAKING NETWORK

The Bold Baking Network is your #1 authority for everything baking. The Network is led by Chef Gemma Stafford, co-creator & host of Bigger Bolder Baking, and co-creator & Executive Producer Kevin Kurtz. Our mission is to bring you the most diverse voices from baking experts and enthusiasts to help anyone bake with confidence anytime, anywhere.